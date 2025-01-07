"Ridiculous" bike bus through controversial new tunnel to cost £2m, as cycling campaign says "greenwashing" project "won't help" cyclists

The eye-watering cost of a bike bus that is to shuttle cyclists through a controversial new London tunnel has been revealed as £2m, a major cycling campaign group saying the proposal "won't help" cyclists and amounts to "greenwashing".

Bus company Stagecoach's successful £1,967,010 bid to Transport for London (TfL) for the contract to operate the shuttle service was today revealed by the Evening Standard — the bike bus and wider Silvertown Tunnel project having attracted consistent criticism from cycling and active travel groups for its failure to provide an alternative route to pedestrians and cyclists, all while potentially encouraging car use and increasing pollution.

A date for the tunnel's opening has now been set (7 April), with cyclists unable to ride through due to "safety reasons". Instead TfL has promised a "high-frequency" shuttle service, which will be free "for at least 12 months" and will run five times an hour from 6.30am to 9.30pm, seven days a week.

There will be a 'north' stop location that will be located on Seagull Lane in Newham, close to Royal Victoria DLR station, and the 'south' stop in Greenwich located on Millennium Way near the junction with Old School Close.

"The service will have a unique look to distinguish it from the regular bus network," TfL has said. "More details will be revealed in 2025. Maps of local cycle routes will be on display at the branded stops and shelters. This is to help with journey planning and encourage more journeys by cycle. Our plans have been developed using feedback from the Silvertown Tunnel cycling consultation."

However, as with other aspects of the tunnel project, the bike bus has come in for criticism with cyclists and cycling groups. Social media account, Murky Depths, which covers London housing, transport, politics, has suggested the southern bus stop locations are "extremely hostile and dangerous for cycling when approaching from much of Greenwich".

Some have predicted the shuttle service could be so unpopular it is soon discontinued, the London Cycling Campaign adding its opinion that the "Silvertown Tunnel formula" is "wrong crossing + wrong place + wrong mitigations = greenwashing".

The campaign group went on to suggest it "won't help" cargo bikes, adapted cycles, new riders or current riders and "river crossings for walkers and wheelers" would have been a more desirable outcome than "more roads for cars and lorries".

Adding to the discussion on social media, Karin Tearle, a former Green party candidate for the London Assembly, said: "It looks to me like this cycle bus was an after-thought, a bit of PR to silence critics. Sadiq Khan says he wants us to use public transport & participate in active travel but this won't be easy."

Caroline Russell, a Green party member of the London Assembly, has also highlighted the "clunky" routing that may see cyclists have to sit on the bus in traffic to get to the designated stop on the north side.

"You really want to get off the moment you come out of the tunnel, so that you can access the Lower Lea Crossing," she said. "Instead, you can only get off after the bus has gone round several roundabouts to get to Seagull Lane, near the DLR station. Cyclists are not going to be happy to be stuck on a bus in queuing traffic. It’s quite a clunky way to cross the river."

A TfL spokesperson told the Evening Standard: "The Silvertown tunnel cycle-shuttle service will be a new zero-emission service which will have a bespoke design to support cyclists and distinguish the vehicles from the regular bus network.

"Engineers continue to work on the design of this innovative bus to allow it to carry a variety of designs of cycles, and we intend to confirm the final designs and how customers will be able to use the service in the coming weeks."

The controversy around the tunnel and its cycling offering has been long-running. In October, an FOI request revealed that RideLondon's "hiatus" in 2025 was due to the tunnel's opening, London's walking and cycling commissioner objecting to the closure of the new tunnel for the cycling event as an "absolute no".

More concerning for cycling campaigners however is the impact the new tunnel, which will see car drivers charged £4 to use at peak times, will have on traffic levels and emissions.

At the time the bike bus was announced there was much discussion about it on social media, one user calling the idea "ridiculous". Another called it "embarrassing" that London is "a city which cannot afford to build a dedicated bridge or tunnel for cycles and pedestrians, but dedicates countless billions to new infrastructure for more cars".

Victoria Rance, a local teacher and the founder of the Stop the Silvertown Tunnel Coalition, commented: "This is 2023. The climate is at a tipping point. We must reduce car use by 27-40 per cent according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan's own carbon plan. So putting bikes on a bus instead of creating bike lanes is bonkers. Please repurpose the Silvertown Tunnel, the sooner the better."

"Repurposing the tunnel would be so much better. Or building the cycle bridge," argued the Greenwich branch of the London Cycling Campaign. "All Silvertown will bring is more pollution and more congestion. It is incompatible with a responsible climate policy in its current form."