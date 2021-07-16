Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Matej Mohoric wins 2021 Tour de France Stage 19 (picture credit A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

Tour de France Stage 19: Matej Mohoric wins from the break again

Bahrian Victorious rider takes his second stage win of this year's race ...
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Jul 16, 2021 15:55
0

Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious has won his second stage of this year’s Tour de France, the Slovakian national champion attacking from the break to win in Libourne, just as he had done a fortnight ago when he won at Le Creusot.

Cristophe Laporte of Cofidis was second, with Casper Pedersen of Team DSM third, the pair crossing the line 58 seconds behind the winner.

Full report, result and reaction to follow.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments