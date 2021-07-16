Tour de France Stage 19: Matej Mohoric wins from the break again

Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious has won his second stage of this year’s Tour de France, the Slovakian national champion attacking from the break to win in Libourne, just as he had done a fortnight ago when he won at Le Creusot.

Cristophe Laporte of Cofidis was second, with Casper Pedersen of Team DSM third, the pair crossing the line 58 seconds behind the winner.

Full report, result and reaction to follow.