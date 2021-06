Bonkers Buckaroo bikepacking set-up; Yves Lampaert spotted riding mountain bike with panniers home from national TT win; Jeremy Vine's 'Clown of the Day'; Could the Tour de France be returning to London?; Count the commuters + more on the live blog

Primož Roglič has distanced himself from the favourite's tag ahead of the Tour de France Grand Depart next Saturday. Roglič suggested there will be more competition than simply just himself and Slovenian compatriot Tadej Pogačar in the fight for yellow.

"I wouldn’t even place myself, I don’t consider myself as so big a favourite,” Roglič told RMC Sport. "I’m not the defending champion. At the end, I didn’t race for a while. I will just go there and in the end we have to see how it goes. There are lots of guys who are super strong that are capable of winning. It’s not just a fight between me and Tadej. You have twenty other guys and I think all the race is just bigger than we are, so we definitely just need to go there, do our best with our guys. And in the end, we’ll see what that means with the result."