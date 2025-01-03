Glorious titanium from Gloria, made-to-measure saddles and a brilliant budget cycling computer — road.cc Recommends updated with eight great products

It's the new year, which means the road.cc Recommends awards will be kicking off very soon to showcase the very best of what we reviewed last year. First though, it's time to find out what quality cycling products made the cut in December in our final selection of the month.

Here's the list of eight, plus a little bit more on why each one was selected below...

Gloria All-Road Titanium frameset (£1,249.00)

When we first heard about this frameset - and more specifically the price - we thought perhaps it was too good to be true; but it is indeed a very capable rig for a fantastic price that "pushes the limits of what's achievable on an allroad bike", says our reviewer. It works with almost any groupset, the tyre clearance is very generous and it has a universal derailleur hanger (UDH) to save headaches while travelling if yours get damaged. There's very little to fault here.

Read our full review of the Gloria All-Road Titanium frameset

NameDecals Personalised Name Decals (£6.99)

Of the two personalised products to make it into Recommends this month, this one is certainly the least wallet-busting! Simple and effective and doing exactly what they say on the tin (or decal, to be precise) NameDecals' solution means you can label up your bike frame, bottle, helmet and more with a good quality decal that won't fade and has a long-lasting adhesive backing.

Read our full review of NameDecals Personalised Name Decals

Velocite Hyperdrive Ultra 50mm Disc Wheelset (£999.00)

There is now plenty of competition when it comes to affordable carbon race wheels, and plenty of reasons to go with Velocite ones according to our reviewer Stu, who came away highly impressed with the Hyperdrive Ultra 50mm Disc wheelset.

Designed for going fast, these hoops have carbon aero spokes and are super light at just 1,337g with a 50mm depth. If you're after fast and light for a very reasonable price, the Hyperdrive wheels are an excellent choice.

Read our full review of the Velocite Hyperdrive Ultra 50mm Disc Wheelset

Boardman ADV 9.2 Carbon (£2,250.00)

A great value gravel mile muncher, Boardman's ADV 9.2 Carbon is great fun to ride, capable on all kinds of terrain and has loads of mounting points for adventures and commuting alike. For the money there's not much that can compete, and you're getting a great spec for your £2,250.

Read our full review of the Boardman ADV 9.2 Carbon

Fizik One-to-One custom 3D-printed saddle (£499.00)

500 quid, for a bike seat?? To be fair this one is completely made to measure, and with the tech in its infancy our reviewer Jamie reckons it's worth investing in if you can afford it for the most comfortable saddle money can buy right now. Look at it this way: the more people that buy them now, the more the price will come down in future!

Read our full review of the Fizik One-to-One custom 3D-printed saddle

Lezyne Strip Pro Ai Alert 400+ Rear Light (£60.00)

If you're going to cave in and embrace AI, we'd strongly recommend starting with this excellent bike light from Lezyne. It's super bright, easy to use and the 'AI' braking function has been executed very well, even if it's a little angle-specific. If you want a rear bike light with a few more bells and whistles, this is a great shout.

Read our full review of the Lezyne Strip Pro Ai Alert 400+ Rear Light

Coospo Realroad CS300 GPS Bike Computer (£68.00)

Coospo has impressed us before with its remarkably affordable computers offering GPS at price points unheard of a few years ago, and the CS300 is the latest to get a big old road.cc recommendation.

For under £70, it's fairly basic but what you do get has been executed well in an easy-to-use package. If you just want GPS data, plus the ability to sync to apps and use add-ons like a HRM and power meter, the CS300 should be high up your wishlist. Just be prepared to improvise a bit when trying to make sense of the instructions...

Read our full review of the Coospo Realroad CS300 GPS Bike Computer

Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light - Translucent Black (£59.99)

Described as "outstanding sunnies for the money", Van Rysel's shades punch well above their weight and show that you needn't pay a fortune for decent protection. Intended for use in bright light, they perform very well, look the part and weigh just 23g for the pair.

Read our full review of the Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light

To find all the products awarded a road.cc Recommends badge in one place, head over to the road.cc Recommends section... and check back for the start of the road.cc Recommends Awards next week!