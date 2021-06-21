Radiohead Brompton breaks records at auction: most expensive model ever sold goes for $24,000 + more on the live blog

The full set of limited edition Bromptons, designed by some big names from the music world have gone up for auction—raising $142,000 for charity. The one-off iconic folders were designed by artists including Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Rise Against, Phoebe Bridgers and Enrique Iglesias.

It was the Radiohead offering that attracted the highest bid of $24,000, making it the most expensive Brompton ever sold. Hopefully it will go round the bends smoothly, although the lucky bidder may want to know how to disappear completely when their other half finds out how much it cost.

Designed by English artist Stanley Donwood, the talent behind all of the band's album artwork of the last 20 years, the multicolour design has subtle nods to their back catalogue. It is also kitted out with a Brooks C17 All Weather saddle on the Black Edition M6L with premium aluminium touchpoints.

The auction was raising money for Crew Nation, a global relief fund launched by Live Nation to support music crews affected by the pandemic and the near total pause on live events. More than 250 people registered to bid for the bikes from all corners of the world. From Singapore to Canada, via Malaysia, Italy, Mexico, Germany, South Korea, China, Indonesia, the UK and France.