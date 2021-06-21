Support road.cc

Radiohead Brompton breaks records at auction: most expensive model ever sold goes for $24,000 + more on the live blog

Happy Monday! Dan Alexander is back to kick-off another week of live blog goodness
Mon, Jun 21, 2021 09:10
Brompton x Radiohead-2
07:55
How does it go round the bends? Radiohead-edition Brompton breaks records by auctioning for $24,000
The full set of limited edition Bromptons, designed by some big names from the music world have gone up for auction—raising $142,000 for charity. The one-off iconic folders were designed by artists including Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Rise Against, Phoebe Bridgers and Enrique Iglesias.

It was the Radiohead offering that attracted the highest bid of $24,000, making it the most expensive Brompton ever sold. Hopefully it will go round the bends smoothly, although the lucky bidder may want to know how to disappear completely when their other half finds out how much it cost.

Designed by English artist Stanley Donwood, the talent behind all of the band's album artwork of the last 20 years, the multicolour design has subtle nods to their back catalogue. It is also kitted out with a Brooks C17 All Weather saddle on the Black Edition M6L with premium aluminium touchpoints.

The auction was raising money for Crew Nation, a global relief fund launched by Live Nation to support music crews affected by the pandemic and the near total pause on live events. More than 250 people registered to bid for the bikes from all corners of the world. From Singapore to Canada, via Malaysia, Italy, Mexico, Germany, South Korea, China, Indonesia, the UK and France.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

