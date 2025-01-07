The K-Edge Garmin Max Mount is a very sturdy aluminium clamp for mid-sized computers, little GoPros or big lights. If you value stiffness above all else it's a good choice, though in most cases cheaper mounts work just as well – and come with more accessories.

The chunky arm, broad clamp and lack of rubber shims – this fits 31.8mm bars perfectly – means this sits absolutely rigid once installed. There's no deflection, so if you're hanging serious weight, it will fix any flex or slip. For all but the heaviest combos, however, it's overkill.

This "looks flat out sexy from the rider's view," says K-Edge, so the appeal is also supposed to be aesthetic. For my money it looks rather too ordinary to justify its price that way, but you may disagree.

At £54.99 it's expensive, especially when you get a plastic fitting for either Garmin or Wahoo but not both, and no underneath mount at all. The £74.99 'Combo' includes an alloy GoPro one (£29.99 separately), but regular plastic ones aren't exactly flex-prone and are cheap – I'd like to see one included.

There are plenty of cheaper options, such as the Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount. It was £29.99 in our 2020 review, and amazingly it still is. It's also machined aluminium and includes fittings for Garmin, GoPro, Wahoo, Polar and Bryton, plus 31.8mm or 35mm bars.

The KOM Cycling CM06 Quick Release GoPro Computer Mount Bundle is now £39.99, and while it's plastic, it's stable and secure. It also includes fittings for Garmin and Wahoo, shims for three bar sizes and a quarter-turn quick release GoPro mount.

If you're having issues with mounts wobbling or sagging as you ride, this is for you. It's rigid and clamps immovably. Just be aware that you'll need extra parts to mount anything beyond a computer – and if total rigidity isn't your goal, the premium probably isn't worth it.

Verdict

Rigid, strong and secure mount for very heavy loads, but underspecced for the high price