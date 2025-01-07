Support road.cc

review
Computer mounts
K-Edge Garmin Max Mount2024 K-Edge Garmin Max Mount - 1.jpg

K-Edge Garmin Max Mount

7
by Steve Williams
Tue, Jan 07, 2025 09:45
5
£54.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Rigid, strong and secure mount for very heavy loads, but underspecced for the high price
Strong build
Quality feel
No GoPro or other mounts included
Expensive
Rather ordinary looks
Weight: 
48g
Contact: 
www.freewheel.co.uk
The K-Edge Garmin Max Mount is a very sturdy aluminium clamp for mid-sized computers, little GoPros or big lights. If you value stiffness above all else it's a good choice, though in most cases cheaper mounts work just as well – and come with more accessories.

The chunky arm, broad clamp and lack of rubber shims – this fits 31.8mm bars perfectly – means this sits absolutely rigid once installed. There's no deflection, so if you're hanging serious weight, it will fix any flex or slip. For all but the heaviest combos, however, it's overkill.

This "looks flat out sexy from the rider's view," says K-Edge, so the appeal is also supposed to be aesthetic. For my money it looks rather too ordinary to justify its price that way, but you may disagree.

At £54.99 it's expensive, especially when you get a plastic fitting for either Garmin or Wahoo but not both, and no underneath mount at all. The £74.99 'Combo' includes an alloy GoPro one (£29.99 separately), but regular plastic ones aren't exactly flex-prone and are cheap – I'd like to see one included.

There are plenty of cheaper options, such as the Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount. It was £29.99 in our 2020 review, and amazingly it still is. It's also machined aluminium and includes fittings for Garmin, GoPro, Wahoo, Polar and Bryton, plus 31.8mm or 35mm bars.

The KOM Cycling CM06 Quick Release GoPro Computer Mount Bundle is now £39.99, and while it's plastic, it's stable and secure. It also includes fittings for Garmin and Wahoo, shims for three bar sizes and a quarter-turn quick release GoPro mount.

If you're having issues with mounts wobbling or sagging as you ride, this is for you. It's rigid and clamps immovably. Just be aware that you'll need extra parts to mount anything beyond a computer – and if total rigidity isn't your goal, the premium probably isn't worth it.

Rigid, strong and secure mount for very heavy loads, but underspecced for the high price

Make and model: K-Edge Garmin Max Mount

Size tested: 31.8mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

K-Edge says: "The Max is the latest and strongest version of the out-front K-EDGE mount. Fits 31.8mm round bars. For small to medium size computers. A Go-Pro style interface can be added to lock your light or camera underneath your computer and out of sight. We've refined this mount with a solid once piece arm and racy upper clamp that looks flat out sexy from the rider's view."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

K-Edge lists these details:

*CNC Machined Aluminum

*Wahoo approved replaceable computer insert protects computer tabs

*Anodized Black with laser-etched logos

*Made in-house, Boise, Idaho USA

*Lifetime Warranty

Compatibility:

*Wahoo BOLT (Versions 1 &2) and MINI

*Most Garmin Edge, Forerunner, and Touring models, including 830, 820, 530, 520, 510, 500, 130, 25, 20 (Edge 1030 and Edge 1000 fits on the longer XL mount)

*Combo (GoPro style light/camera interface) adapter compatible

*Payload Capacity: Top – 123g (example: Wahoo Roam) / Bottom 242g (example: NiteRider 1800 or Cycliq FLY12 light/camera)

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well – once on it's absolutely rigid.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Beefy build, impressive rigidity.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Lack of mounting adaptors, overkill performance.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's not alone at this kind of price, but most competitors come with a variety of fittings this lacks, and many are considerably cheaper too.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Probably not.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, if regular mounts weren't working for them.

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a strong mount with a very effective clamp, and if you're carrying very heavy lights or batteries (especially on rough surfaces) it could be exactly what you need. Given its (literal) strengths, however, it's disappointing you only get a single mounting adaptor for (most likely) a GPS unit, and nothing for slinging those lights or anything else underneath. Some extra plastic adaptors in the box and perhaps some sexier styling to otherwise justify the premium would see this score higher.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

RoubaixCube | 1 hour ago
I bought an offbrand plastic one for £14 that came with the go pro mount underneath. Prior to that I also had an off brand plastic one that was probably around £10-12 back in the day that I used in conjunction with a 2016 Edge 520.

The old one Is still in fine fettle but its too short for my new Edge Explore II that has replaced the 520 with so it with so its been put into storage for another day.

Aluminum is a nice material but for £55 you can buy 4 cheapo plastic ones that will do the same job and come with the go pro adapter underneath. The chances of you breaking them is so slim to none that if you do break it. You'll just order another within minutes.

Youre really just paying for the K-Edge brand name and they werent even nice enough to bundle a go pro adapter with it for the price.

I hang a light similar to a Knog Blinder 900 on the offbrand mount and everything has been stable despite the quality of Londons roads. I wouldnt pay any more. Id either save the cash or go splash out on some fancy TPU inner tubes instead.

mark1a replied to RoubaixCube | 2 hours ago
RoubaixCube wrote:

Youre really just paying for the Garmin brand name and they werent even nice enough to bundle a go pro adapter with it for the price.

In this case, one is paying for the K-Edge brand name, not Garmin.

RoubaixCube replied to mark1a | 1 hour ago
Ah yes. Right you are sir. Simple mistake

I love my bike replied to RoubaixCube | 13 min ago
Ridenow 'fancy' TPU tubes are no more expensive than lightweight butyl ones!

Secret_squirrel | 6 hours ago
I have the Magicshine version noted above on my MTB and can confirm it makes the K-edge mount look like the overpriced thing it is.

I've had a chunky Magicshine light and a GoPro with a massive battery extender hanging off mine with no worries.

