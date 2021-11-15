Support road.cc

Five cool things coming soon from Giro, Gore, Chrome, Jabra and Velocio

Another selection of some of the coolest stuff we're testing at the moment. Full reviews are on the way, but here are some previews for now...
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Nov 15, 2021 16:30
What a lovely weekend of mild November weather, hope you have been enjoying it while it lasts! The road.cc team of reviewers have been whilst testing some cool bits that have recently landed at the HQ, here's a round up of the best...

Giro Synthe MIPS II Road Helmet

£179.99

Updated to be cooler and more comfortable than before, Giro’s Synthe MIPS II features 19 Wind Tunnel vents with internal channelling and X-Static anti-microbial padding for wicking sweat away quickly. 

> 19 of the best lightweight high-performance cycling helmets

MIPS’ brain protection system is also integrated; this is designed to redirect rotational forces away from the brain to provide more protection in certain impacts and works alongside the In-Mould polycarbonate shell and Thermoformed SL Roll Cage. Giro’s Roc Loc 5 Air fit system with 2-way fit tuning has also been included. Steve Williams has been testing this lid and his full report is landing shortly…

www.giro.co.uk

Chrome Tensile Ruckpack

£168

Chrome’s new Tensile Collection is all about making the lightest and toughest bags that are guaranteed for life. Built to withstand wear and tear on daily commutes, this backpack is made from a recycled, lightweight, laminated ripstop nylon along with Chrome’s trademarked Truss 5 Bar Construction for continuous reinforcement where it's most needed.

> 18 of the best cycling rucksacks — carry your stuff the easy way

It has a classic hooded top with an extra secure secondary drawstring closure and features a quick access exterior zip pocket, shoulder strap accessory attachment loops, a 15” padded laptop sleeve, and more. George Hill has been testing and his verdict will be up on the site soon…

www.chromeindustries.com
 

Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds

£179.99

New tiny wireless earphones from Jabra are designed for a secure fit when exercising and with an IP57-rating (waterproof up to 1 meter for 30 minutes), Jabra says nothing should hold you back from using these when sweating it out during a hard workout or riding through the rain - a 2-year warranty has been included too.

> Video: bone conduction headphones - does more money mean better performance?

Active Noise-Cancellation tech keeps the real world away, but HearThrough also allows you to decide how much of the outside world you want to let in. Battery life wise, Jabra reckons you’ll get 5.5 hours of continuous use or up to 24 hours with the charging case. Are these suitable for cycling? George Hill has been using these while riding and his full report is landing soon…

www.jabra.co.uk

Gore Progress Thermo Grid Camo Men's Jersey

£89.99

Designed for winter rides, the brushed interior of this high-collared close-fitting jersey should keep you cosy. A zipped pocket is included on the rear pocket for keys or valuables and reflective detailing has been added too. The print is pretty cool-looking, but how does it perform? Steve Williams has been finding out and his verdict will be coming soon…

www.gorewear.com

Velocio Women’s Thermal Bib Tights

£214

Supportive and compressive Thermoroubaix Power fabric is used throughout Velocio’s winter weight bib tights for women - it has a fleece lining for a cosy feel and a DWR treatment to ward off showers.

> 24 of the best warm winter cycling tights

These thermal bib tights also feature the brand’s ‘easy pee’ FlyFree design so you don’t have to remove all your top layers in the freezing winter air if you need a mid-ride comfort break. I’ve been testing these and my full report is coming very soon…

eu.velocio.cc

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

