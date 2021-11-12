Support road.cc

Bike lane wands blamed for delaying ambulance...but was it just bad driving?; Cycling ASMR; Tadej Pogačar: Peloton shouldn’t be scared of me + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! The weekend is just around the corner, Dan Alexander will be bringing it home with your final live blog of the week
Fri, Nov 12, 2021 08:37
Bike lane wands blamed for delaying ambulance...but was it just bad driving?; Cycling ASMR; Tadej Pogačar: Peloton shouldn’t be scared of me + more on the live blog
09:08
Tadej Pogačar: Peloton shouldn’t be scared of me
2021 Tour de France Luz Ardiden Pogacar ASO:Charly Lopez - 1

"You shouldn't be scared of me," is exactly what the all-powerful, all-conquering, evil antagonist would say. To be fair, Pog seems like a nice lad, certainly not an evil antagonist, just all-powerful and all-conquering.

The double Tour de France champion spoke on Geraint Thomas' Cycling Club Podcast and downplayed his dominance. He even went as far as to admit he "can crack really fast". 

"They shouldn’t be scared of me," Pogačar said. "That's the first thing, because I can crack really fast, actually. I do a good power on the not so long climbs, but sometimes the longer climbs are worse for me, and the high altitude - I think that’s what they already figured out.

"For sure, if It happens that I have a not-so-strong team, with long-range attacks, that makes it for us more difficult. And trying to go aggressive from the long way, with multiple riders, like Ineos has a lot of leaders, so they can try a lot of things, in a different way. I think there can be a lot of things that can crack me, or anybody else. It’s not that complicated."

It's a confusing dynamic — the best Grand Tour rider in the world explaining how to beat him to one of his rival team's main riders...on a podcast. I guess it's a bit like Pep Guardiola telling Jürgen Klopp how to beat Manchester City...

Earlier this week you voted for Pogačar as your pro cyclist of the year in our highly scientific live blog poll...he beat Cav by a solitary vote. Reports the Manx Missile has ordered a recount are confirmed...

08:59
08:48
Cycling ASMR: Amsterdam edition
08:16
Bike lane wands blamed for delaying ambulance...but was it just bad driving?

Napier Bathrooms & Interiors, an Edinburgh-based "award-winning bathroom design studio", knows who it wants to blame for this ambulance being delayed...the bike lane wands, of course.

The bathroom sellers showered criticism on the "plastic rods" causing "chaos" for the emergency services — an "almost daily pantomime nowadays".

It's an interesting take on the footage, but not one that many seemed to agree with...

Most people seemed more concerned with the Mercedes driver wedging themselves into the bike lane, while blocking the rest of the road with the back end of their vehicle. A strange decision made stranger by the fact there appeared to be clear road beyond the wand, where the driver eventually did pull in to easily let the ambulance past.

The Audi driver had the right idea (God help us...), moving up the road, away from the wands to create space. The footage left many wondering how Napier Bathrooms came to the conclusion the bike lane was to blame?

Others couldn't help but wonder how the scene would have been different if the ambulance was trying to pass the same number of people on bikes or on foot...

We'll finish with a laugh (it's Friday after all)...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

