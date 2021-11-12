Bike lane wands blamed for delaying ambulance...but was it just bad driving?; Cycling ASMR; Tadej Pogačar: Peloton shouldn’t be scared of me + more on the live blog

"You shouldn't be scared of me," is exactly what the all-powerful, all-conquering, evil antagonist would say. To be fair, Pog seems like a nice lad, certainly not an evil antagonist, just all-powerful and all-conquering.

The double Tour de France champion spoke on Geraint Thomas' Cycling Club Podcast and downplayed his dominance. He even went as far as to admit he "can crack really fast".

"They shouldn’t be scared of me," Pogačar said. "That's the first thing, because I can crack really fast, actually. I do a good power on the not so long climbs, but sometimes the longer climbs are worse for me, and the high altitude - I think that’s what they already figured out.

"For sure, if It happens that I have a not-so-strong team, with long-range attacks, that makes it for us more difficult. And trying to go aggressive from the long way, with multiple riders, like Ineos has a lot of leaders, so they can try a lot of things, in a different way. I think there can be a lot of things that can crack me, or anybody else. It’s not that complicated."

It's a confusing dynamic — the best Grand Tour rider in the world explaining how to beat him to one of his rival team's main riders...on a podcast. I guess it's a bit like Pep Guardiola telling Jürgen Klopp how to beat Manchester City...

Earlier this week you voted for Pogačar as your pro cyclist of the year in our highly scientific live blog poll...he beat Cav by a solitary vote. Reports the Manx Missile has ordered a recount are confirmed...