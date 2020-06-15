Police allegedly won't prosecute uninsured driver making dangerous pass... because incident was filmed by a cyclist; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

- News
According to my brother who is an HGV "tramper" ie one who lives in his truck, a lot of HGV drivers are told to park in areas like this because the...
I wonder if this was a PC (wilfully) misunderstanding the rules about when you are allowed to pass a cyclist notwithstanding double white lines...?
"Essentially, we’ll hook the carriages on to the back of trains." Thereby making them, errr, the train.
And getting progressively colder, with avalanches. And yetis. Don't forget the yetis
Couldn't read this comment. Something to do with the text colour I think.
Rolling resistance is an even bigger issue for the masses... linear vs. quadratic &c.
The trouble with the UCI is the 'I' part - international - as in activity carried out between, or agreed by, nations. Almost no organizations exist...
Great in depth review, liked the more detail on geometry. I'll call Giant out and say if you're going to release a 10k bike it has to have a cool...
pretty sure these are the same, right down to the too tight plastic holder, as you get from Lidl for a fiver:...
Good article. Wide feet= go for Lake. Best shoes in 30 years biking