Police allegedly won't prosecute uninsured driver making dangerous pass... because incident was filmed by a cyclist; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

A police officer rang me for a statement, saying that this guy was going to be subject to six points and a fine, along with a further punishment for not having any insurance. I then got a second call an hour later saying that they were no longer pursuing it as I was a cyclist! https://t.co/pf73vmKHpK — CBicycle (@sheffbicycle) June 14, 2020

The cyclist who recorded the footage above has claimed that South Yorkshire Police have refused to take action against the driver who made this dangerous pass; although the cyclist claims they were originally intending to give out six points and a fine when they thought the driver had overtaken another motor vehicle.

CBicycle continued in a further tweet: "I think what is the most depressing about this, is that i thought for a moment SY Police were starting to be active about protecting cyclists. I even started to write a letter of praise about them, then i got this phone call."

Regarding the legality of the driver's overtake when there are solid white lines on the road, The Highway Code states that drivers "may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less"; and while there is a remote possibility the cyclist may have been travelling at less than 10mph, the road is not clear because of the oncoming car.

The cyclist has since claimed that police said they would pursue the driver for not having insurance, but the evidence or statement from this incident "was not needed." road.cc have asked South Yorkshire Police for a statement.