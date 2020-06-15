Back to news
Police allegedly won't prosecute uninsured driver making dangerous pass... because incident was filmed by a cyclist; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is in charge as we kick off the week, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, Jun 15, 2020 09:15
08:15
South Yorkshire Police allegedly say they won't prosecute uninsured driver who made dangerous overtake... because the incident was filmed by a cyclist

The cyclist who recorded the footage above has claimed that South Yorkshire Police have refused to take action against the driver who made this dangerous pass; although the cyclist claims they were originally intending to give out six points and a fine when they thought the driver had overtaken another motor vehicle. 

CBicycle continued in a further tweet: "I think what is the most depressing about this, is that i thought for a moment SY Police were starting to be active about protecting cyclists. I even started to write a letter of praise about them, then i got this phone call."

Regarding the legality of the driver's overtake when there are solid white lines on the road, The Highway Code states that drivers "may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less"; and while there is a remote possibility the cyclist may have been travelling at less than 10mph, the road is not clear because of the oncoming car. 

The cyclist has since claimed that police said they would pursue the driver for not having insurance, but the evidence or statement from this incident "was not needed." road.cc have asked South Yorkshire Police for a statement. 

08:58
"There are too many bloody cyclists on Box Hill"
