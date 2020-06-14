How well do you know your songs? The road.cc lockdown cycling music quiz

Bike Week may have come to an end today, but to mark it we have a cycling-themed musical quiz to challenge you with – and there’s a pair of road.cc socks up for grabs for the first reader to complete it correctly, or failing that, the one who gets closest to doing so.

The rules are very simple. There are 25 photos below, and we’ve also provided you with a list of the acts, in alphabetical order, to help you ... although they are NOT in alphabetical order in the actual pictures, they are jumbled up.

All you have to do is match a song by each of those acts to a specific picture. Some titles may be obvious, some may be a bit more cryptic.

Email your answers to info [at] road.cc (subject: Quiz) including the word Quiz in the subject line (and your sock size), number them 1-25 and remember to put the name of the artist as well as the song.

The first all-correct entry will win a pair of road.cc socks. If no all-correct entry has been received by 2359 hours this Thursday 18 June, we will give them to the person with the most points (1 for correct act, 1 for correct song).

Okay, so let's give you an example.

If you saw the picture below, and Kraftwerk were one of the artists mentioned, your answer might be "Kraftwerk, Tour de France." Got it? That's obviously not one of the answers, but hopefully you will get the idea.

So, ready? Let's hit it!

Usual road.cc competition rules apply, and entries MUST be emailed in.

We will also say that while your imagination may link pictures with songs and acts in ways we haven't begun to think of, if it's not one of the 25 answers we are looking for, you will be like the UK in Eurovision and score nul points.

By the way, we've locked comments on the post, so that people who didn't read the above attentively don't post their answers there.

Best of luck!

Here are the musical artists you will be looking out for.

Abba

The Beatles

Blondie

The Carpenters

Cat Stevens

The Clash

Coldplay

Depeche Mode

Duran Duran

Erasure

Jane Wiedlin

Johnny Cash

Lady Gaga

Men at Work

Pet Shop Boys

Pink Floyd

The Pretenders

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rolling Stones

Siouxsie & The Banshees

Spandau Ballet

Spencer Davies Group

Spice Girls

The Stranglers

ZZ Top.

And here are the pictures.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25