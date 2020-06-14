Back to news
Kraftwerk Tour de France

How well do you know your songs? The road.cc lockdown cycling music quiz

25 song titles that may be vaguely bike-related - name the artists and songs and win a pair of road.cc socks!
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Jun 14, 2020 22:28
Bike Week may have come to an end today, but to mark it we have a cycling-themed musical quiz to challenge you with – and there’s a pair of road.cc socks up for grabs for the first reader to complete it correctly, or failing that, the one who gets closest to doing so.

The rules are very simple. There are 25 photos below, and we’ve also provided you with a list of the acts, in alphabetical order, to help you ... although they are NOT in alphabetical order in the actual pictures, they are jumbled up.

All you have to do is match a song by each of those acts to a specific picture. Some titles may be obvious, some may be a bit more cryptic.

Email your answers to info [at] road.cc (subject: Quiz) including the word Quiz in the subject line (and your sock size), number them 1-25 and remember to put the name of the artist as well as the song.

The first all-correct entry will win a pair of road.cc socks. If no all-correct entry has been received by 2359 hours this Thursday 18 June, we will give them to the person with the most points (1 for correct act, 1 for correct song).

Okay, so let's give you an example.

If you saw the picture below, and Kraftwerk were one of the artists mentioned, your answer might be "Kraftwerk, Tour de France." Got it? That's obviously not one of the answers, but hopefully you will get the idea.

Champs Elysees (CC licensed by Andrew Sides via Flickr)

So, ready? Let's hit it! 

Usual road.cc competition rules apply, and entries MUST be emailed in.

We will also say that while your imagination may link pictures with songs and acts in ways we haven't begun to think of, if it's not one of the 25 answers we are looking for, you will be like the UK in Eurovision and score nul points.

By the way, we've locked comments on the post, so that people who didn't read the above attentively don't post their answers there.

Best of luck!

Here are the musical artists you will be looking out for.

Abba
The Beatles
Blondie
The Carpenters
Cat Stevens
The Clash
Coldplay
Depeche Mode
Duran Duran
Erasure
Jane Wiedlin
Johnny Cash
Lady Gaga
Men at Work
Pet Shop Boys
Pink Floyd
The Pretenders
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Rolling Stones
Siouxsie & The Banshees
Spandau Ballet  
Spencer Davies Group
Spice Girls
The Stranglers
ZZ Top.

And here are the pictures.

1

Thames.JPG

2

Sir Bradley Wiggins with his fifth Olympic gold medal (copyright Britishcycling.org_.uk).jpg

3

Chris Froome Ventoux.PNG

4

Sian Welby sizes up Robert Forstemann (Face Partnership, Luke Webber)

5

valverde ultimate 2

6

paris roubaix 2013 - chorus chainset

7

Annemiek Van Vleuten - pirelli (3)

8

Stelvio hairpins

9

Fernando Gaviria after winning 2017 Giro d'Italia Stage 3 PHOTO CREDIT LaPresse - D'Alberto - Ferrari.jpg

10

Hi-Viz cyclist © Simon MacMichael.jpg

11

Bradley Wiggins and son Ben on the Champs-Elysees (picture courtesy Le Coq Sportif)

12

Riders in a chain gang

13

Premium Rush

14

timexpro10pedals

15

Kangaroo sign, Tour Down Under 2015 (picture credit Regallo)

16

London cyclists at traffic lights (copyright Britishcycling.org_.uk).jpg

17

Paul Manning (credit SWPix.com)

18

C34.JPG

19

Sam Willoughby (right) in action at Rio 2016 (picture Alex Whitehead SWpix.com via Britishcycling.org_.uk).jpg

20

Team Sky Deliveroo.jpg

21

Rapha riders at Prostate Cancer Charity Tour Ride

22

lizzie-armitstead-wins-2015-uci-road-world-championship-copyright-britishcycling.org_.uk_

23

Israel Cycling Academy at 2018 Giro d'Italia (picture RCS Sport, LaPresse).JPG

24

Islabikes Rothan balance bike

25

Lance Armstrong and Oprah Winfrey Photo by Maryse Alberti, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

 

