New quietway that replaced lorry-parking laybys being used as ... lorry park

A new ‘quietway’ in Hertfordshire aimed at encouraging more people to walk and cycle, including through removing laybys to prevent lorry drivers from parking there is still being used as … you guessed it … a lorry park.
The above photo, was taken by road.cc reader Moray on Friday morning “on the nice shiny new cycle/foot-path, the ‘Buncefield Lane Quietway’ in Hemel Hempstead.”
Moray told us he is now trying to work out exactly where he should report it for enforcement.
In its public consultation on the quietway, published last October, Hertfordshire County Council said in its list of benefits for pedestrians that “Layby lanes by the service stations will be converted to verge and footpath so they can no longer be used as kerbside parking for lorries.
“This will improve inter-visibility and make the environment safer.”
The first phase of the quietway, which is being built in four phases, opened recently, with one of the county council’s main aims being to remove rat-running traffic from the route, which lies on the A414.
While Buncefield Lane will remain open to motor vehicles for local access, only people on bikes or on foot will be able to undertake through journeys.
One explanation for the lorry parking there could be that the driver’s sat-nav still shows it as a layby – although of course the double yellow lines and the shared-use path are a very big clue that it’s no longer a place to park, so even at our most charitable, that wouldn’t wash as an excuse.
But it is a parking bay, every driver knows shared use path is just a other name for one....
I did NOT know that !! Thanks !
Foxit is okay, but Chrome is more likely to be already installed and keeps itself updated as well. (Adobe is possibly the worst company for...
Because the msm will use it to try to undermine cycling's green credentials; when they get around to noticing cycling at all that is. Has there...
Bib shorts seem a problem for all, as mentioned previously it's a personal thing....
Don't worry, this is only in Scotland, and only on a couple of lines. In England, you'll still be able to play "hunt the bike cupboard", and other...
Watched the news much this weekend? the internet must be like being given a whole additional country to police - with no extra resources.
Not sure 'humanises' is the word. Certainly places them in the ape family, but that's about as far as I'd go.
And what if they're not aware, given that there appears to be little to indicate that you're approaching a side road (unless, as in this case,...
Panniers and mudguards will add weight but may not be a massive issue depending on the sort of rider you are and the routes you take (the faster...