Infrastructure
Buncefield Lane 2

New quietway that replaced lorry-parking laybys being used as ... lorry park

You'd think the double yellow lines on Buncefield Lane Quietway in Hemel Hempstead would be a clue...
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Jun 14, 2020 15:03
A new ‘quietway’ in Hertfordshire aimed at encouraging more people to walk and cycle, including through removing laybys to prevent lorry drivers from parking there is still being used as … you guessed it … a lorry park.

The above photo, was taken by road.cc reader Moray on Friday morning “on the nice shiny new cycle/foot-path, the ‘Buncefield Lane Quietway’ in Hemel Hempstead.”

Moray told us he is now trying to work out exactly where he should report it for enforcement.

In its public consultation on the quietway, published last October, Hertfordshire County Council said in its list of benefits for pedestrians that “Layby lanes by the service stations will be converted to verge and footpath so they can no longer be used as kerbside parking for lorries.

 “This will improve inter-visibility and make the environment safer.”

The first phase of the quietway, which is being built in four phases, opened recently, with one of the county council’s main aims being to remove rat-running traffic from the route, which lies on the A414.

While Buncefield Lane will remain open to motor vehicles for local access, only people on bikes or on foot will be able to undertake through journeys.

One explanation for the lorry parking there could be that the driver’s sat-nav still shows it as a layby – although of course the double yellow lines and the shared-use path are a very big clue that it’s no longer a place to park, so even at our most charitable, that wouldn’t wash as an excuse.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

