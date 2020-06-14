New quietway that replaced lorry-parking laybys being used as ... lorry park

A new ‘quietway’ in Hertfordshire aimed at encouraging more people to walk and cycle, including through removing laybys to prevent lorry drivers from parking there is still being used as … you guessed it … a lorry park.

The above photo, was taken by road.cc reader Moray on Friday morning “on the nice shiny new cycle/foot-path, the ‘Buncefield Lane Quietway’ in Hemel Hempstead.”

Moray told us he is now trying to work out exactly where he should report it for enforcement.

In its public consultation on the quietway, published last October, Hertfordshire County Council said in its list of benefits for pedestrians that “Layby lanes by the service stations will be converted to verge and footpath so they can no longer be used as kerbside parking for lorries.

“This will improve inter-visibility and make the environment safer.”

The first phase of the quietway, which is being built in four phases, opened recently, with one of the county council’s main aims being to remove rat-running traffic from the route, which lies on the A414.

While Buncefield Lane will remain open to motor vehicles for local access, only people on bikes or on foot will be able to undertake through journeys.

One explanation for the lorry parking there could be that the driver’s sat-nav still shows it as a layby – although of course the double yellow lines and the shared-use path are a very big clue that it’s no longer a place to park, so even at our most charitable, that wouldn’t wash as an excuse.