Racing
Everesting World Record falls yet again - to WorldTour cyclist Lachlan Morton

EF Pro Cycling rider scales height of world's tallest mountain on his bike in a little over seven and a half hours...
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Jun 14, 2020 20:47
You may have noticed in recent months that with professional racing suspended, other than taking part in races on Zwift one of the few ways professional cyclists can fulfil their competitive instincts right now is through Everesting – climbing on your bike the equivalent gain in altitude as the world’s highest mountain.

So, step forward Lachlan Morton of EF Pro Cycling, who has become the latest man to claim the world record, taking 7 hours, 32 minutes, 54 seconds to make an altitude gain of 8,848 metres.

The Australian, who is based in Boulder, Colorado, climbed Rist Canyon, near Fort Collins, Colorado, 42 times to claim the record.

It’s a short climb – 1.9 kilometres – but not the easiest one, with an average gradient of 11 per cent.

His average power output was 276 Watts, and he went through 6,891 calories during his effort.

Chapeau.

It's not even the first record that Morton, who is as comfortable riding the trails as he is on the road (past victories include last year's inauguraql GBDuro bikepacking raec) has set this week.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

