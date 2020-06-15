Near Miss of the Day 422: Close pass by driver towing horse box (includes swearing)

We've featured horse boxes before in our Near Miss of the Day series, and here's another example, this one coming from Staffordshire, with the driver not only making a close pass on a cyclist, but also pulling in way too soon.

It was sent in by road.cc reader Damon, who said he was "descending Gun Hill in Staffordshire Moorlands and came really close to being hit by a trailer towed by a car!"

It was almost as though the motorist had forgotten that they were towing a trailer, which presumably had a horse inside it, with Damon saying: "Shortly afterwards the driver came close to four horse riders making one horse almost lose its rider."

He added: "I’m sorry about the swearing by the way" - although we reckon in the cicrcumstances, it's perfectly understandable.

