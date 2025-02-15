Skinners Comfort 2.0 Barefoot Sock Shoes

The Skinners Comfort 2.0 is essentially a stretchy synthetic sock with a bonded rubber outsole. The sole itself is finished with small, irregular chunks of rubber and offers decent grip in normal conditions across a range of surfaces, and the barefoot nature of these shoes means that they conform around irregularities in the ground. If you're a fan of the barefoot feel then you'll probably see that as a positive thing, and if you're used to stiffer shoes then it'll take some getting used to.
The sole wraps around the upper to a certain extent so they're fine on damp ground, but if you're sloshing through puddles then your feet aren't going to be dry for long – the upper is a sock, after all.
These Comfort shoes have an additional 2mm insole that's perforated for better air flow. That makes them a touch bulkier but even then these are very packable shoes: wrap a ski strap round them and bundle them up and you'll have a grapefruit-sized bundle of shoes that you'll be more likely to be able to cram in your seatpack than a standard shoe. If you're really pressed for space you can pull the insoles out and leave them at home.
They were pretty comfy in use: the sock upper is close-fitting without being restrictive and they have a nice wide toe box that didn't compress my foot at all; a slim fit version with a narrower toe box and longer length is also available for £62.90 (the Compression 2.0). I found them to be a nice pair of shoes to wear; you have to respect the fact that the sole is very thin and not venture too far off the beaten track, but for slinging in a bag they're great if you want to get out of your clumpy bike shoes for the evening.
What are your other options for lightweight shoes on tour? If the weather's going to be good then lightweight sandals/sliders/flip flops are a popular choice, and the lightest of those will pack up smaller than these Skinners. Another option is a lightweight water shoe with a mesh upper rather than neoprene: you can pick them up in stores like Decathlon for next to nothing and they're also pretty packable, although they won't be as good as the Skinners in damper climes. Assuming that you're reading this somewhere where you might go bikepacking or touring in less than perfect conditions, the Skinners are a good option: sturdy enough and with enough of a sole to cope with a wider range of conditions and temperatures but still compact enough to find space for.
Care couldn't be easier: you can just sling them in the washing machine if you get them grimy. They're available in a range of six (muted) colours and seven sizes, to accommodate feet from size 36 to size 48. At over £50 a pair they're certainly not cheap, and if you're less worried about your feet, or you only head out on adventures in shorts weather, then a pair of sandals or sliders can be had for a lot less than this. I've found these to be a useful addition to the bikepacking/audax/touring arsenal, though.
Make and model: Skinners Comfort 2.0
Tell us what the product is for
Skinners says: "Experience superior comfort with Skinners' Comfort 2.0 Barefoot Sock Shoes, designed for everyday wear. With extra cushioning and breathable materials, these shoes offer the perfect blend of barefoot freedom and all-day comfort, making them ideal for travel, casual outings, and light outdoor activities.
Available in multiple colours to suit your style, Skinners' Comfort 2.0 delivers comfort and performance, allowing you to move with ease, whether you're travelling or running errands.
No more squished toes with footwear that respects the natural shape of your feet. With a wider toe-box, nothing stands in the way of your comfort. Allow your feet to move around the way nature intended.
While offering the functionality and durability of regular shoes, Skinners 2.0 Comfort sock shoes take up little space and fit into any backpack. Thus, they serve as a reliable partner when traveling, hiking, or as a backup shoe for trips.
We added a 2 mm thin perforated insole for that extra layer of comfort. With improved moisture-wicking capability, your feet stay cozy and dry. Oh, and you can remove or insert it as you wish!
Maintaining Skinners Comfort couldn't be easier. Just rinse the socks after each wear and leave them to dry out. They are also machine washable at 30°. Just note that you should not use fabric softeners or a dryer when washing."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Skinners:
The sole of the Skinners Comfort is made of highly durable Swedish polymers that guarantee protection from pebbles and twigs. The knitted fabric consists of a combination of six high-quality Italian fibers.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
You can get camp footwear a lot cheaper than this.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Sling 'em in the washing machine: easy. They wash well.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Yeah, they're good as a packable camp shoe.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
They're comfortable and a bit more versatile than a flip flop.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They're pretty expensive for what they are.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
We haven't done much in the way of camp shoes, but I'd say these are a fairly spendy option.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
7 overall: they're good, and if you do a lot of touring/travelling/bikepacking you'll get decent use out of them.
Age: 52 Height: 189cm Weight: 99kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Lauf Úthald, Kinesis Tripster ATR, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
