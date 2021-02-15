Add Kevin Hart to the list of celebrity cyclists; Cav enjoys second debut; 80-year-old paperboy postpones retirement thanks to new e-bike; NHS worker grateful for segregated cycle lane; Etape Caledonia postponed; Budget Peloton + more on the live blog

Etape Caledonia, due to take place on Sunday 16 May, has been postponed until Sunday 19 September because of the pandemic. Despite suggesting they might have been able to keep the original date in May with Covid restrictions, the event's organisers have decided to rearrange the event for later in the year. They have been advised by Perth and Kinross Council that Pitlochry, the event's start and finish town, has opened a community vaccination centre which will require three months of traffic restrictions around the area.

Etape Caledonia added that there is no guarantee the event will be able to be staged in September either, but said they felt more confident that rearranging for later in the year gives them the best opportunity to do so. All entries will be automatically deferred to September.

In a statement on their website, Etape Caledonia said: "We’d like to take this opportunity to once again thank you for supporting us. As a small business, your support and patience really has been invaluable as it has enabled us to continue to plan and prepare these world-class events for your participation. We really look forward to welcoming you to the start line on Sunday 19 September 2021 and celebrating your achievements together like never before!"