news
Live blog

Add Kevin Hart to the list of celebrity cyclists; Cav enjoys second debut; 80-year-old paperboy postpones retirement thanks to new e-bike; NHS worker grateful for segregated cycle lane; Etape Caledonia postponed; Budget Peloton + more on the live blog

It's Monday and Dan Alexander will be sharing the best bits from the cycling world on the first live blog of the week...
Mon, Feb 15, 2021 08:59
Kevin Hart (KevinHart4real Instagram)
14:32
14:17
Etape Caledonia postponed until Sunday 19 September 2021
etape-caledonia-2016-5

Etape Caledonia, due to take place on Sunday 16 May, has been postponed until Sunday 19 September because of the pandemic. Despite suggesting they might have been able to keep the original date in May with Covid restrictions, the event's organisers have decided to rearrange the event for later in the year. They have been advised by Perth and Kinross Council that Pitlochry, the event's start and finish town, has opened a community vaccination centre which will require three months of traffic restrictions around the area.

Etape Caledonia added that there is no guarantee the event will be able to be staged in September either, but said they felt more confident that rearranging for later in the year gives them the best opportunity to do so. All entries will be automatically deferred to September.

In a statement on their website, Etape Caledonia said: "We’d like to take this opportunity to once again thank you for supporting us. As a small business, your support and patience really has been invaluable as it has enabled us to continue to plan and prepare these world-class events for your participation. We really look forward to welcoming you to the start line on Sunday 19 September 2021 and celebrating your achievements together like never before!"

14:05
"What an absolute dream to be back racing with these boys": Mark Cavendish enjoys second debut at Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Mark Cavendish's second debut at Deceuninck-Quick-Step didn't quite go as planned with the Manx Missile suffering an untimely mechanical that saw him drop out of the front group at Clásica de Almería. Cav's teammate Alvaro Hodeg also crashed on the run in before Florian Sénéchal deputised to earn an impressive second place. 

Despite the misfortune, Cav was delighted to be back racing in Quick-Step blue. Posting on Instagram, he wrote: "First race back with The Wolfpack was bittersweet. We talked 2 options for the sprint and both of us were out within 1km of each other just 15km from the finish. I punctured, but I can only count myself fortunate compared to Alvaro Hodeg's crash. He's banged up but will be ok. But just shows the strength of Deceuninck-Quick-Step that Florian Sénéchal thought quick to take up the sprint, getting a nice podium in 2nd spot. What an absolute dream to be back racing with these boys. Felt like a pure bike racer again. Loved every single moment.
Congratulations to Giacomo Nizzolo. So strong, my friend."

14:31
12:29
Add Kevin Hart to the list of celebrity cyclists

Kevin Hart might just be able to claim to be the most famous cyclist in the world. The actor and comedian recently shared pictures of him cycling to his 100 million Instagram followers. Riding a Trek and sporting some Rapha stash, Hart said cycling is a lifestyle. Posting on Instagram he wrote: "Getting miles in is a priority these days #HustleHart"

Hart got over 600,000 likes on his cycling-related posts and got an offer to ride with Team L39ION's Justin Williams. Williams replied: "Kev, whenever you want to ride let me know. I would be honoured to spend some time talking about getting more of us on bikes."

Racking my brain to think of other notable names we've seen on bikes recently...Alan Shearer made the live blog in November when he picked up a new gravel bike...Back in 2018, Arnold Schwarzenegger said he wanted to "bicycle all over the world".

11:48
Tech news: Budget Peloton alternative, Brooks release new rivet colours for the C17, BZ Optics latest bi-focal photochromic glasses
OnBuy static trainer

At £279.99 this OnBuy Peloton alternative comes in at a fraction of the price of the popular home training brand's bike and membership fee. It features an LCD monitor to track your stats, claims to be quiet enough to not disturb your family and can be easily adjusted to suit different riders. What's more it doesn't include classes led by an instructor who asked paying customers to think of their dead relatives while they trained... 

BZ Optics, the creators of the world's first bi-focal photochromic sports glasses, has a new model, the TOUR. Back in 2016 when we tested their PHO Bi-focal Photochromic Glasses our reviewer gave them four stars and said they're "a great choice if you need bifocal powers when out sporting in the light or dark." Now, the new TOUR model is almost ready for release and will be available via ISON Distribution in a couple of frame colours and lens options on February 22. They're designed to help riders who need glasses to read with all those tasks you forget can be quite difficult without them...reading GPS computers, ordering off the menu at the cafe stop...

Saddle manufacturer Brooks has released four new rivet colours for the C17 saddle, their most popular seat. Aimed at giving something for the purists and boundary pushers, the C17 is now available in silver, copper, octane blue and bronze orange.

11:27
Rainbow glitter paint job
10:37
80-year-old paperboy postpones retirement thanks to new e-bike
George Bailey (Credit Ciaran McCrickards/PA Wire)

The last we heard from George Bailey, he was considering packing the Headcorn paper round in having turned 80 in January. However, it seems one of Britain's oldest paperboys is not done yet...Thanks to Evans Cycles who provided George with a new Raleigh e-bike, the pensioner is set to postpone his retirement, saying it has given him a new lease of life. George delivers papers in the Kent town every day, including on his 80th birthday, on the same 2.5 mile route. Raleigh and Evans Cycles teamed up to gift George a new Raleigh Motus Crossbar e-bike to help make his round more enjoyable, especially on the cold, dark winter mornings.

"I’m truly thrilled with my new Raleigh e-bike. After celebrating my 80th birthday I was seriously considering whether it was time to now ‘hang up my boots’ and retire from the paper round," George explained. "Knowing I can now continue doing what I love - with a little help from modern technology - is fantastic, especially on a Raleigh; a brand I've always admired growing up! I might even still be doing this when I’m 90..."

Our sister site ebiketips has the full story...

10:22
Weekend racing round up

Iván Sosa won the big one on Mont Ventoux on Saturday to secure overall victory at Tour de la Provence. The Colombian attacked the select lead group and rode solo to the finish. Sosa's compatriot and teammate Egan Bernal sat on Julian Alaphilippe's wheel before attacking the World Champion in the final kilometre to take second in an Ineos Grenadiers one-two. On Sunday, Bahrain Victorious lived up to their new name as Phil Bauhaus won the final stage from a bunch sprint. 

In Spain, Giacomo Nizzolo won Clásica de Almería. In his first race back at Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Mark Cavendish helped teammate Florian Sénéchal to second place before suffering a mechanical and rolling home in 96th place.

08:49
Key worker grateful for segregated cycle lane helping her commute safely

 NHS worker Sarah Thomas expressed her gratitude for Cycleway 9 in Chiswick, west London, which she says has made her feel safe on her commute. Having opened just before Christmas, the cycleway offers cyclists a segregated route on the busy High Road.

She tweeted: "Thank you London Borough of Hounslow and Hanif Khan (transport lead at the council) for the segregated cycle lane on Chiswick High Road. It helps me feel safe on my commute as a key worker. Thank you for showing you care about active, safe travel and reducing air pollution."

Khan replied: "It's a delight to see all are using C9." However, not everyone who saw the video was as pleased to see active travel infrastructure. Here are some of the replies...

