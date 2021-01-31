Support road.cc

news
Racing
Mathieu van der Poel wins cyclo-cross worlds for fourth time

Puncture costs early leader Wout Van Aert dear, GB's Tom Pidcock just misses a medal...
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Jan 31, 2021 15:26
1

Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands has won the men's elite race at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship for the fourth time in his career, and the third year in a row, after his main rival Wout Van Aert of Belgium, who led the race in the early laps, punctured on a spectacular but brutal course in Ostend.

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock, runner-up to van der Poel last year, was held up on the first lap but made his way back up through the field, although he was unable to catch the Belgian rider Toon Aerts, who took the bronze medal for the third year in succession.

More to follow.

