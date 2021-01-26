Not Near Miss of the Day: Robot spots cyclist and doesn't pull out; One of Britain's oldest paperboys still going strong aged 80; Politician who campaigned to scrap Kensington High Street cycle lane complains of "war against cars" + more on the live blog

This is the kind of news we love! Three-time winner of the event, @zdenekstybar will be at the start of the World Cyclo-cross Championships in Oostende: https://t.co/4bbx12Jgxk

Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/tgdJ1SJR4g — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) January 25, 2021

Three-time Cyclo-cross World Champion, Zdeněk Štybar has announced he'll return to his old stomping ground to race the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships this Sunday. The Czech, who rides for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, crossed over to road cycling in 2011 but will return for another shot at World Championship rainbow bands in Oostende.

On the decision he said: "It was not expected that I would ride the Worlds this year, but things have evolved. As we know this discipline is my passion, so after watching some races on television I felt in my stomach that I really wanted to race. It would not have normally fit in to my schedule, but things have changed and having done a lot of training my condition feels good."

One man who won't be racing is Fabio Aru. The Italian dipped his toe in the Cyclo-cross mud over the winter which led to speculation that he may take to the start line in Belgium. However, the 2015 Vuelta a España winner has agreed to leave the Italian squad's spaces available to younger specialists in the discipline. Aru will stay at Qhubeka-Assos' training camp instead.