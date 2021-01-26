Support road.cc

Live blog

Not Near Miss of the Day: Robot spots cyclist and doesn't pull out; One of Britain's oldest paperboys still going strong aged 80; Politician who campaigned to scrap Kensington High Street cycle lane complains of "war against cars" + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is in the saddle for another day on the live blog...
Tue, Jan 26, 2021 09:06
18
Robot sees cyclist
11:38
One of Britain's oldest paperboys still going strong aged 80

One of Britain's oldest paperboys is still cracking on with his daily route having celebrated his 80th birthday over the weekend. George Bailey rides the same two-and-a-half-mile route around Headcorn in Kent each morning on his bike and says it helps keep him fit. Having received his coronavirus vaccination last week Bailey was in good spirits when he spoke to the BBC about his routine.

"It's to try and keep fit," Bailey explained. "Otherwise it would be at home, a little bit of gardening and I'm not one to go jogging at my age. So the bicycle keeps me fit. I wouldn't do it if I didn't enjoy it."

10:43
Not Near Miss of the Day: Robot spots cyclist and doesn't pull out

This isn't the start of a new series on road.cc...We just thought it was quite funny. After 529 Near Miss of the Day videos, here's the first Not Near Miss of the Day...All it took was for a robot to be involved. This autonomous delivery robot sees the cyclist coming and doesn't pull out on him...As the reader who sent the footage told us: "There is hope for the future..." 

Talking of Near Miss of the Day, today's offering is a close pass at speed by a Peugeot driver on a narrow country lane in Cornwall...

10:29
Štybar in, Aru out...

Three-time Cyclo-cross World Champion, Zdeněk Štybar has announced he'll return to his old stomping ground to race the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships this Sunday. The Czech, who rides for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, crossed over to road cycling in 2011 but will return for another shot at World Championship rainbow bands in Oostende.

On the decision he said: "It was not expected that I would ride the Worlds this year, but things have evolved. As we know this discipline is my passion, so after watching some races on television I felt in my stomach that I really wanted to race. It would not have normally fit in to my schedule, but things have changed and having done a lot of training my condition feels good."

One man who won't be racing is Fabio Aru. The Italian dipped his toe in the Cyclo-cross mud over the winter which led to speculation that he may take to the start line in Belgium. However, the 2015 Vuelta a España winner has agreed to leave the Italian squad's spaces available to younger specialists in the discipline. Aru will stay at Qhubeka-Assos' training camp instead.

10:19
Sagan's special day
10:15
08:55
Politician who campaigned to scrap Kensington High Street cycle lane complains of "war against cars"

Tony Devenish had more than a few people pointing out the irony of his tweet... 'It’s vital to help more people to walk and cycle, but this must not be via a “war against cars”'...Presumably, the Kensington High Street cycle lane was one such act of war against drivers, considering how decisively he and Felicity Buchan campaigned for its removal.

Since the removal, which was opposed by all schools in the area and Imperial College, parked cars have in many places replaced the space where the lane used to be. At least there's no more congestion on the High Street...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

