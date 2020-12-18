Support road.cc

RIPeloton: Bizarre moment spin instructor asks class to climb in honour of their dead relatives; Jeremy Vine leads appeal to help woman with cerebral palsy replace stolen bike; Jeremy Clarkson calls Sadiq Khan a 'f*******' + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Dec 18, 2020 09:06
Peloton (screenshot)
13:00
End of an era for Jumbo-Visma and Bianchi

Jumbo-Visma's final season on Bianchi bikes was certainly a successful one. The team won two Monuments, Vuelta a España, Strade Bianche and eight stages of Grand Tours. This short highlights video relives the highs and lows from the Dutch squad's time on Bianchi bikes before the manufacturer moves to GreenEdge Cycling in 2021.

12:29
Two Eastbourne bike shops targeted by thieves
Evolution bike shop (Street view)

The Argus reports that two bike shops in Eastbourne have been targeted by thieves in the past week. Police officers were called to Evolution at 1am last Sunday and found that the store's front window had been smashed and an Evil Wreckoning mountain bike taken. Thieves then returned at 11.30pm, and repeated the crime this time taking a Santa Cruz Heckler electric cycle.

Two days later, Cycle Tech was targeted. A Raleigh Motor Grand Tour and a Mondraker Dusk RR29er electric mountain bike were taken from the shop in Pevensey. Police believe the two raids could be linked.

12:04
11:32
RIPeloton: Bizarre moment spin instructor asks class to climb in honour of their dead relatives

John Cullen knew something was up when his Christmas ride on Peloton was interrupted by the song 'Hallelujah'. What he didn't expect was to be asked to think of his dead relatives for motivation...

 The instructor, who John is quick to point out usually has a great music taste, pulls on the heartstrings saying: "One of the hardest parts of the holidays, is that sometimes there might be an empty chair. I know that's been a part of my journey this year, it's been a part of a lot of our journeys this year and so we're going to climb in honour of the empty chairs."

So get out the saddle, stamp on the pedals and think about everyone you've lost this year...Here's some more Peloton gold for your amusement: 

10:49
How it started... How it's going...
10:21
Static bike world record attempts

On January 7, Kate Strong will attempt to break three world records for the furthest distance covered on a static bike in one, 12 and 24 hours. To break the records, Kate will have to cover 35.3km in an hour and 348km in 12 hours. There is no current record for the 24-hour effort but considering the distances she's trying to beat for the previous two, I think we can expect an impressive marker to be put down for future challengers.

Kate was the world champion in her age group for long-distance triathlon in 2014 and the triple record attempt is all part of her training to take on the Limitless Challenge. Starting in 2022, she is hoping to become the first person to attempt the cycle Race Across America, swim the English Channel and summit Everest, all within 12 months.

The Race Across America is a 3,000-mile endurance cycling event that travels from the Pacific to the Atlantic passing through 12 states and climbing nearly 60,000m of elevation.

09:35
Jeremy Clarkson calls Sadiq Khan a 'f*******' after getting stuck in traffic again

Clarkson's Twitter bio describes himself as a 'still small voice of calm and reason', very funny Jeremy. Predictably his followers saw the picture above as an opportunity to make claims about how cyclists should pay road tax and have insurance. Last month, Clarkson called Sadiq Khan an "imbecile" for turning the "whole damn city into a cycle lane."

At the time a spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: "These policies are about saving lives and Sadiq makes no apologies for the temporary emergency measures he has put in place to encourage the huge increase in cycling we've seen since the pandemic."

08:46
Jeremy Vine leads Twitter response to help woman with cerebral palsy replace her stolen bike

Here's a heart-warming story from social media this morning. The response to Dani Jacobson's tweet has seen hundreds of people offer to help replace Dani's sister's bike, after it was stolen from her flat in Golders Green. Tali has cerebral palsy and her "greatest joy is cycling around on her big red trike, singing at the top of her voice." 

Lots of Twitter users, including Jeremy Vine, have offered to donate a new bike or help contribute to the cost of one. Dani explained that the bike is quite unique to Tali's needs so they're are hoping to find it. One of the retailers of the bike, RMS Limited, has offered to sort a new bike for free if it isn't recovered...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

