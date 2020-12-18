RIPeloton: Bizarre moment spin instructor asks class to climb in honour of their dead relatives; Jeremy Vine leads appeal to help woman with cerebral palsy replace stolen bike; Jeremy Clarkson calls Sadiq Khan a 'f*******' + more on the live blog

Anyway yeah I wasn’t joking here’s the video of the Peloton instructor who wanted me to think about my dead relatives during a festive spin class pic.twitter.com/LFH6mtvZlp — John Cullen (@cullenthecomic) December 17, 2020

John Cullen knew something was up when his Christmas ride on Peloton was interrupted by the song 'Hallelujah'. What he didn't expect was to be asked to think of his dead relatives for motivation...

The instructor, who John is quick to point out usually has a great music taste, pulls on the heartstrings saying: "One of the hardest parts of the holidays, is that sometimes there might be an empty chair. I know that's been a part of my journey this year, it's been a part of a lot of our journeys this year and so we're going to climb in honour of the empty chairs."

So get out the saddle, stamp on the pedals and think about everyone you've lost this year...Here's some more Peloton gold for your amusement:

Can I interest you in a palate cleanser? pic.twitter.com/tLxsJalymb — Jake Regier (@jakeregier) December 18, 2020

Man I wish I bought a 2k bike and paid a monthly fee to be reminded to set my bike to hill climb mode to pedal for my dead grandma — Vox Populi (@voxpopulx) December 18, 2020