3-year-old rides 55km; Pro cyclist punctures lung in training collision with a dog; Are cargo bikes the future of deliveries? Pedal Me bikes faster than vans in London; Cyclist helps police catch drink-driver + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the saddle for another live blog...
Thu, Nov 26, 2020 09:15
7
3-year-old cycles 55km (YouTube screenshot)
13:33
Pedal Me says its e-cargo bikes work out at least 2mph faster than vans – with even more time saved looking for parking spots
If you found the earlier post about Pedal Me's cargo bikes interesting you can read the full story on ebiketips here..

12:54
11:56
11:24
3-year-old rides 55km

At the age of three Daisy Adams cycled from Bristol to Bath and back again, racking up 34 miles (55km) in a six-hour ride. Cycling mad, she learned to ride a bike at two and rode 45 miles over 12 days this summer to help raise more than £4,400 for stillbirth and neonatal death charity, Sands. Daisy's got quite the fan club on Instagram where the 'pint_sized_cyclist' has over 2,000 followers.

One response said: "I struggle doing Bristol to Bath and back and I’m 30 in a few months what an amazing little person."

10:39
Cyclist helps police catch drink-driver
surrey police car - via surrey police.PNG

A Bristol cyclist helped police catch a drink-driver after the man fled the scene of a crash. Daniel Newton left his motorbike at the scene but was followed by a passing cyclist who then pointed out Newton's house to the police.

Ms Brown, a witness to the incident, told Bristol Live: "After failing to remove the bike, he ran off. A third witness noticed the defendant walking out in the road in front of her while she cycled. She said he seemed a bit dazed.

“As she cycled up to the scene of the collision, the neighbours explained what had happened. The woman cycled back to where she had seen the dazed male, followed him and watched him go into a property. When police arrived minutes later, the cyclist was able to point out the property he had gone into."

Newton failed a breath test and was arrested. He has since admitted to driving, without insurance or a full licence, and failing to report an accident.

10:18
Police worker who collided with pensioner while cycling on the pavement fined £30

A police worker who crashed into a terminally ill pensioner while cycling on the pavement has been fined £30. The cyclist collided with John Wilson, 73, last month. According to the Metro after reviewing the incident, the police decided they would not be prosecuting and issued a £30 fixed-penalty notice.

Wilson was left angry by the punishment: "If any member of Joe public did what this guy did he’d be prosecuted. A £30 penalty is not fitting of the crime."

The pensioner, who suffers from prostate cancer, was taken to hospital after the crash with facial injuries and had his iPhone smashed beyond repair.

09:41
British Cycling racing licence holders get 50% discount for 2021
British Cycling logo

Racers with a 2020 licence will receive a 50% discount on their 2021 licence, British Cycling has said. The discount comes after a year where racing was heavily disrupted and with the prospect of another reduced calendar next year. British Cycling suspended all activities at the start of the month in line with national restrictions but expressed disappointment that the government did not permit group rides of up to six people.

09:27
Pro cyclist left with multiple injuries after collision with dog on training ride

Cyclingnews reported that AG2R La Mondiale's Mikaël Cherel sustained serious injuries including a broken collarbone, collapsed lung and two broken ribs after a training crash with a dog. Cherel, who has ridden 14 Grand Tours including this year's Tour de France, was training in the south of France when he collided with a dog that had escaped from its owner.

He wrote on Instagram: "You might be wondering why I've posted this picture of a cute little dog on my timeline. Perhaps it's the morphine that I've been prescribed that is kicking in.

"Of course, I can't blame the dog that I crashed into after it tried to cross the road right in front of me. Neither can I blame the lady walking along the seafront from whom the dog escaped – although I can be annoyed about her act of cowardice, taking the opportunity to make her escape while I was left lying on the ground."

08:54
Are cargo bikes the future of deliveries? Pedal Me bikes faster than vans in London
Pedal Me bike in Londn (picture via Pedal Me pn Twitter)

Cargo bike company Pedal Me has trawled the data to address some common misconceptions. Beyond the obvious benefits of less pollution and congestion, Pedal Me found hard evidence that cargo bikes are better suited to delivering goods in London than cars or vans. Using 19,000km of mobility data from their fleet in September, they found the average speed of a cargo bike was 2mph faster than traffic speeds in 2018. With congestion increasing 153% on last year, they suggest the average speed difference may be even greater now. 

Cargo bikes also take shorter, more direct, routes. From analysis of 2,000 jobs they found their fleet's routes were 6% shorter than car trips. Of trips further than 5km, that figure rose to at least 10% longer in a car. 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

