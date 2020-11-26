3-year-old rides 55km; Pro cyclist punctures lung in training collision with a dog; Are cargo bikes the future of deliveries? Pedal Me bikes faster than vans in London; Cyclist helps police catch drink-driver + more on the live blog

A Bristol cyclist helped police catch a drink-driver after the man fled the scene of a crash. Daniel Newton left his motorbike at the scene but was followed by a passing cyclist who then pointed out Newton's house to the police.

Ms Brown, a witness to the incident, told Bristol Live: "After failing to remove the bike, he ran off. A third witness noticed the defendant walking out in the road in front of her while she cycled. She said he seemed a bit dazed.

“As she cycled up to the scene of the collision, the neighbours explained what had happened. The woman cycled back to where she had seen the dazed male, followed him and watched him go into a property. When police arrived minutes later, the cyclist was able to point out the property he had gone into."

Newton failed a breath test and was arrested. He has since admitted to driving, without insurance or a full licence, and failing to report an accident.