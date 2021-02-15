SRAM discontinues PowerTap’s pedal and hub-based power meter systems

SRAM has removed all PowerTap power meters from sale on its website, although spares are still listed for the time being. This is far from the end for SRAM’s dealings with power meters; the brand owns Quarq power meters and, as VeloNews reported, plans to focus on new technologies within power meter development...

SRAM acquired the PowerTap line of power meters from Saris in April 2019, which included the P2 pedal power meter and G3 hub power meter. Speculations at the time were that SRAM wanted to broaden its power meter offerings to include a pedal-based system to compete with rivals, yet less than two years later, it has put an end to producing PowerTap’s power meters. Does this mean a pedal-based system is on the way from SRAM soon?

“The PowerTap G3 Hub and P2 Pedals are now discontinued. While we are no longer accepting new orders, we are fulfilling existing orders and honouring the full warranty period,” Michael Zellmann, senior corporate public relations manager at SRAM told VeloNews. “Going forward, we have decided to focus on further developing the next generation of power meter technologies.”

Support will continue to be available for customers with PowerTap products, but SRAM has not clarified how long this will last.

Although no new PowerTap power meters will be sold, spares are still listed on SRAM's website including the PowerTap Dual ANT+/BLE Powercap, Hub Cap wrench, Replacement Skid Plate, G3 Hub End Caps, Pedal Replacement Battery Caps, Freehub Body Kit and G3 Hub Cap Removal Tool.

