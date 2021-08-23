Surrey traffic cops tell driver spouting Highway Code whataboutery to return licence; Southeastern angered by "reckless" rider crossing tracks; Road safety main concern for female cyclists; Litterbug; Popular trails reopen + more on the live blog

Question of the day: If you were stopped by Police and asked 10 random questions about the Highway Code, do you think you’d get 8 or more right? — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) August 22, 2021

Yesterday, the famous Surrey Roads Policing Unit asked a question along the lines of something I'm sure many of us have at one point or another wondered, especially given the context of the recent uproar at the proposed Highway Code changes. 'If you were stopped by police and asked ten random questions about the Highway Code, do you think you'd get eight or more right?'

32 per cent said no, 62 per cent backed themselves...six claimed not to know what the Highway Code is. The main story however was one reply which caught the attention of everyone's favourite traffic cops...

This cyclist needs to learn the highway code. Rule 66 should not be riding two abreast on busy/narrow roads. Shocking behaviour by the cyclist, the van had clearly left enough space and was going to pass wide and slowly. pic.twitter.com/3LsJoSDKHE — Anon (@Simon47724687) August 22, 2021

Living up to their online reputation, Surrey Police replied telling the driver to return his licence...

If you think that type of behaviour by the driver is acceptable then you need to return your licence to the DVLA immediately as you’re not of sound mind to drive.

The driver should be charged with assault

A road user owns the lane they are in.

A motorist has no priority. pic.twitter.com/UdA2mkXVfe — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) August 22, 2021

It's the latest act of the Surrey traffic cops sticking up for cyclists on Twitter and challenging trolls. In 2017, they told another motorist to feel free to return his licence, saying he was "too childish to drive" in response to an especially eloquent "F*** the cyclists" tweet.

More recently they slid into the DMs of one angry cyclist-basher to educate them on why you might ride in the middle of the lane.