Surrey traffic cops tell driver spouting Highway Code whataboutery to return licence; Southeastern angered by "reckless" rider crossing tracks; Road safety main concern for female cyclists; Litterbug; Popular trails reopen + more on the live blog

Network Rail released this clip of a man riding a bike and woman jogging both ignoring a red light to nip across the tracks ahead of an oncoming train, saving themselves at most ten seconds.
I'll leave it up to you to decide if this belongs in the 'idiot who just so happens to be on a bike' genre...but 'cyclist' makes for a far less clunky headline. The CCTV footage is from the end of July in Canterbury and shows the pair jumping across the tracks as soon as one train has passed, narrowly ahead of a second's arrival moments later.
Southeastern's Head of Drivers Jim Maxwell slammed their actions as "reckless" and said: "Incidents like this can have a profound effect on our drivers’ mental health and wellbeing, and I fully support our colleagues at Network Rail and the British Transport Police in trying to identify and pursue the culprits.
"Our drivers are critical workers delivering a very important service, and don’t deserve the extra stress that these types of incidents cause."
Network Rail's Head of Route Quality Health Safety & Environment added: "It’s really important to remember that when one train passes, another one may be coming the other way. In this case the jogger and cyclist had a red light to warn them, and they still walked out in front of a train.
"This adult pair’s behaviour, apparently putting their desire not to interrupt their exercise to cross the railway safely, nearly cost them their lives and is a clear example of how you put your life at risk as soon as you ignore the red light warning at level crossings."
Network Rail occasionally highlight particularly bad incidents to try and educate the public. Back in March, the rail provider slammed a group of "senselessly idiotic" mountain bikers who dipped across the tracks while the light was red, eight seconds before a train passed.
