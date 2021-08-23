Support road.cc

Live blog

Surrey traffic cops tell driver spouting Highway Code whataboutery to return licence; Southeastern angered by "reckless" rider crossing tracks; Road safety main concern for female cyclists; Litterbug; Popular trails reopen + more on the live blog

We're back for another week of live blog goodness starting with Monday's feed put together by a well-rested and double-jabbed Dan Alexander...
Mon, Aug 23, 2021 09:07
Surrey Police tell driver to return licence video (Twitter video screenshot)
10:27
Surrey traffic cops tell driver spouting Highway Code whataboutery to return licence

 Yesterday, the famous Surrey Roads Policing Unit asked a question along the lines of something I'm sure many of us have at one point or another wondered, especially given the context of the recent uproar at the proposed Highway Code changes. 'If you were stopped by police and asked ten random questions about the Highway Code, do you think you'd get eight or more right?'

32 per cent said no, 62 per cent backed themselves...six claimed not to know what the Highway Code is. The main story however was one reply which caught the attention of everyone's favourite traffic cops...

 Living up to their online reputation, Surrey Police replied telling the driver to return his licence...

It's the latest act of the Surrey traffic cops sticking up for cyclists on Twitter and challenging trolls. In 2017, they told another motorist to feel free to return his licence, saying he was "too childish to drive" in response to an especially eloquent "F*** the cyclists" tweet.

More recently they slid into the DMs of one angry cyclist-basher to educate them on why you might ride in the middle of the lane.

09:41
Forest of Dean MTB downhill trails reopen
Forest of Dean mountain biking (press release Forestry England)

Good news for Forest of Dean mountain bikers...Countdown and Launchpad's £77,000 refurb has now been completed and both  the downhill trails are open again. Our friends over at off-road.cc are almost certainly more qualified for this one, so check out their story for all the details.

08:48
Southeastern angered by "reckless" cyclist and jogger crossing tracks in front of oncoming train

Network Rail released this clip of a man riding a bike and woman jogging both ignoring a red light to nip across the tracks ahead of an oncoming train, saving themselves at most ten seconds.

I'll leave it up to you to decide if this belongs in the 'idiot who just so happens to be on a bike' genre...but 'cyclist' makes for a far less clunky headline. The CCTV footage is from the end of July in Canterbury and shows the pair jumping across the tracks as soon as one train has passed, narrowly ahead of a second's arrival moments later.

Southeastern's Head of Drivers Jim Maxwell slammed their actions as "reckless" and said: "Incidents like this can have a profound effect on our drivers’ mental health and wellbeing, and I fully support our colleagues at Network Rail and the British Transport Police in trying to identify and pursue the culprits.

"Our drivers are critical workers delivering a very important service, and don’t deserve the extra stress that these types of incidents cause."

Network Rail's Head of Route Quality Health Safety & Environment added: "It’s really important to remember that when one train passes, another one may be coming the other way. In this case the jogger and cyclist had a red light to warn them, and they still walked out in front of a train.

"This adult pair’s behaviour, apparently putting their desire not to interrupt their exercise to cross the railway safely, nearly cost them their lives and is a clear example of how you put your life at risk as soon as you ignore the red light warning at level crossings."

Network Rail occasionally highlight particularly bad incidents to try and educate the public. Back in March, the rail provider slammed a group of "senselessly idiotic" mountain bikers who dipped across the tracks while the light was red, eight seconds before a train passed.

08:39
07:58
Road safety the biggest barrier to women's cycling
Rapha Women's 100 2021 (press release)

A study by cycling insurance providers Laka found that 42 per cent of women do not feel comfortable riding a bike on UK roads. Almost half of women (45 per cent) added that well-lit cycle lanes would encourage them to use their bikes more.

Laka surveyed more than 2,000 female cyclists, male riders and non-cyclists from across the UK about issues around cycling, including areas concerning alternative sustainable transport such as cargo bikes and e-bikes. 

The results showed that 48 per cent of women surveyed own a bike, however 42 per cent do not feel confident riding on UK roads. Despite this, 36 per cent still said they are more likely to change their primary modes of transport post Covid and said that well-lit cycle lanes (45 per cent), increased infrastructure (27 per cent) and government grants (21 per cent) would encourage them to cycle more often.

When looking at motivation for picking one mode of transport over another, ease of travel (43 per cent), time taken to travel (42 per cent), cost (42 per cent) and safety (42 per cent) were the main factors. Only 14 per cent said they would consider the impact on the environment when choosing how to travel.

"Whilst Covid has made many of us more introspective about our role in the environment and our lives in general," Tobias Taupitz, CEO of Laka said. "These will only be adopted in volume when women's concerns about safety and facilities are properly addressed, as well as perceived barriers in terms of time and cost."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments