Bingo cards ready...'cyclists don't pay boat tax'; Stay calm...Strava's back; Dreaded unclipping fail; Ganna tempted by Hour Record; Millionth cyclist; New Chain Reaction site splits opinion; Bike lane chat; GBDURO; National champs + more on the live blog

When I asked cllrs about the towpath (also a public footpath), they would only suggest I volunteer and do it myself. The new stone is very welcome, but as a busy and vital path, the best alternative to the hostile B6101 Strines Rd, it deserves better. This isn’t fair investment! pic.twitter.com/DHQyGjuVWa — Peaks & Puddles 🚲 (@peaksandpuddles) October 11, 2021

Here's a new one for you. Add 'cyclists don't pay boat tax' to road tax, red light jumping, helmet wearing, reflective clothing, not using bike lanes, 'think they're in the Tour de France', riding two abreast and all the rest of the anti-cycling comments that have found their way onto our bingo cards.

One unhappy boater took issue with those pesky cyclists complaining about poor investment on towpaths. Said 'narrowboater' snapped back: "Where would you suggest the Canal & River Trust finds the money after fixing lock gates, breaches, swing bridges etc? Boaters pay around £1,000 a year to use the canals. How much do you contribute as a whinging cyclist?"

The problem here, a few people pointed out, is that as the path is a public footpath it would have been paid for through council tax, not the £1,000 per year boaters send off to the Canal & River Trust.

Still, cyclists paying boat tax will keep us chuckling for a while...

The entire point of the tweet was that the local council should've stepped up to improve this as vital right of way, but thanks for your unnecessary abuse. 👍 https://t.co/Bfai7I28mw — Peaks & Puddles 🚲 (@peaksandpuddles) October 11, 2021