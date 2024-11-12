“If you want to ride on the road, get a car”: Sky News Australia presenters call for “all bikes to be banned from all roads” – and brand recumbent cycle a “kid’s toy” – after lorry driver almost hits motorist in “crazy near miss” + more on the live blog
“If you want to ride on the road, get a car”: Sky News Australia presenters call for “all bikes to be banned from all roads” – and brand recumbent cycle a “kid’s toy” – after lorry driver almost hits oncoming motorist in “crazy near miss”
Don’t we all love an ill-informed TV panel discussion about cycling?
But, like they do in most things, the Australians have upped the ante this week, airing their own panel discussion/diatribe about cycling that was so bizarre – and frankly, so unwarranted – that it would leave even Madeley, Piers Morgan, and Mike Graham blushing (alright, maybe not Mike Graham).
On Sky News Australia’s ‘Sunday Showdown’ segment, where a panel of five broadcasters and contributors get together to shout ‘real news and honest views’ at each other while laughing hysterically for no reason, they decided to show a dashcam clip of what host Caleb Bond described as a “crazy near miss” on Main South Road in Adelaide, involving two car drivers, a lorry driver, and a cyclist on a recumbent tricycle recently.
Describing the footage, Bond said: “So, you have the bloke on the recumbent cycle riding on the side of the road, the car behind him has slowed down to wait for an opportunity to overtake, and the truck – which is obviously running up his arse – has had to hit the brakes and nearly hits the oncoming vehicle.
“Well, the driver of that car, who was nearly hit by the truck, says that bikes should be banned from that stretch of road – which opens up another question: Are there other places where cyclists should be banned, especially if they wear Lycra and have large guts?”
Crikey. That escalated quickly. So, let me get this straight. A lorry driver is driving up another motorist’s arse, and ends up on the other side of the road, and almost into an oncoming vehicle, because the car in front slowed down slightly.
But, in the warped world of Sky News Australia, it’s the cyclist’s fault?
Don’t worry, though – it gets worse.
“What the hell was that person thinking riding… it looks like a kid’s toy, these trikes,” says co-host Caroline Marcus, who obviously came prepared with research about recumbent cycles and their uses.
“I’ve ridden one around Centennial Park in Sydney, you don’t ride one on a 100kph road frequented by huge trucks, and buses, and cars. It is an absolute danger to everyone on the road,” she continued.
“We see it in Syndey all the time, with these insane bike lanes everywhere. If the cyclists are going to have those bike lanes, there have to be roads that are just for the big vehicles too. And if you want to ride on them, get a car.”
Shout, shout, shout, laugh, laugh, laugh
But surely that’s as bad as it’s going to… No, wait, the old white man in the corner’s about to pipe up. It’ll get worse.
“Not some, ban all bikes from all roads, forever – simple solution. It’s the only intelligent solution,” says the obviously hyper intelligent Kel Richards.
“You can never have bicycles mixing with steel traffic, it can never be safe. But they think they’re so morally good, because they’re saving the planet remember, and they’re safe because they’re in Lycra.”
Ah brilliant, we’re back to Lycra. Not that it would take long for the ‘discussion’ to drift back to recumbents and how they’re so morally repugnant, of course.
“Can we at least just start by banning those bicycles in particular?” asked another overly confident, ill-informed, shouty male panel member. “They take up a lot of road, and what goes through a person’s head to think, I want to get fit but while lying down?”
Please, please, could someone, anyone, at Sky News Australia give Wheels for Wellbeing a ring before letting their presenters come out with this ableist nonsense?
“I’m actually quite a keen cyclist, or at least I used to be when I lived in Berlin, where it was very safe to get around on a bicycle, because there was a co-operative spirit on the roads,” adds the final panel member, to gasps from her co-hosts.
“But I don’t think that works in Sydney, where drivers have much wilder ideas about how to use the roads. And I do think that’s a case for bicycle lanes – I know that’s not always a popular argument around here – and I’m delighted to see lots of new bike lanes.”
Finally, some common sense. For a moment, at least.
“But there are clearly some areas where bikes should not be, and that video was one of them, obviously,” she continued, before bringing up “dangerous” e-bike riding delivery couriers, who she nevertheless admitted she feels sorry for, thanks to their navigation maps often directing them towards motorways.
“Maybe we need a bike app, which says this is somewhere you cannot go.”
Or maybe all Australians should just be given a remote, so they can turn off Sky News and not have to listen to this rubbish. Real news, honest views, my arse.
15:56
Bike subscription pioneer Buzzbike set to close at the end of the week due to “escalating costs and difficult economic conditions that have impacted the whole bike industry”, following collapse of parent company and former Wiggle owner
Pioneering bike subscription service Buzzbike will close its service on Friday, with the company set to wind down by the end of the month, another victim of the economic headwinds affecting the entire cycling industry at the moment.
Founded in 2016 by former Apple marketing executive Tom Hares and KPMG management consultant Andrew Nunn, Buzzbike offered members a Netflix-style, all-inclusive, flexible subscription service for both normal bikes and premium e-bikes, the first of its kind in the UK, with single speed city bikes available for £18.99 a month and urban e-bikes for £59.99.
Customers were also provided with a lock, along with on-demand maintenance and theft protection through the Buzzbike app.
The company partnered with the likes of PayPal, Spotify, and Disney, and also challenged the government’s Cycle to Work scheme by being the first to enable employers to offer the same tax incentives on a cancellable, anytime subscription basis.
However, despite achieving record revenues in 2024, and serving over 20,000 subscribers throughout its eight years in London and Manchester, the collapse of parent company Signa Sports United (the former owners of Wiggle) put Buzzbike in a perilous financial situation, eventually leading to its demise this month.
“We have taken the very tough decision to close the business due to escalating costs and difficult economic conditions that have impacted the whole bike industry,” Hares and Nunn said in a statement this month, which confirmed that customers will be able to buy their bike and lock outright when the subscription service closes on Friday.
“It is with a heavy heart that Andy and I share the news of our business winding down,” Hares added in a separate statement.
Buzzbike CEO Tom Hares
“We are immensely proud of the role we have played in transforming the UK micromobility landscape, the innovative technology we have developed, the bikes and e-bikes we have designed, and the incredible partnerships we have forged.
“Most importantly the 20,000 members who have rediscovered their love for cycling through our service. We still believe that cycling can address many of the challenges facing our cities, but unfortunately, the difficult macroeconomic conditions and the collapse of our largest shareholder have made it impossible to continue.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our amazing team, suppliers, shareholders, and members for their contributions throughout this remarkable journey.”
17:18
Stopping by the cycle lane on a foggy morning: Wirral’s ‘Quirky Poet’ pens bizarre poem criticising bike infrastructure
I’m sure Eliot, Wordsworth, Frost, or Dickinson would have given anything to come up with a line as profound as ‘For the lanes sit empty, mile after mile, But, oh, those council folk ride in style!’
Beautiful, moving stuff. And yes, the anti-cycle lane lot are getting odder by the day, I agree.
Paddy’s road to nowhere (alright, Glasgow) continues today, with the Chopper-riding charity cyclist tackling the longest day of the whole challenge, 67 miles from Preston to Kendal.
Before heading to the Lake District, and those Chopper-killing hills, he managed a quick stop at Blackpool Promenade, where it was just revealed that he’s already raised almost £325,000 for Children in Need.
Fair play all round.
15:20
She’s back! Pfeiffer Georgi gets back on the bike for first time outside since horror crash at Tour de France
It’s been a long road to recovery for the British road race champion, who fractured her neck and hand in the horrendous crash which marred the final ten kilometres of stage five of this year’s Tour de France Femmes, and ultimately scuppered Demi Vollering’s hopes of a second consecutive yellow jersey triumph.
But with Georgi now back on the road, things are looking up for another successful spring classics campaign in 2025, where the 24-year-old will be hoping to build on her third place at this year’s Paris-Roubaix.
Is Cav cycling’s newest super-agent? Alex Dowsett reportedly set to join Astana full time as performance engineer on Mark Cavendish’s recommendation, with Pete Kennaugh also lined up for DS role
He may have only just officially retired this week, but Mark Cavendish has wasted no time adapting to post-racing life, reportedly setting up a new role for former Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett as Astana Qazaqstan’s full-time performance engineer.
With Cavendish himself now set to step into an ambassadorial or managerial role at Astana, the 39-year-old has been seemingly busy on the recruitment trail, lining up fellow retired Manx pro Pete Kennaugh for a sports director role at the Kazakh squad, with the news that Kennaugh is swapping his punditry role at ITV for a stint in the team car expected to be confirmed soon.
And now, Daniel Benson has reported that six-time British time trial champion Alex Dowsett will now follow Cavendish and Kennaugh to Astana, joining the team in the newly created role of performance engineer, after helping them out on several occasions this year.
Dowsett, who retired from the pro peloton in 2022 after racking up 15 victories on the road during a 12-year career, including two stages at the Giro d’Italia, was viewed as one of the most thorough pros when it came to aerodynamics, tech, and clothing, which contributed to him briefly holding the Hour Record in 2015.
The 36-year-old helped Cavendish throughout this season, on the way to the former world champion’s record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win, while he also worked with Alexander Vinokourov’s son Nicolas in the wind tunnel ahead of the Zurich worlds.
According to Benson, Dowsett will focus on Astana’s equipment, and has already attended training camps which saw the squad fitted out with their new XDS Carbon bikes, after switching from Wilier Triestina.
(Zac Williams/SWPix.com)
After turning professional in 2011 for Team Sky, the 36-year-old from Essex picked up 15 victories on the road, including six British time trial championships. In 2013, riding for the Spanish Movistar team, the time trial specialist won a gruelling 54.8km rolling race against the clock at the Giro d’Italia, ten seconds ahead of then-reigning Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins.
Seven years later, Dowsett repeated the trick at the Italian grand tour, this time in the colours of Israel Start-Up Nation (which he joined in the aftermath of Katusha-Alpecin’s collapse), with a rare victory on a road stage, attacking his breakaway companions to solo to what the British rider described at the time as a “career-saving” victory in Vieste.
Having watched Honor Elliott’s on-bike footage of this year’s Muddy Hell Halloween cyclocross race at Herne Hill (complete with her brilliant satirical take on Visma’s oversized and sartorially challenged TT lids), I’m now firmly of the belief that all ‘cross racers should be forced to wear fancy dress throughout the whole winter.
Go on, Eli Iserbyt, you know you want to…
11:46
“Be vigilant, there’s an idiot kicking about again”
Cyclists in Sheffield were warned to “be vigilant” after a dog walker reported finding “a length of wire-filled electric fencing mesh” strung tight and at head height near a popular beauty spot, which he described as “clearly intended to do harm”.
Earlier this year, we reported on the live blog that Sky News (yes, them again) featured a debate on bike safety that included a retired New South Wales police sergeant and Ironman competitor who, despite providing some welcome balance to proceedings, nevertheless called for cyclists to “stay off the roads in the peak hour and use your common sense and find your places to ride, don’t put yourself in harm’s way”.
Responding to Glenn Corick’s slight deviation into victim blaming, host Erin Molan blatantly ignored all of his previous comments about looking after the most vulnerable on our roads and instead jumped straight into some good ol’ anti-cycling bingo.
“And the thing that frustrates me most – and while the safety of everyone has to be paramount – I was in the city yesterday… and we sat in traffic for twenty minutes for one road, one line of cars, and there were two bike lanes empty, not one cyclist in them,” Molan said.
“And that annoys me, that turns me off cyclists, who are really doing a wonderful thing by getting out there.”
12 comments
Anti-cycling programs or articles always get a lot of attention or comments, so they are very good for media advertisers.
That Aussie Sky screenshot encapsulates the whole 'othering' or out-grouping of cyclists by mainstream media, which in turn results in things like Morton being run off the road and cyclists suffering broken bones and trauma (and sadly far too many killed) due to being shoved off their bikes or hit by an inattentive or aggressive driver.
Those opinionated c**ts on Sky TV and elsewhere are culpable but unfortunately nothing will never be done about it.
We do have roads that are just for the big vehicles. In the UK they're called motorways. But we also have roads that I wouldn't ride on because people drive like lunatics on them, such as the A34, even though it has cycle lanes on it.
I don't think enough time was spent talking about guts
Scared Traveller: I hear the most dangerous thing in Australia is a spider.
Hairy-arsed trucker 1: hold my beer; I'll fix that for you...
Hairy-arsed trucker 2: Nah mate! I've got a beer in one hand, steering wheel in the other. I'll fix it!
Hairy arsed trucker 3 holding beer in one hand and steering wheel in the the other and not slept for 24 hours whilst driving 140 tonne road train at 130 kph !
Well, naturally: I thought that was a given
Not gonna lie, from what I can tell, Australia makes the UK look like a modern, forward thinking country when it comes to the media.
You have to be just a little thick to see a lorry driving dangerously on a road and think "yeah, the issue here is the bike".
Perhaps they would like a deal. All these big fast open roads are just for motor vehicles but as soon as we get to anywhere populated, motor vehicles are banned? Yeah? Clearly thats the safety first approach because built up areas are where all the people are so dangerous vehicles shouldn't be there.
Build a parallel network of separate roads for the "road trains" to keep other (unimportant) traffic out of the way. Ban general traffic from the smooth new lanes. Now we can safely run even longer road trains, making more money for drivers and their employers. To cut down even more on fuel use, the "road train only" roads can have metal rails instead of asphalt, and the trucks and trailers can be switched over to special steel wheels with a spacing matching the rails exactly, making it a much less mentally tiring job for the driver as the
roadtrain will now automatically follow the roadrails.
Surely the logical takeaway from that is that HGVs need to be either speed limited or actually banned?
Ride on the road by getting a car.....? Like this you mean? I fail to see how that would help.
I think they had this in mind*
*buried in the antipodean psyche