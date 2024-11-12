“If you want to ride on the road, get a car”: Sky News Australia presenters call for “all bikes to be banned from all roads” – and brand recumbent cycle a “kid’s toy” – after lorry driver almost hits motorist in “crazy near miss” + more on the live blog

Don’t we all love an ill-informed TV panel discussion about cycling?

Over the years, we’ve been treated to plenty of frothing bike-themed gibberish on morning shows and news debates, from Richard Madeley, Timmy Mallett, and Howard Cox going at it over cycling number plates to Judge Rinder chatting cycle insurance and Mr Loophole’s biweekly tour of any TV or radio studio that will have him.

But, like they do in most things, the Australians have upped the ante this week, airing their own panel discussion/diatribe about cycling that was so bizarre – and frankly, so unwarranted – that it would leave even Madeley, Piers Morgan, and Mike Graham blushing (alright, maybe not Mike Graham).

On Sky News Australia’s ‘Sunday Showdown’ segment, where a panel of five broadcasters and contributors get together to shout ‘real news and honest views’ at each other while laughing hysterically for no reason, they decided to show a dashcam clip of what host Caleb Bond described as a “crazy near miss” on Main South Road in Adelaide, involving two car drivers, a lorry driver, and a cyclist on a recumbent tricycle recently.

Describing the footage, Bond said: “So, you have the bloke on the recumbent cycle riding on the side of the road, the car behind him has slowed down to wait for an opportunity to overtake, and the truck – which is obviously running up his arse – has had to hit the brakes and nearly hits the oncoming vehicle.

“Well, the driver of that car, who was nearly hit by the truck, says that bikes should be banned from that stretch of road – which opens up another question: Are there other places where cyclists should be banned, especially if they wear Lycra and have large guts?”

Crikey. That escalated quickly. So, let me get this straight. A lorry driver is driving up another motorist’s arse, and ends up on the other side of the road, and almost into an oncoming vehicle, because the car in front slowed down slightly.

But, in the warped world of Sky News Australia, it’s the cyclist’s fault?

Don’t worry, though – it gets worse.

“What the hell was that person thinking riding… it looks like a kid’s toy, these trikes,” says co-host Caroline Marcus, who obviously came prepared with research about recumbent cycles and their uses.

“I’ve ridden one around Centennial Park in Sydney, you don’t ride one on a 100kph road frequented by huge trucks, and buses, and cars. It is an absolute danger to everyone on the road,” she continued.

“We see it in Syndey all the time, with these insane bike lanes everywhere. If the cyclists are going to have those bike lanes, there have to be roads that are just for the big vehicles too. And if you want to ride on them, get a car.”

Shout, shout, shout, laugh, laugh, laugh

But surely that’s as bad as it’s going to… No, wait, the old white man in the corner’s about to pipe up. It’ll get worse.

“Not some, ban all bikes from all roads, forever – simple solution. It’s the only intelligent solution,” says the obviously hyper intelligent Kel Richards.

“You can never have bicycles mixing with steel traffic, it can never be safe. But they think they’re so morally good, because they’re saving the planet remember, and they’re safe because they’re in Lycra.”

Ah brilliant, we’re back to Lycra. Not that it would take long for the ‘discussion’ to drift back to recumbents and how they’re so morally repugnant, of course.

“Can we at least just start by banning those bicycles in particular?” asked another overly confident, ill-informed, shouty male panel member. “They take up a lot of road, and what goes through a person’s head to think, I want to get fit but while lying down?”

Please, please, could someone, anyone, at Sky News Australia give Wheels for Wellbeing a ring before letting their presenters come out with this ableist nonsense?

“I’m actually quite a keen cyclist, or at least I used to be when I lived in Berlin, where it was very safe to get around on a bicycle, because there was a co-operative spirit on the roads,” adds the final panel member, to gasps from her co-hosts.

“But I don’t think that works in Sydney, where drivers have much wilder ideas about how to use the roads. And I do think that’s a case for bicycle lanes – I know that’s not always a popular argument around here – and I’m delighted to see lots of new bike lanes.”

Finally, some common sense. For a moment, at least.

“But there are clearly some areas where bikes should not be, and that video was one of them, obviously,” she continued, before bringing up “dangerous” e-bike riding delivery couriers, who she nevertheless admitted she feels sorry for, thanks to their navigation maps often directing them towards motorways.

“Maybe we need a bike app, which says this is somewhere you cannot go.”

Or maybe all Australians should just be given a remote, so they can turn off Sky News and not have to listen to this rubbish. Real news, honest views, my arse.