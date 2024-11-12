Cycling clothing brand Assos takes legal action against UK fashion giant Asos

Cycling clothing brand Assos is once again taking legal action against fast-fashion giant Asos.

City AM reports that while it is "not yet clear" why Assos is suing the British fashion brand, the Swiss-based premium cycling clothing company filed a breach of contract claim last Friday to the High Court, a claim which names Asos Plc, Asos. com and Asos France as the defendants.

It is the latest chapter in the long-running legal dispute, Assos having in 2011 won its fight to prevent the clothing brand selling products under the Asos name in Switzerland. During those proceedings, Assos said the similarity in names could confuse consumers, a case the cycling clothing company made successfully to convince regulators at the European Union's Office for Harmonisation in the Internal Market (OHIM).

However, Asos has also successfully defended its case in the UK and there were outstanding cases in the US, France and Germany midway through the last decade when a settlement was agreed.

In 2016, it was reported that Asos paid Assos and German menswear retailer Anson's Herrenhaus a £20.2m settlement to "secure a comprehensive co-existence for all parties".

"We are pleased to have put this litigation behind us," said Nick Beighton, Asos's chief executive had commented at the time.

"Entering into this settlement at this juncture is the right commercial decision for our business," he added.

Fast-fashion giant Asos was founded in 2000 under the name As Seen on Screen, but changed its branding to the Asos acronym two years later. The 2016 settlement reportedly allowed the fashion brand to start selling athletic leisurewear, although it was restricted from selling cyclewear and opening shops in Germany, according to the Guardian.

Assos was owned by the Maier family for almost 40 years, having been founded in 1976 by Tony Maier-Moussa. In 2015, it was sold to private equity firm TZP Group.

road.cc has contacted Assos and Asos for comment.