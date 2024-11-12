"They'll carry on with their cycle crusade, while we're stuck in the mess they made": Local paper publishes bizarre anti-bike lane poem protesting council's "new crazy scheme"

In a highbrow twist on the usual social media ranting about cycling infrastructure projects, one disgruntled Wirral resident has taken their complaints to the local press in the form of a poem protesting the "cycle crusade" council's "absurd" and "crazy scheme".
The Wirral Globe published The Quirky Poet's latest work 'Cycle lane controversy' which was inspired by the council's plans to redesign streets along a direct route from Birkenhead to Liscard town centres, a move the local authority believes will "improve accessibility, make streets safer for local people and provide high quality facilities for pedestrians and cyclists".
However, unimpressed by Wirral Council's £10m scheme — which will be funded via the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Sustainable Transport Settlement and is to now to progress following a consultation that received 366 responses, with 45 per cent in support and 44 per cent against — the anonymous bard submitted their poetic protest to the local paper. It read...
The council's come up with a new crazy scheme — 'Let's build cycle lanes, a cyclist's dream!'
So you'd best find somewhere else to park, and don't waste time with complaints or remarks
If you're unlucky enough to live on these streets, any moan or protest will face defeats.
They'll spend twenty million, no problem at all— But parking fees are rising this autumnal fall,
To make up the shortfall, just a little demand— "Oh, that's a different budget," they'll say, head in hands Now, where are these cyclists, you may ask?
It's spotting one that's the real task.
For the lanes sit empty, mile after mile, But, oh, those council folk ride in style!
"Think of the planet!" they proudly cheer, Yet buses and lorries still crowd the rear.
And drivers, gridlocked and fit to explode, are simply directed to "share the road."
If you're unfortunate to reside on these roads, any complaints or protests will be ignored.
So here we are, in traffic jams tight, with bike lanes aplenty but none in sight— While ambulance crews look on in dismay, at a system that's led us all astray.
Ah, but consultations were held, they claim, with surveys and meetings (a bureaucrat's game).
But anyone doubting this master plan finds they're talking to the council's hand.
So if you're fed up and think it absurd, just remember: your voice won't be heard.
They'll carry on with their cycle crusade, while we're stuck in the mess they made
Remember: If you find yourself living on these lanes, Any whinge or protest will be in vain.
The response has been mixed, one reader responding online: "I was totally in favour of new bike lanes until I discovered they could provoke bad poetry. Now I'm not sure all of the benefits are worth it."
However, at the other end of the scale, another wrote: "The poet is absolutely right. Some yclists (sic) travel at 60mph on pavements and shared walkways. They don't use cycle lanes - very few do. We are pandering to a very small group. Even teenage school children cycle on the pavement rather than along the cycle lane beside it. I hate to see this wasteful use of money. Use it on policing dangerous riders."
The noise about the project has not been limited to anonymous internet ranting either, the local Conservative leader in July raising eyebrows with much-criticised comments about the plans being "a monumental waste of taxes" and a "recipe for disaster". Jeff Green claimed that the "majority" of residents were "against the scheme", "in spite of the Active Travel Taliban".
Information on the local authority's website states that the "ambitious plans" would see a route 3.5 miles in length connecting Birkenhead and Liscard town centres.
"The roads and streets will all still be public highway where cars are permitted – and car parking is still provided in parking bays or dedicated car parks. But the idea is to provide a much greater balance along these routes to those who wish to walk, run, cycle, scoot or drive to their destination," Wirral Council explained.
While it is the cycle lanes that have received most attention, the project also includes pavement upgrades, improved crossing areas, more street furniture and seating.
Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.
Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.
Here's one I got an AI to write...
Tarmac serpent, green-backed, slithering through
the concrete jungle's gut. A slick, rain-glossed track
where chrome fangs flash, devouring the miles.
Nostrils flared, the Lycra-clad warrior hunches,
a coiled spring, legs pumping pistons, driving
the steel beast onward. Eyes fixed on the asphalt ribbon,
a hawk's gaze, piercing the urban haze.
Cars snarl and gnash, caged in their metal hides,
while the cyclist flows, a silent predator,
weaving through the urban prey. Wind whispers
in the spokes, a primal song of speed and freedom.
Red lights bleed like angry eyes, halting
the hunt. But the beast waits, muscles twitching,
ready to unleash its power once more.
This concrete canyon is the cyclist's domain,
a battleground where man and machine merge,
conquering the city, one pedal stroke at a time.
It was inevitable that eventually someone would come along to knock Paula Nancy Millstone Jennings (or Paul Neil Milne Johnstone in some versions) off the top spot, and demote the Vogons out of medal positions, for the worst poetry in the universe.
Thought it had something of the McGonagall about it myself.
"T'was in the year of 2024
A bunch of 'Tour de France' hobbyists demanded 'more!'
(And also Deliveroos and the Just Eats).
Demanded more than just to 'share the streets'
(Of course they used the pavement too - as if by right
Except when cycling through a red light)
And yet they pay no road tax so to do
While law-abiding motorists sit in traffic jams and stew...