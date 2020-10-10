Giro d’Italia Stage 8: Alex Dowsett takes impressive victory from the break

- News
It nearly happened, just as well there wasn't a bigger climb today giving a groupetto, because Alex was only 5km from the finish when the peloton...
One (bike) man's dither is another's patient wait for a safe opportunity. I've driven and motorcycled that road in the distant past and it's not at...
Perhaps we could take all drivers to climbing walls...
I don't know if this will draw scorn but I found triban puncture protects to be pretty solid on a glass strewn path. I replaced then with softer...
Promises, promises......
Battered pounds, only a euro or a dollar each. Buy now while they're hot. And most of the value is in the batter.
Agreed - learning how to true a wheel is worthwhile. It's not especially difficult but can be a bit fiddly at times....
I'm honoured to be in the same problem space! But wouldn't the vaults at road.cc towers have as many ex-review jackets as there are stars in the...
I don't think it was for Sutton either, but what Sutton is saying here is "I know they weren't for me because I know what it was ordered for"......
Perhaps this should be added to the cheap alternatives article, but I used a roll of neoprene tape when getting a friend's old bike (Sun GT, weight...