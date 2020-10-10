Giro d’Italia Stage 8: Alex Dowsett takes impressive victory from the break

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) ditched his fellow breakaway riders to win Stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia by an impressive margin of 1m15s. The victory came on a day that had started less than auspiciously for British riders with Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) forced to withdraw following a positive test for Covid-19.

Dowsett's day started with a rather more mundane downer.

Cleaned my teeth then realised I hadn’t drunk my freshly brewed coffee yet this morning. I really hope the day picks up because it started with a nightmare. — Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) October 10, 2020

He was then part of a six-man break that also included another Briton, Matt Holmes of Lotto-Soudal.

That group managed to stay away to the finish and it was the Essex rider who was clearly the strongest come the closing kilometres.

Dowsett famously won a Giro time trial ahead of Bradley Wiggins in 2013, but hadn’t won a road stage in nine years.

After attacking multiple times in the latter stages, he finally made his winning move with 18km to go.

"Alex Dowsett is in dream land... take a bow!" @alexdowsett is a Grand Tour stage winner again - seven years after his first triumph at the Giro d'Italia 🙌🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/G6ydH5ThyA — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 10, 2020

The peloton finished 14 minutes later with no significant changes to the general classification.

Speaking at the finish, Dowsett said: “I can’t say how much I needed a win like this in such a difficult year. I don't have a contract yet for next year and with a baby coming in January, I really needed such a result so badly, I cannot believe it.”

