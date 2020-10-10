Support road.cc

Alex Dowsett (Eurosport)

Giro d’Italia Stage 8: Alex Dowsett takes impressive victory from the break

Essex rider’s second win at the Giro after time trial win in 2013
by Alex Bowden
Sat, Oct 10, 2020 15:39
Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) ditched his fellow breakaway riders to win Stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia by an impressive margin of 1m15s. The victory came on a day that had started less than auspiciously for British riders with Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) forced to withdraw following a positive test for Covid-19.

Dowsett's day started with a rather more mundane downer.

He was then part of a six-man break that also included another Briton, Matt Holmes of Lotto-Soudal.

That group managed to stay away to the finish and it was the Essex rider who was clearly the strongest come the closing kilometres.

Dowsett famously won a Giro time trial ahead of Bradley Wiggins in 2013, but hadn’t won a road stage in nine years.

After attacking multiple times in the latter stages, he finally made his winning move with 18km to go.

The peloton finished 14 minutes later with no significant changes to the general classification.

Speaking at the finish, Dowsett said: “I can’t say how much I needed a win like this in such a difficult year. I don't have a contract yet for next year and with a baby coming in January, I really needed such a result so badly, I cannot believe it.”

