2025 cycling tech predictions — hookless wheels here to stay, the return of full-fat aero bikes, the rise of Chinese direct-to-consumer + more of our cycling prophecies

2024 has brought its share of weird and wonderful tech stories, but as the year draws to a close, we're turning our focus to the cycling tech and trends we expect to see in the new year. While some may be more likely than others, here's what we anticipate could shape 2025 in bike tech...

40mm road bike tyres?!

Not all road bike tyres may reach this width, but Pirelli's recent release of its 40mm P Zero Race TLR slicks highlights that there's a demand in the market. With all-road bikes becoming increasingly popular, we expect slick tyres to continue their ballooning.

On our local group ride, the majority of riders have switched their race bikes from 23mm to 25mm, and now to 28mm, and options like 30 and 32mm are becoming increasingly common, especially during winter months.

In 2025, we wouldn't be surprised to see 30mm tyres becoming a standard choice for racing, with 32mm+ tyres widely adopted for training.

The rise and rise of bikes and cycling tech from China

As you're probably aware, most of our carbon fibre cycling goodies already come from Asia, with China playing a major role. Clearly, China already plays a pretty big part in bike tech, but we think that 2025 could be the year Chinese direct-to-consumer products truly make their mark.

This will no doubt be aided by XDS Carbon Tech, the world’s largest carbon fibre factory based in Shenzhen, entering the WorldTour peloton with X-Lab frames and title sponsorship of the Astana team.

While Chinese brands already produce wheels and bikes, groupsets are making strides too. WheelTop’s EDS-TX electronic road groupset promises "SRAM AXS performance at half the price," and L-Twoo’s updated eRX semi-wireless groupset boasts significant improvements, claims the brand.

Hookless wheels are here to stay

Hookless rims have arguably been one of the biggest cycling tech topics this year, with six teams using them at this year's Tour de France. Whether you like it or not, this appears to be the direction wheel manufacturers are heading.

Over the past few years, the road wheel market has steadily shifted towards hookless technology (also known as tubeless straight side or TSS), and most of the high-end wheels we’ve tested recently feature this design.

Hunt introduced hookless wheels in 2018 but decided the market wasn’t ready at the time. Now, they’ve returned to hookless designs with their Limitless wheels. Zipp has long been an advocate for hookless technology, and Enve’s wheels also feature hookless rims.

The return of full-fat aero bikes

As road bike manufacturers have increasingly adopted a "one bike does it all" approach in recent years, we believe 2025 could see the return of many brands' dedicated aero bikes. With manufacturers pushing the UCI limits and designing more radical aero frames, we expect a shift away from the "one bike to rule them all" concept.

A recent example is Colnago’s launch of the aero-focused Y1RS, marking a shift for a company that has traditionally steered clear of full-on aero road bikes. Similarly, Van Rysel’s RCR-F aims to set a "new standard for aero performance".

We have also spotted Uno-X riders on what appears to be a new and unconventional Ridley Noah Fast road bike hinting at a new aero road bike from the Belgian brand.

More affordable road bike with a decent spec

On the other end of the road bike spectrum, we expect - and hope to see - better bikes at more accessible price points. More affordable options don’t have to mean lower specs, and this was clearly demonstrated this year with Cube's Attain C:62. With a carbon frame, Ultegra Di2 drivetrain, and a sub-£3,000 price tag, we questioned whether it could be one of the best value road bikes of the decade so far.

With bikes like the Cube Attain and the Van Rysel range offering premium specs at highly competitive prices, more brands will likely need to follow suit or risk losing market share in an already unstable sector.

Self-inflating and deflating tyre systems to go mainstream

Tyre inflation on the fly has already been tested at events like Paris-Roubaix and the UCI Gravel World Championships, and we predict it will be seen more often on the road in the 2025 season.

The Gravaa KAPS (Kinetic Air Pressure System) debuted on the world stage in March 2023, used by Team Visma Lisma a Bike during the classics season, following Team DSM's earlier use of Scope Atmoz hubs. Both of these systems allow riders to adjust tyre pressure on the fly via a button on the handlebar.

Pressure adjustment technology returned to elite cycling at the end of this year, with Marianne Vos using wheels with an updated Gravaa system during her victory at the UCI Gravel World Championships in October.

A bigger focus on sustainability

Despite the bike industry’s eco-friendly image in some areas, it faces the same environmental challenges as any other global industry. However, we think that 2025 could see a stronger focus on sustainability.

We've seen wrapper-free cereal bars from One Good Thing, Hunt introducing recyclable carbon fibre to their new gravel wheelsets, and the clothing and accessories industry shifting towards sustainably-produced materials, less carbon-intensive manufacturing, and offering repair schemes.

With demand for greener products continuing to rise, we can expect even more sustainable innovations in the year ahead!

£500 turbo trainers becoming more advanced

Indoor cycling has gained significant traction in recent years, and Zwift's dominance in this space may face increased competition in the coming year as other platforms continue to gain market share. Our editor Jack predicts that Zwift could introduce tiered pricing to remain competitive with other platforms.

On the hardware front, we predict that turbo trainers around the £500 mark will become more advanced, making indoor training more accessible to a wider range of cyclists. Popular models like the Wahoo Kickr Core may receive updates to enhance their performance and features without significant price increases.

More all-road bikes

All-road bikes are seemingly taking over the cycling world, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down as manufacturers continue to cater to cyclists looking for versatility and performance across a range of terrains.

With many riders steering towards wider tyres, smaller gearing and more relaxed geometry for a more comfortable ride on UK roads, these bikes are the go-to option for handling everything from smooth tarmac to rough gravel paths. With more people looking for one bike that can do it all, 2025 could see more brands introducing all-road models.

Ekoi pedals in the WorldTour peloton?

Our final prediction for 2025 is a bit of a niche one: the possibility of Ekoi’s PW8 shoe-pedal system making its debut in the WorldTour peloton. While it’s an intriguing concept, the likelihood remains uncertain.

Although the system initially sparked interest from top teams like Ineos Grenadiers and UAE Team Emirates, no WorldTour team currently uses it. However, it has been spotted on some bikes from Team Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur

Could a team be tempted by these pedals, which claim to be lighter, faster, and easier to walk in?

Could a team be tempted by these pedals, which claim to be lighter, faster, and easier to walk in?