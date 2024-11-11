"Post-Covid bike market remains very challenging, particularly for standalone stores": Long-running bike shop "no longer commercially viable", closes after 35 years in business

Alpine Bikes — a cycle shop in Aberdeen that has traded for 35 years — has become the latest victim of the "very challenging" post-Covid bike market, the business closing despite "extensive efforts to adapt" as the difficult times are felt, "particularly for standalone bike stores".

In a statement on the shop's website the news it would be closing on Friday 8 November was communicated, the "reluctant" and "difficult decision" to close the Holborn Street bike shop coming after 35 years of business, the latter 18 of those coming under the ownership of outdoor goods retailer Tiso who has since opened Alpine Bikes retail departments inside its other Scottish stores.

Founded by David McKay, Alpine Bikes has served the Aberdeen cycling community for more than three decades, the statement noting that the decision to cease trading was "not taken lightly" but that "various factors have combined to such an extent that the store is no longer commercially viable".

"The post-Covid bike market remains very challenging, particularly for standalone bike stores," the statement said. "Alpine Bikes continues to have a growing online and digital presence alongside the balance of the Alpine estate which includes dedicated space inside Tiso Outdoor Experience stores in Inverness, Aviemore, Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow along with a hire and retail centre at Glentress Peel in the Tweed Valley."

It is however the end of the road for the Aberdeen store, the statement beginning: "We have reluctantly taken the difficult decision to close the Alpine Bikes store on Holborn Street in Aberdeen.

"Alpine Bikes was founded by David McKay and has traded from the same location for 35 years and under Tiso ownership for the last 18 years. This is not a decision taken lightly and follows extensive efforts to adapt the local offering and operating structure following an ongoing programme of investment. Unfortunately, various factors have combined to such an extent that the store is no longer commercially viable.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their support and loyalty over the years and we hope to see you in one of our other Alpine Bikes stores soon."

Last week, a number of British bike manufacturers spoke out about the challenging times facing the industry, Moulton's technical director Dan Farrell saying: "A lot of the industry is working to a 'Survive until 25' mantra. If we can get to the end of this year, we'll be okay."

Other UK-based cycling businesses have been less successful in seeing out the post-Covid troubles, London cycling cafe Look mum no hands!, as well as distributors such as i-ride and Moore Large just three of the names to go under in the past few years.

There was some good news last week, however, as Sussex-based bike manufacturer Orro had its future secured by investment company promising to "continue its tradition of producing world-class bicycles". Orro's parent company i-ride entered administration in September and 'all staff were asked to leave without pay' for that month.

And it's not just small businesses feeling the pinch, beleaguered online retail giant Wiggle Chain Reaction was also saved, following its purchase by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group, while Rapha and Evans Cycles both posted substantial losses in their most recent accounts.