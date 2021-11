Volvo admits some short journeys are better by bike; Jeremy Vine's road safety idea sparks mandatory cycling in driving test discussion; 2022 Giro d'Italia route; RideLondon: 10,000 entries sold out in 24 hours; Active travel + more on the live blog

CycPlus is looking for backers for the T2 smart trainer which it has launched on Indiegogo.

“The BLDC motor in the T2, along with the 50 high-performance neodymium iron boron magnets, enables the T2 to bring you a more realistic riding experience. Not only does this increase the braking force and power output, it provides quicker dynamic inertia, simulating gradients quicker than before.”

You can use the T2 either with or without an external power source.

“You can use the trainer anywhere you like as the T2 is able to generate its own energy from your pedal strokes,” says CycPlus

The T2 uses standard wireless communication protocols including ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth Smart, so it can be used in conjunction with the most popular training apps.

The legs fold inwards so it has a very small footprint when not in use (257mm x 300mm x 510mm).

The early bird price is £451 with delivery pencilled in for January Supporting a crowdfunding project is not the same as buying through a shop/online retailer. Check out the rules here.