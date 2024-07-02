Cycling group and Royal Parks disagree over cyclist speed limit advice in Richmond Park

A group which aims to "represent all cyclists and para-cyclists who use Richmond Park" is in disagreement with the Royal Parks over advice to cyclists about speed limits in the south-west London park.

The 2,360-acre green space is the largest of the Royal Parks and a popular destination for the English capital's cyclists due to the network of largely uninterrupted roads, which at some times of the day can be quieter than other parts of the city, especially before the gates are opened to motor traffic in the morning.

Last month, the Royal Parks said it would be reviewing its cycling policy "following several cycling-related incidents" and cyclists riding "at excessive speeds" causing crashes. The charity also cancelled cycling club London Dynamo's time trial events on safety grounds as "they directly encourage cyclists to go faster than speed limit", although curiously the London Duathlon in September (half of which involves a closed-road bike event) has not been called off.

> Royal Parks cancels Richmond Park time trials over fears cyclists will break 20mph speed limit, after inquest into pedestrian fatality in "speeding" cyclist collision "brought this activity to people's attention"

Richmond Park Cyclists says it is to meet with Royal Parks management this month and will raise the question about why the Duathlon is allowed to go ahead but early morning, fully insured, heavily marshalled time trials cannot. The group representing cyclists also detailed its disagreement with the charity which manages Richmond Park over advice to cyclists regarding speed limits.

In an email to members, Richmond Park Cyclists said it had been asked to take down its 'Safer Riding Guide' from a noticeboard outside one of the park's cafes by the park's manager Paul Richards.

Formerly named the 'Code of Conduct', Richmond Park Cyclists' code for riders was not without criticism when it was first introduced, some riders who use the park and a campaign group saying it did not address the "real hazard" facing visitors – namely, motor traffic.

The Safer Riding Guide caught the attention of the Royal Parks last week when the charity apparently objected to its advice regarding cycling speeds.

Richmond Park Cyclists explained: "The park manager's concern with the Safer Riding Guide was its advice on the speed limit. The SRG, which was put together with the help of the park's police and our subscribers, states: Speed limits in the park do not apply to cyclists – but that does not mean you can ride as fast as you like all the time. The police enforce a regulation stipulating that you must not ride in a manner that would endanger the safety of other park visitors or yourself. So slow down for pedestrians, anticipate road furniture and other potential hazards, and always be aware that deer can run out at any time. Sensible speeds create a more welcoming environment for everyone.

"The Royal Parks' policy on cycling reads: We do ask that cyclists observe the motor vehicle speed limit for the park, the road or path in question. This varies from 5mph to 20mph. This helps to maintain a safe environment for visitors of all ages, and protects road users, as well as wildlife – particularly as wild deer in Bushy or Richmond Parks may behave unpredictably and run across park roads.

"Essentially, both the Royal Parks and Richmond Park Cyclists are encouraging people, in differing ways, to ride sensibly while remaining aware of any potential hazards around them. But Paul Richards tells us that we 'endorse that cyclists can speed in the park as long as it’s not all the time', which is incorrect. The SRG clearly tells cyclists to adjust their speed, show consideration to all park visitors and abide by the park regulations, while correctly indicating that actual speed limits in the park only apply to drivers – just as they do on all UK roads."

Richmond Park Cyclists said it would meet with Darren Share, the Royal Parks' new Director of Parks, in a few weeks' time "to find out more and discuss how we can work more closely with TRP to help maintain a safe, welcoming environment for all park visitors".

The group also questioned whether "following pressure from some quarters triggered by the inquest into the fatality in Regent's Park", the Royal Parks would "be able to introduce enforceable speed limits for cyclists across its estate?"

Richmond Park Cyclists suggests this would be "possible, but extremely challenging".

The issue around speed limits in the park and whether they apply to cyclists has been long running. Despite initially suggesting speed limits did apply to cyclists, in 2021 it was confirmed that the park's speed limits (which range from 5mph to 20mph) do not apply to cyclists, a stance in line with the wider law.

Then, in the summer of 2022, the Royal Parks said that even if the speed limits do not apply to cyclists, riders would still have action taken if they ride "recklessly".

Last month, the park's manager Richards confirmed to road.cc that time trials had been cancelled in the park in the wake of "several" high-profile incidents involving a "minority" of cyclists riding at speed.

Richmond Park Cyclists also addressed the situation around the time trials' cancellation in its email: "London Dynamo, which has been running the Richmond Park TTs for 15 years, does a risk assessment in conjunction with the sporting body Cycling Time Trials for the two popular, inclusive, fully insured events, and there have never been any safety-related incidents to our knowledge. Richmond Park is one of CTT's safest and most heavily marshalled courses – but despite a month of talks with TRP, we were unable to reverse the decision.

"And yet the London Duathlon, half of which is a cycling time trial, is going ahead in September. Obviously, we are pleased for the competitors that the event (which is much bigger than the RPTTs) has not been cancelled. But why 'pause' one and not the other? We hope to have an answer after our two meetings with TRP's management this month."