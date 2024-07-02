A bridge too far? Scicon prices bizarre aero 'beak' at €350, as Dylan Groenewegen reveals UCI ordered him to remove nose cover during Tour de France stage

Support road.cc

A bridge too far? Scicon prices bizarre aero 'beak' at €350, as Dylan Groenewegen reveals UCI ordered him to remove nose cover during Tour de France stage2024 Dylan Groenewegen aero glasses @eurosport

by Dan Alexander
Tue, Jul 02, 2024 10:20
3

Dylan Groenewegen revealed that he was ordered to remove the bizarre aero 'beak' he sported during the third stage of the Tour de France yesterday, the nose cover on his Scicon glasses apparently attracting the attention of the UCI who demanded he took it off mid-stage. 

The cycling world went into meltdown when the Dutch sprinter was spotted with a Batmanesque addition to his glasses at the stage start in Piacenza on Monday, and unsurprisingly jokes, memes, ridiculing and silliness ensued online as fans tried to get their heads around the latest "ridiculous" frontier in questionable aero tech.

Dylan Groenewegen's aero beak, 2024 Tour de France stage three (Eurosport)

> "This is getting ridiculous": Bizarre aero 'beak' spotted attached to Dylan Groenewegen's sunglasses at the Tour de France

However, by the time Groenewegen sprinted to fifth place, behind a history-making Biniam Girmay, he was back in his beak-less ordinary shades and there was no aero nose cover to be seen. In a video since shared by his Jayco AlUla team, it appears the explanation for this was the UCI stepping in and ordering Groenewegen to remove the nose cover.

"I need to put if off, from the UCI... that was a big surprise! I think they saw me not pedalling and said, 'this is not fair, we need to stop these fast sunglasses'," he joked.

2024 Dylan Groenewegen aero glasses @eurosportcycling

We've contacted the UCI for confirmation, but the Dutch sprinter had seemed pretty pleased with his pointy appendage prior to the stage, confirming that it was an aero decision, "So I go faster".

He then told ITV's TV cameras: "I like the glasses. In sprinting you want to [be as] fast as possible and if you can change small things, that can change a lot."

In a development that will surely not help the ridiculing it has been on the receiving end of online, the nose cover is up on Scicon's website priced at an eye-watering €350. Not that you'll be able to buy one yet, the "flexible and adjustable nose pad" currently unavailable — although Scicon is more than happy to notify you when it's back in stock.

Scicon nose cover

The spec shows that it is compatible with the brand's Aeroshade, Kunken and Aeroscope lenses and weighs 8g.

Scicon says: "Enjoy an exceptional fit for any face shape with the Aeroshade, Kunken, Aeroscope Nose Piece with flexible and adjustable nose pad. Simply adjust the nose pads yourself. Twist them, turn them, move them up or down to find your perfect fit.

> Has aero gone too far? The most excessive cycling tech made to shave milliseconds

"The silicon nose pad ensures a super soft feel and also grips your nose to help prevent it from sliding down your face. Highly adjustable, this nose pad is also suitable for Asian riders, proving that it can be adapted to any facial features."

No word on how many watts the beak saves, but Groenewegen is no stranger to pursuing radical aero gains. Last season, we saw him win at the Saudi Tour whilst using an aero cover over his Giant Pursuit helmet. The downside of this lid, as far as we can tell, is that it doesn't look very breathable. 

2023 Groenewegen aero helmet cover (Greenedge cycling facebook)

At least the team saw the funny side of his latest addition...

2024 Greenedge cycling insta story Groenewegen glasses

 

Dan Alexander

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

mdavidford | 19 min ago
Notably, the website doesn't appear to make any claims about aero properties of the nosepiece (or the glasses themselves).

Matthew Acton-Varian | 41 min ago
£350 for a beak? No thanks.

No surprise the UCI said no. It is technically a detachable fairing, after all. Although I wonder how many will be seen on the UK Time Trial scene where UCI rules aren't followed as such. The CTT Road Bike rules does ban body or clothing fairings in regulation 16C, so I suspect that eyewear will come under the clothing rule.

Quote:

(c) A competitor may not compete with items such as padding or fairings inside their clothing
(skinsuit, socks, overshoes etc.) in order to significantly change the shape of their body. (N.B. The
use of base/under layers and hydration bladders such as Camelbak are authorised (providing the
hydration bladder is used for the purpose of hydration) but no rigid bottles can be used.
Competitors on solo machines must prominently display a number on a fluorescent or
reflective background of not less than 20x20cm. The number shall be centrally positioned below the
waist so as to be clearly visible from the rear when in their normal riding position.

Helmets in RB TTs are also not allowed attachments or coverings.

NickSprink | 50 min ago
But Cav's sunnies are ok?  Seems a bit unfair on Dylan.

