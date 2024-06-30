"That could have been an absolute disaster": Tour de France cyclist hit by fan filming race on mobile phone

A spectator filming the second stage of the Tour de France from the roadside had their mobile phone knocked from their hand when they inadvertently hit a rider from EF Education-EasyPost as the peloton passed at speed.

The incident, captured by the TV cameras, happened early on the route from Cesenatico to Bologna, the race's second stage in Italy during this weekend's Grand Depart. As the peloton rode past on the right-hand side of the road the spectator hit an EF Education-EasyPost rider as she filmed the race, her phone sent flying by the impact that thankfully did not cause a crash.

🙏 Rispettate i corridori, per favore! 🙏 Please respect the riders, stay away from the road! 🙏 Respectez les coureurs, restez bien en dehors de la route !#TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/tw4eOo70Z9 — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 30, 2024

It prompted the official Tour de France account on Twitter/X to post the video as a warning to spectators, urging roadside fans to "respect the riders" and "stay away from the road".

It seems the spectator had not expected the riders to be as close to the side of the road and was caught by surprise when her elbow made contact with the EF Education-EasyPost rider while she filmed the race.

As the riders continued to pass, the woman could be seen walking away and looking for her phone.

Commentating for Eurosport, 12-time Tour de France stage winner Robbie McEwen reacted to the replay: "Spectators, keep your arms in! Now wandering into the peloton just about. That could have been an absolute disaster. That was a pretty heavy impact."

The incident had shades of the infamous crash on the opening stage of the 2021 Tour de France, caused by a roadside spectator whose sign with a message to her grandparents was held in the path of riders, hitting Tony Martin and causing a huge crash that left three riders too injured to continue.

The 31-year-old, who initially fled the scene but turned herself into police four days later, was fined €1,200 and also ordered to pay a symbolic €1 to the French Cycling Union, UNCP.

She had been charged with "endangering others by manifestly deliberate violation of a regulatory obligation of safety and prudence", causing "involuntary injuries, with incapacity not exceeding three months".

The maximum penalty she could have faced was a €15,000 fine and/or 12 months' imprisonment, although prosecutors had sought a four-month suspended sentence, which they said was intended to act as a "warning".

Ultimately, she avoided jail time but received a hefty fine, the woman saying she felt "ashamed" by her actions and was left to "regret my stupidity".

Even before this year's edition had rolled out of Florence, Soudal Quick-Step's Jan Hirt was injured in a crash caused by a spectator, the Czech climber riding from the sign-on back to his team bus when a fan jumped over a barrier and collided with him, the picture of his chipped teeth later shared on social media by the rider's team boss Patrick Lefevere.

Once the riders reached Bologna on stage two it was another victory for the French, Arkéa–B&B Hotels' Kévin Vauquelin winning from the breakaway following two ascents of the iconic San Luca climb.

Behind, Tadej Pogačar launched his first attack of the Tour as the world was given the first indication of Jonas Vingegaard's fitness following the horrific injuries which looked for a long time to almost certainly rule him out of cycling's biggest race. As the Slovenian crested the final climb there was one rider glued to his wheel — the Dane. So far so good for the Visma-Lease a Bike rider at the race in search of a third consecutive Tour victory.

The pair rode to the finish together, gaining a small amount of time on some of the other GC hopefuls, Remco Evenepoel and Richard Carapaz managing to bridge across and avoid losing any seconds.