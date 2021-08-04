When car companies design bikes...Volvo plastic touring bicycle for 60 quid; Danish rider apologises for team pursuit confrontation; Italy set stunning WR; Transconti champ's 280-mile "detour"; Paris scenes; Motorway madness + more on the live blog

When car companies design bikes, bad things invariable happen.

Behold the Volvo Itera from 1980 something. Bids start at £60, at least your buying something "unusual" https://t.co/eXOCTIKB8e pic.twitter.com/UMJSeBz9Zh — Andy Arthur (@cocteautriplets) August 4, 2021

The list of things I'd rather spend 60 quid on is almost never-ending...Volvo's Itera bicycle model from the 1980s isn't a looker, nor does it strike me as a performance machine...

Soon-to-be up for auction with The Sale Room, the bidding will start at £60, but the auctioneer reckons they could get as much as £150 for it. Not from us you won't. The Itera comes with a step through frame and aluminium bars and seat post...to at least try and cancel out the flimsy plastic frame.

Three-speed gears, plastic eight-spoked wheels and fitted dynamo and lamps are as good as the finishing kit gets here...and to top it off the lucky highest bidder will also have to pay 33% extra in auction fees...Tempted?

Bike companies have done this bicycle making thing before. Admittedly Audi went a bit more upmarket, releasing a €17,500 limited edition carbon race bike in 2015.