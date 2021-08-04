Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

When car companies design bikes...Volvo plastic touring bicycle for 60 quid; Danish rider apologises for team pursuit confrontation; Italy set stunning WR; Transconti champ's 280-mile "detour"; Paris scenes; Motorway madness + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is here to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Aug 04, 2021 09:03
14
Volvo bicycle (image: The Sale Room)
13:50
Mark Cavendish pays tribute to Ed Clancy

Ever the keen eye for the important things, I think the biggest takeaway from this is that Cav's cat is named after Ed... 

13:26
When car companies design bikes...Volvo plastic touring bicycle up for 60 quid

The list of things I'd rather spend 60 quid on is almost never-ending...Volvo's Itera bicycle model from the 1980s isn't a looker, nor does it strike me as a performance machine...

Soon-to-be up for auction with The Sale Room, the bidding will start at £60, but the auctioneer reckons they could get as much as £150 for it. Not from us you won't. The Itera comes with a step through frame and aluminium bars and seat post...to at least try and cancel out the flimsy plastic frame.

Three-speed gears, plastic eight-spoked wheels and fitted dynamo and lamps are as good as the finishing kit gets here...and to top it off the lucky highest bidder will also have to pay 33% extra in auction fees...Tempted?

Bike companies have done this bicycle making thing before. Admittedly Audi went a bit more upmarket, releasing a €17,500 limited edition carbon race bike in 2015.

12:41
Irish cyclist removed from lovely wide hard shoulder on Kilkenny's M9

Obviously it's still not the best place to go for a spin, but that M9 hard shoulder is better than most cycle lanes...

11:50
Pro cycling medals table
10:44
Packed Paris bike lanes are just the beginning

By the end of next year the centre of Paris will be one huge low traffic neighbourhood as through traffic is banned. A further 50km of pop-up bike lanes are also to be made permanent in a move by Mayor Anne Hidalgo to make the French capital "100 per cent bike-friendly" by 2024 and delivering on her re-election promise of a bike lane on every street.

And, what's more, six in ten users of the new pop-up lanes are new to cycling, according to the city's government. The lanes were first introduced during a public transport strike in the winter of 2020 but have been expanded in response to the pandemic.

09:48
Reaction to Italy's dramatic team pursuit world record

We loved it. Everyone else loved it. I hope you got to watch it...

09:37
Filippo Ganna powers Italy to stunning comeback win and team pursuit world record in Olympic final against Denmark

How good was that? The Danes looked to have the team pursuit gold in the bag...and then Ganna got on the front. The individual pursuit world record holder laid down some thermonuclear wattages, single-handedly dragging Denmark back and setting another world record in the process.

09:07
Danish team pursuit rider apologises for confronting Team GB's Charlie Tanfield after dramatic crash
Tokyo Olympics Denmark team pursuit crash into Team GB's Charlie Tanfield (Eurosport)

Frederik Madsen has apologised for his angry confrontation with Team GB's Charlie Tanfield after yesterday's dramatic semi-final crash. Madsen rode into the back of Tanfield and was quickly up, shouting at the Brit as he lay on the track and could be heard shouting "f*** them" as he stormed off.

Having cooled off, Madsen addressed the unsavoury scenes: "I just had so many emotions running through me and I just hope he is okay. I was not saying things at Charlie. I was basically shouting because I was frustrated, not at Charlie but at the situation.

"I'm not at the Olympics to run into someone and crash. And I hope all the best for Charlie. I don't wanna be on the ground. I was just frustrated at the situation, not at him. Because he was doing his job and I was doing my job."

The Dane also addressed the comments of British Cycling's performance director Stephen Park who said their rivals should be kicked out the Games for their use of medical tape for an aero advantage. The tape mysteriously disappeared ahead of the semi-finals and has not been seen since...

"We don't have anything to do with our equipment, clothes and the rest out of the sport. We just go on the bikes and we just ride our race. That's the only job that we have," Madsen explained. "We do what our team tells us to do. Ask a Formula 1 driver if he knows everything about the car - he does not. So we don't know anything about our equipment. Ask our team, not us."

Danish Tokyo Olympic crash (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

 

07:48
Transcontinental Race champion Fiona Kolbinger takes 280-mile "detour" across France
Fiona Kolbinger Strava detour

To most, a detour would be a slight inconvenience, a short diversion on your commute perhaps? For reigning Transcontinental Race champion Fiona Kolbinger however, a detour is a 280-mile raid across northern France at 27km/h...

Fiona Kolbinger Strava detour

It is more or less what we've come to expect from the endurance specialist...In June, Kolbinger stunned her followers with a 428km ride averaging 30.5km/h, while a month ago she uploaded her Strava file from a 778km epic across four countries, ending in the mountains of Italy.

Starting just after 4am in Kortrijk in Belgium, Kolbinger and her riding partner quickly passed over the border into France and powered across the north of the country, reaching Rouen before midnight. And they would have got further if they hadn't circled back to stay in the capital of the Normandy region...perhaps that was the detour...

To make things even more impressive, the ride wasn't a one-off. The day before Kolbinger rode the 217 miles from Bonn in Germany to their start point. She'll probably be in Spain by the time tomorrow's live blog's up...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments