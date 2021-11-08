Support road.cc

news
Crime & Legal
Cyclist threatened with weapon and robbed of bike while on board a train

Robbery happened on Glasgow Central to Lanark service last month, and police are appealing for information
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Nov 08, 2021 17:24
0

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was threatened with a weapon and robbed of his bike on board a train near Glasgow last month.

British Transport Police say that the robbery happened at just before 4.30pm on Tuesday 26 October on a Glasgow Central to Lanark service.

While the train was travelling between Bellshill and Carluke, the cyclist was approached by a man and a woman.

The man is said to have threatened him, including brandishing a weapon, before taking his bike by force.

Police say the man was of slim build, around six feet in height and aged between 25 and 30.

His hair was described as dirty blonde, short at the sides and curly on top, and he was wearing a black jumper.

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the robbery, or who has information, to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 385 of 26/10/21.

Alternatively, information can be given to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

