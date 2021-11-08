Cyclist threatened with weapon and robbed of bike while on board a train

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was threatened with a weapon and robbed of his bike on board a train near Glasgow last month.

British Transport Police say that the robbery happened at just before 4.30pm on Tuesday 26 October on a Glasgow Central to Lanark service.

While the train was travelling between Bellshill and Carluke, the cyclist was approached by a man and a woman.

The man is said to have threatened him, including brandishing a weapon, before taking his bike by force.

Police say the man was of slim build, around six feet in height and aged between 25 and 30.

His hair was described as dirty blonde, short at the sides and curly on top, and he was wearing a black jumper.

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the robbery, or who has information, to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 385 of 26/10/21.

Alternatively, information can be given to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.