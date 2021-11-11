Are bikes and cycling gear getting too expensive? Plus we look at barriers facing women within cycling + more on episode 11 of the road.cc Podcast

We’re now onto episode 11 of the road.cc Podcast in association with Cervélo, and among the issues we are discussing is whether cycling is getting too expensive. We’re also talking to Becca Charlton about women within the bike industry, and how it can be made more inclusive.

In this episode, George, Liam, Jack and Patrick compare the prices of very expensive bikes and components with luxury products from other industries in an attempt to reach a solid answer to the question of whether some bikes and parts have just become too expensive.

To give one example, is an oversized pulley wheel system costing £500 something to get offended about when a giant tomahawk steak at chef Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et restaurant in Knightsbridge will set you back £630 (or more than double that for the gold leaf version)?

Have a listen to what the road.cc team think about it, then please chip in with your thoughts by dropping us a line at podcast [at] road.cc.

In what is, as ever, a packed episode, George also talks with road.cc presenter Becca Charlton about women in the bike industry, with the pair discussing issues such as how cycling can be made more inclusive, and who should be responsible for ensuring a beter gender balance in cycling, whether as a sport or a means of getting around?

