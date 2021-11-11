Support road.cc

Are bikes and cycling gear getting too expensive? Plus we look at barriers facing women within cycling + more on episode 11 of the road.cc Podcast

Is an oversized pulley system costing £500 something to get worked up about at a time when you can spend more than that on a steak?
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Nov 11, 2021 17:08
1

We’re now onto episode 11 of the road.cc Podcast in association with Cervélo, and among the issues we are discussing is whether cycling is getting too expensive. We’re also talking to Becca Charlton about women within the bike industry, and how it can be made more inclusive.

In this episode, George, Liam, Jack and Patrick compare the prices of very expensive bikes and components with luxury products from other industries in an attempt to reach a solid answer to the question of whether some bikes and parts have just become too expensive.

To give one example, is an oversized pulley wheel system costing £500 something to get offended about when a giant tomahawk steak at chef Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et restaurant in Knightsbridge will set you back £630 (or more than double that for the gold leaf version)?

Have a listen to what the road.cc team think about it, then please chip in with your thoughts by dropping us a line at podcast [at] road.cc.

 

In what is, as ever, a packed episode, George also talks with road.cc presenter Becca Charlton about women in the bike industry, with the pair discussing issues such as how cycling can be made more inclusive, and who should be responsible for ensuring a beter gender balance in cycling, whether as a sport or a means of getting around?

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast – it's also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.

What do you think of the road.cc Podcast so far, and what would you like us to discuss in future episodes? Comment below and/or drop us a line at //podcast [at] road.cc" target="_blank">podcast [at] road.cc.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

