Mercian Cycles saved as four local businessmen confirm purchase of iconic bike manufacturer following liquidation

Mercian Cycles has been purchased by four local businessmen, just over a month after the iconic British bike manufacturer entered liquidation, laying off all its staff in the process.

Last month, we reported that the legendary Derby-based brand, founded in 1946 and renowned throughout the UK and US for its custom steel frames, had ceased trading, with an agency appointed to assist in the process after Mercian entered voluntary liquidation.

It was later confirmed to road.cc that all employees were laid off on 3 May, after the company’s directors, according to our source, allegedly “just crawled under a rock and let it all happen”, with the source adding that “there was nothing controlled about closing it down”.

However, in a statement published on Mercian’s website on Thursday, a group of four Derby-based businessmen, and self-professed “passionate cyclists”, confirmed that they have now purchased the beleaguered brand, while retaining the company’s craftsmen in the process.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of Mercian Cycles, a beloved icon in the cycling community known for nearly 80 years of unparalleled craftsmanship and innovation in bicycle frame design,” the group said.

“We have inherited an indelible legacy from all of the previous owners which we deeply respect and intend to honour as we move forward.

“We are a team of four passionate cyclists from Derby, dedicated to securing the future of Mercian Cycles in Derby. We will continue to hand-build our frames in the heart of England, maintaining the heritage and spirit of Mercian Cycles while fostering innovation and growth.”

The purchase comes less than a month after concerns were raised both about the company’s ownership and its customer service in the years leading up to its descent into liquidation.

“Yes, it is sad that they have closed their doors, but a business like Mercian needed work to make it work and the current directors were hardly ever present,” an insider source told road.cc. “This had a detrimental effect on quality, resulting in several bad reviews and expensive returns and re-works. The current directors treated the company as a cash cow and didn’t move with the times.”

We contacted Mercian at the start of June for comment but did not receive a reply, as numerous online reviews and posts on social media highlighted customers’ issues with products and services over the past few years.

One review suggests a “total disaster” rebuild took twice as long as expected, with the customer reporting issues with the paintwork when it did arrive.

Meanwhile, another customer who wrote their review at the start of the year said they “cannot put into words how dysfunctional, poorly managed, and un-customer focused this company is”.

These issues were acknowledged in the new owners’ statement, though they maintained that the previous owners, Grant and Jane Mosley, continued the 78-year-old brand’s legacy “with great passion and commitment”, and thanked them for their help during the acquisition.

“We recognise the challenges faced by the previous owners and understand the deep connections many have with the Mercian brand. Our goal is to ensure a seamless transition, honouring the past while embracing the future,” they said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Grant and Jane Mosley, who took over from Bill Betton in 2002. Grant, a long-time Mercian employee who started at a junior level, together with Jane, continued this legacy with great passion and commitment, maintaining the high standards and dedication to excellence that have always defined Mercian Cycles.

“It’s a testament to their passion for Mercian that they have continued to help us steer a course into this next era.”

The owners continued: “We are pleased to announce that we have retained our talented craftsmen, whose expertise is the heart and soul of Mercian, and what makes each bicycle unique.

“To our cherished Mercian community, we are here to support and grow the brand you love. We value your thoughts, memories, and pictures, and we encourage you to share them with us. We are proud to have saved Mercian Cycles, but we need you to keep it alive. Your continued support and involvement are crucial as we embark on this new chapter.

“Thank you for your continued trust as we look forward to building on Mercian’s proud legacy, creating exceptional bicycles that honour the past, celebrate the present, and look toward the future.”

Following the news of its liquidation last month, tributes flooded in across the cycling community for the brand, founded in 1946 by Lou Barker and Tom Crowther and whose much-praised steel frames earned plaudits as the work of one of the most skilled British bike manufacturers.

Over the course of its 78 years in business (so far), Mercian was well-known for its superb lugs and looks, and the quite eccentric and unique barber’s pole paintjob on the seat tubes.

Over the years Mercian Cycles had sponsored many pro teams and riders, not only in the UK – where their frames were raced by legendary British cycling figures such as the ‘Mighty Atom’ Eileen Sheridan and unsurpassable Beryl Burton – but also in America, where the brand attracted a cult following.

Its frames were often custom-built, sometimes even using hand-cut lugs and were traditionally built using steel, originally Reynolds 531, though as of 2010, newer steels such as Reynolds 853 and Reynolds 953 and part-carbon construction were in use.

In 1984, the Mercian shop moved to larger premises at Shardlow Road, Alvaston, where it continued to operate from until 2019, before relocating back to its manufacturing unit within Derby.

Ethel Crowther, ex-wife of founder Tom Crowther, then took on the running of the business before it was passed to Mercian frame builder Bill Betton. In 2002, Mercian Cycles was acquired by Grant Mosely and Jane Mosely.

Other notable people to have owned a Mercian include the movie star Ewan McGregor, who had a frame hand-made a few years ago, as well as famed British clothing and accessories designer Sir Paul Smith, who owns and rides several Mercian track bikes, and had recently been commissioned to design several frame colour schemes.