More Surrey traffic cops truth bombs...this time about riding two abreast; First 10,000 RideLondon entries on sale; How to overtake a cyclist + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat to take you through the middle of the week...
Wed, Nov 10, 2021 08:56
09:30
How to overtake a cyclist

The Surrey traffic cops would have no issues with this one...the Cormar Carpets HGV driver waits, indicates and passes wide. As one reply pointed out, it's not really that hard is it? Just needs a little bit of patience... 

09:21
First 10,000 places on RideLondon-Essex 100 available from 10am
ridelondon

RideLondon is back in 2022 with a new route heading out into Essex. The popular 100-mile sportive is on Sunday 29 May, but the ballot opens today at 10am. According to the event's website the first 10,000 places will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, costing a hefty £89. International entries will open later in the year.

The full route will be announced early next year but will include traffic-free roads out of London and into Essex, where riders will face 60 miles of rolling roads through some of the county's "most beautiful countryside and villages" before the turn back into London.

If you're interested you can sign up on RideLondon's website (after 10am)...

08:44
More Surrey traffic cops truth bombs...this time about riding two abreast

 Saying unpleasant or inaccurate things about cyclists online? You'll have the Surrey Roads Policing Unit's Twitter admin to answer to, probably within the hour...

Today's subject is two abreast cycling, something 'Mad Max' was very keen to argue shouldn't be happening (according to his interpretation of the Highway Code). Unfortunately for him, the Surrey traffic cops were only too happy to advise...

"Not legally required to do so, and HC [Highway Code] is being re-written currently where we expect that advice to be changed as it’s easier to overtake a bunched group (peloton) than a long string of single file riders."

> Surrey traffic cops tell driver spouting Highway Code whataboutery to return licence

The exchange stemmed from someone digging up the force's 'how to safely overtake a cyclist' video from 2017, featuring patience, a clear view of the road ahead, indicating and keeping at least 1.5m distance as you pass. The force was widely praised for the clip, but four years on Deborah Wylde found the time to take issue..."I'd be more patient if those cyclists who hogged the bendy road offered to replace the money I'd lost due to being late for work!"

> Surrey Road Cops slide into DMs to educate angry driver

Again, the traffic cops were on hand..."It would be appreciated if you left earlier and anticipated some delays to your journey whilst others make theirs. What about all the selfish drivers you sit behind in queues of motor vehicle traffic, all whilst polluting the planet?"

This was when 'Mad Max' got involved, I wonder if he'll be back for a second go?

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

