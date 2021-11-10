More Surrey traffic cops truth bombs...this time about riding two abreast; First 10,000 RideLondon entries on sale; How to overtake a cyclist + more on the live blog

Saying unpleasant or inaccurate things about cyclists online? You'll have the Surrey Roads Policing Unit's Twitter admin to answer to, probably within the hour...
Today's subject is two abreast cycling, something 'Mad Max' was very keen to argue shouldn't be happening (according to his interpretation of the Highway Code). Unfortunately for him, the Surrey traffic cops were only too happy to advise...
"Not legally required to do so, and HC [Highway Code] is being re-written currently where we expect that advice to be changed as it’s easier to overtake a bunched group (peloton) than a long string of single file riders."
> Surrey traffic cops tell driver spouting Highway Code whataboutery to return licence
The exchange stemmed from someone digging up the force's 'how to safely overtake a cyclist' video from 2017, featuring patience, a clear view of the road ahead, indicating and keeping at least 1.5m distance as you pass. The force was widely praised for the clip, but four years on Deborah Wylde found the time to take issue..."I'd be more patient if those cyclists who hogged the bendy road offered to replace the money I'd lost due to being late for work!"
> Surrey Road Cops slide into DMs to educate angry driver
Again, the traffic cops were on hand..."It would be appreciated if you left earlier and anticipated some delays to your journey whilst others make theirs. What about all the selfish drivers you sit behind in queues of motor vehicle traffic, all whilst polluting the planet?"
This was when 'Mad Max' got involved, I wonder if he'll be back for a second go?
Oh I agree entirely with stopping sale of fireworks to the general public. I was suggesting higher standards before allowing peple to buy cars....
I can sort of sympathise with Mad Max and Ms Wylde....
A new chain *is* cheaper. However, they're not as fast as an optimised chain as the grease or oil isn't as "fast". Whether you need an optimised...
Amazing how many people charged with serious crime often apparently have "blameless lives" or were "never in trouble" before their first appearance...
I cannot comprehend why the council didn't aggressively chase the vehicle onwer's insurance
Does anyone know whether this will start and finish at the Olympic Park? If it finishes on The Mall it would be strange to close The Embankment...
Yet the best mudguards, long, metal, with rolled edges so water doesnt drip out on the side are missing....
Had I fitted Longboards to my touring bike then the leading edge of the front guard might have been a little short, but my 'boards are for more...
This reminds of when I used to work in Sports Broadcasting. I was at Old Trafford and watching Scoles, Ferdinand, Rooney, Giggs et al kicking about...
Might have been a spare off the car. As you say, too much changed for it to be the actual bike....