More Surrey traffic cops truth bombs...this time about riding two abreast; First 10,000 RideLondon entries on sale; How to overtake a cyclist + more on the live blog

Not legally required to do so, and HC is being re-written currently where we expect that advice to be changed as it’s easier to overtake a bunched group (peloton) than a long string of single file riders. — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) November 10, 2021

Saying unpleasant or inaccurate things about cyclists online? You'll have the Surrey Roads Policing Unit's Twitter admin to answer to, probably within the hour...

Today's subject is two abreast cycling, something 'Mad Max' was very keen to argue shouldn't be happening (according to his interpretation of the Highway Code). Unfortunately for him, the Surrey traffic cops were only too happy to advise...

"Not legally required to do so, and HC [Highway Code] is being re-written currently where we expect that advice to be changed as it’s easier to overtake a bunched group (peloton) than a long string of single file riders."

> Surrey traffic cops tell driver spouting Highway Code whataboutery to return licence

The exchange stemmed from someone digging up the force's 'how to safely overtake a cyclist' video from 2017, featuring patience, a clear view of the road ahead, indicating and keeping at least 1.5m distance as you pass. The force was widely praised for the clip, but four years on Deborah Wylde found the time to take issue..."I'd be more patient if those cyclists who hogged the bendy road offered to replace the money I'd lost due to being late for work!"

> Surrey Road Cops slide into DMs to educate angry driver

Again, the traffic cops were on hand..."It would be appreciated if you left earlier and anticipated some delays to your journey whilst others make theirs. What about all the selfish drivers you sit behind in queues of motor vehicle traffic, all whilst polluting the planet?"

This was when 'Mad Max' got involved, I wonder if he'll be back for a second go?