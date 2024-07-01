Driver who failed roadside eyesight test given suspended sentence for killing cyclist returning home from cycling club ride

An elderly driver whose eyesight was not good enough to be on the road has been banned from driving for five years, ordered to pay £2,000 and sentenced to a suspended five-month prison sentence having pleaded guilty to causing the death by careless driving of a cyclist.
Glyn Straw (seen in the picture illustrating this story) was cycling home from a Sitwell Cycling Club ride on 4 September 2022 when he was hit and killed by James Wardle, 83, the motorist having failed to see him on Pleasley Road in Rotherham, colliding with him and causing the 54-year-old to go over the roof of the car.
South Yorkshire Police said witnesses stopped and called 999 but Mr Straw died at the scene. When officers arrived, Wardle failed a roadside eyesight test and was unable to read a number plate at a distance of 20 metres.
It was later discovered that he had degenerative eyesight problems that had played a part in the collision, a medical issue that was undiagnosed prior to Mr Straw's death.
The cyclist had been socialising with fellow members of his cycling club at a local pub before leaving to ride home towards Aston at around 1pm. Wardle and his wife had been driving back from Rotherham Hospital in the same direction when the motorist struck the cyclist from behind having failed to spot him in the road.
Last week he appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court, having pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, where he was sentenced to five months in prison suspended for 18 months and given a five-year driving ban. Wardle was also ordered to pay £2,000 and will have to take an extended driving test following his disqualification, if he wishes to drive again.
In a statement, Mr Straw's family said he was "a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend to many, tragically taken in avoidable circumstances whilst out on a bike ride, something he really enjoyed doing and was highly proficient at".
Serious Collisions Sergeant John Taylor added: "My thoughts are today with Glyn's family who are continuing to grieve their loss. Cyclists are one of the most vulnerable road users, and this case demonstrates how we must all take responsibility to create safer roads.
"Glyn was a keen cyclist; it was his hobby and passion. He knew how to stay safe and rode in a sensible manner, he may still be alive today if Wardle had made different decisions."
Wardle was sentenced in Sheffield on the same day that another motorist, Gillian Dungworth, also received a suspended prison sentence and a five-year driving ban. Dungworth hit and killed cyclist Adrian Lane at a notoriously dangerous junction where safe cycling campaigners later held a 'die-in' protest, the judge describing her actions as "a few seconds of bad, bad driving" before sentencing her to a suspended sentence.
I know this is probably "process" (and hopefully this chap will stop) but seems to illustrate the way the system's set up. Convicted (court finds his degenerative condition has left him incapable of safe driving). Bureacracy says "but feel free to have another go at getting a licence - perhaps you'll get better?"
Wot - no statement from the killer driver's defence or family, on how this has ruined his life, he doesn't know how it happened, he's so distraught, etc etc?
If you are over 60 you can get a free eye test.
I knew you have to reapply for a licence once 70 but I didn't realise you seld certify on eyesight. There's a page here on the effects of various eye problems.
https://www.olderdrivers.org.uk/the-law/eyesight/
Is this a joke? What sort of justice is this ?
Couldn't be arsed to see an optician despite being unable to see clearly but this counts as "undiagnosed" rather than negligent.
Why isn't he banned for life ?
Glad I have radar so at least I can tell if a car is slowing and if not, I have a couple of seconds to maybe escape being a KSI.
What sort of justice is this ?
It's the sort of justice cyclists are forced to become more and more accustomed to- it's called 'don't worry too much sir, we know that you're bound to kill the odd one'
Does this surprise you even slightly. What counts as negligent? Using your phone? Not actually paying attention or looking where you are going? Almost every "accident" on our roads is from negligent driving. This is just a reflection of the idea that driving is a god given right and "mistakes happen" when you don't really give a shit about the dangers of driving a 2 tonne lump of steel at speed.
Its not even like this is hard to stop but it would require a political party with at least one ball. Every 2 years once you hit 60 you have to be cleared by your GP to drive from a medical perspective. Every 5 years you have to take a short test to check you have a clue what day of the week it is. It should also be something where any medical issue will trigger more frequent retests or have your license revoked.
Another version of the incompetence paradox. No-one had informed him his sight was worsening. It can hardly be the responsibility of people to check themselves - you'd mostly be wasting your time! (Also - not responsibility of govt. to mandate this, that would be nanny state / infringe freedoms / cost money. )
So back to the "honour system" we go...
Oh, and because isolation / lack of local facilities obvs. older people have to drive...
Since my optician informs me every time I have an eye test that I still meet DVLA requirements (no surprise to me as I can read a number plate at 50 paces), and the recommended frequency for an eye test when a pensioner is yearly and they are free, that must have been a fast degeneration and so clearly recognisable to the gentleman. Either that or he didn't bother taking eye tests as they weren't important or possibly because he knew they would bring bad news. Whatever, the legal system has let us down again.