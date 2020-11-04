Tao Geoghegan Hart's former teacher reacts to Giro d'Italia win: "After this success, I think we can forgive him for taking the day off school"; Trump vs Biden: Who wins if the race for the White House was decided on bikes (+ poll) + more on the live blog

It's a fairytale story that has been told many times since Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d'Italia in Milan last Sunday. The boy who skipped school to tag along with Team Sky rises to the top of the sport and wins the Maglia Rosa. Unsurprisingly Ian Burn, Head of Year 9 at Tao's old school in Stoke Newington, holds no grudges that his pupil chose Sky over school.

Speaking to the Hackney Citizen, Burn said: "After this success, I think we can forgive him for taking the day off school to attend the Team Sky launch event in 2010.

"He is a true inspiration to the young people in Hackney – proof that if you work hard and are dedicated to whatever it is you are passionate about, you can and will succeed.

"Photography was a favourite subject of his and it’s great to see that he still takes photos whilst on a Grand Tour. As a student, he was always polite and caring, always with a smile on his face and a great attitude – and you can see from the way he conducts himself in interviews that he remains that way."

Burn spoke of Geoghegan Hart having a great attitude which saw him achieve five A*s and six As in his GCSEs.