Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Tao Geoghegan Hart's former teacher reacts to Giro d'Italia win: "After this success, I think we can forgive him for taking the day off school"; Trump vs Biden: Who wins if the race for the White House was decided on bikes (+ poll) + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is taking you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Nov 04, 2020 09:20
0
Tao Geoghegan Hart
10:13
Biden v Trump: 10-mile TT, who wins?

We're asking the important questions this morning... and based on this footage I think there's only one winner if the race for the White House was decided on the bike.

09:44
Tao's former teacher weighs in on Giro d'Italia success
tao geoghegan hart held aloft giro 2020 - via RCS Sport.PNG

It's a fairytale story that has been told many times since Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d'Italia in Milan last Sunday. The boy who skipped school to tag along with Team Sky rises to the top of the sport and wins the Maglia Rosa. Unsurprisingly Ian Burn, Head of Year 9 at Tao's old school in Stoke Newington, holds no grudges that his pupil chose Sky over school.

Speaking to the Hackney Citizen, Burn said: "After this success, I think we can forgive him for taking the day off school to attend the Team Sky launch event in 2010.

"He is a true inspiration to the young people in Hackney – proof that if you work hard and are dedicated to whatever it is you are passionate about, you can and will succeed.

"Photography was a favourite subject of his and it’s great to see that he still takes photos whilst on a Grand Tour. As a student, he was always polite and caring, always with a smile on his face and a great attitude – and you can see from the way he conducts himself in interviews that he remains that way."

Burn spoke of Geoghegan Hart having a great attitude which saw him achieve five A*s and six As in his GCSEs.

09:05
Lime bike use on new cycle lanes increased by 254% between February and June

New data from dockless e-bike hire provider Lime has shown the increase in cycling in London during the lockdown this spring. The figures also show increases in Paris and Berlin. Between February and June 2020 Lime rides increased by 14% across London with distance travelled increasing by 129%. Lime have also tracked the increase in cycling across three cycling environments: no bike lane, existing bike lane and new bike lanes (built in spring 2020).

While cycling increased across all three by far the biggest increase was the 253% rise in use of new bike lanes. Pre-existing bike lanes experienced a 124% increase in Lime rides. In every category, except trips citywide, London saw a greater percentage rise than Paris and Berlin.

Latest Comments