Tao Geoghegan Hart's former teacher reacts to Giro d'Italia win: "After this success, I think we can forgive him for taking the day off school"; Trump vs Biden: Who wins if the race for the White House was decided on bikes (+ poll) + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Components
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
?
I think nine months ban is a bold sanction, right or wrong I don't know. In reality a ban until May won't actually affect Groenewegen much....
A 'screen' is usually a thin arm layer, they are quite popular in sunnier climates....
Nice bit of victm blaming there.
It seems 'every sports body' is doing the same.. I wouldn't hold much hope.
My dude, you placed a two bike £20,000 bike order with a dealer in July and they can't deliver until January... literally.. the world is your oyster!
Cheaper bikes are a good thing. Brexit poses a lot of economic problems and I'm sure that the bike industry is one of many industries that will be...
I should have also added that I came to this forum at the time of my issues and it was you that helped me out. Thanks a lot for that!
1/3 of London car journeys are under 2km. A further 1/3 are between 2km and 5km....
No, the first driver moved across correctly into the other lane, whereas the second driver moved out just enough to pass the cyclist and no more,...