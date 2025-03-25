“Is it April 1st already?”: Cyclists confused if £115 power meter that sits on your chain and “collects grease and dirt” is a “joke”, but some argue “if it works, it works”; Thomas hoping for “exciting and special” UK Grand Départ + more on the live blog

It’d appear that many of our readers are in the same boat as us — confused, bewildered, baffled — at BikeOn’s £115 CycleClick power meter, which seems wacky and bizarre, but claims to provide accurate data comparable to a high-end device.

Our tech editor Mat Brett provided a breakdown of the device yesterday, but to sum things up, this 70g contraption attaches directly to a bike’s chain without tools or modifications. It uses a ball-and-socket mounting system on the front derailleur and measures power output by detecting chain tension and speed as the chain passes over a built-in hump.

Another plus point is that the device syncs with apps like Strava, Zwift, and TrainingPeaks, making it a convenient option for cyclists wanting accurate performance data at a lower price.

But as we asked yesterday, what’s the catch? Obviously there’s questions and doubts about its accuracy (BikeOn claims accurate with an error margin for +/-1 per cent, but independent testing data doesn't exist at present), and also about the added resistance and weight.

However, the biggest questions from the readers came in the form of potential wear-and-tear concerns for the chain, and then of course, the potential grime magnet that it could end up acting as.

> Check out the best power meters for cycling 2025 — maximise your training with on-bike data to track your efforts

That’s only recapping the gentler and kinder criticisms, others were harsher in their outlook, instead questioning the integrity and trustworthiness of the device itself and describing it as a “joke”.

road.cc reader qcscmh said: “I can think of many catches — Increased drive friction, power loss, faster chain wear, power device wear through the chain, how is accuracy compensated for temperature and oil or wax lubrication, extra noise,” before ending his takedown with: “Seems a rubbish idea.”

Terry Hut said: “Imagine riding with your chain cleaner attached. I assume it’s so loud you won't need a bell anymore. People will hear you from miles away.”

mdavidford also brought up an interesting point: “His demo unit looks pretty scuffed up, which makes me wonder if it’s flapping out and contacting the foot as it passes, which would seem to be suboptimal.”

Cyclists on Facebook were also rather less forgiving, Ian Clark saying: “Imagine the amount of sh*te that would get caught up in that for those people who haven't seen a can of degreaser in their lives?”

Brent Wander Borgemeister asked: “Does it calculate the watts it sucks from the drivetrain too?” while John Bremner remarked: “A social experiment to determine how easily a fool with a bike and their money can be parted?”

Alex Jessop wondered: “Surely anyone serious enough to want a power meter won't want that ugly thing sat on their bike,” while Chris Rowan, like several others, was forced to have a quick glance at their calendars to check the date out of disbelief: “I thought this was an April fools joke. Had to check the calendar.”

A few were willing to give BikeOn and its co-founder Aram Novikov the benefit of the doubt, including road.cc reader james-o, who said: “Could be good for power reference levels on a basic turbo trainer bike set up. Interested.”

> “Really gotta hand it to them”: Bizarro “hands-on” bike seat fetches £30 (plus £77 shipping) on eBay, but one cyclist says “this looks much more comfortable than the dildo I’ve been riding on”

CycleClick is said to be waterproof and dustproof (with an IP67 rating) and is designed to operate in temperatures from -10°C to 60°C, and is rechargeable via USB-C. BikeOn says it will launch a crowdfunding campaign but you can get early access via prelaunch.com where you can leave a small refundable deposit to reserve “the lowest price ever” of $149.