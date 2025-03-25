Support road.cc

news
Live blog

“Is it April 1st already?”: Cyclists confused if £115 power meter that sits on your chain and “collects grease and dirt” is a “joke”, but some argue “if it works, it works”; Thomas hoping for “exciting and special” UK Grand Départ + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Adwitiya’s back on the live blog with the latest cycling news, views and reaction
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 10:19
10
“Is it April 1st already?”: Cyclists confused if £115 power meter that sits on your chain and “collects grease and dirt” is a “joke”, but some argue “if it works, it works”; Thomas hoping for “exciting and special” UK Grand Départ + more on the live blog2025 BikeOn Cycleclick - 3
09:35
2025 BikeOn Cycleclick - 1
“Is it April 1st already?”: Cyclists confused if “ugly” £115 power meter that sits on your chain and “collects all sorts of grease and dirt” is a “joke”, but some argue “if it works, it works”

It’d appear that many of our readers are in the same boat as us — confused, bewildered, baffled — at BikeOn’s £115 CycleClick power meter, which seems wacky and bizarre, but claims to provide accurate data comparable to a high-end device.

Our tech editor Mat Brett provided a breakdown of the device yesterday, but to sum things up, this 70g contraption attaches directly to a bike’s chain without tools or modifications. It uses a ball-and-socket mounting system on the front derailleur and measures power output by detecting chain tension and speed as the chain passes over a built-in hump.

Another plus point is that the device syncs with apps like Strava, Zwift, and TrainingPeaks, making it a convenient option for cyclists wanting accurate performance data at a lower price.

But as we asked yesterday, what’s the catch? Obviously there’s questions and doubts about its accuracy (BikeOn claims accurate with an error margin for +/-1 per cent, but independent testing data doesn't exist at present), and also about the added resistance and weight.

However, the biggest questions from the readers came in the form of potential wear-and-tear concerns for the chain, and then of course, the potential grime magnet that it could end up acting as.

> Check out the best power meters for cycling 2025 — maximise your training with on-bike data to track your efforts

That’s only recapping the gentler and kinder criticisms, others were harsher in their outlook, instead questioning the integrity and trustworthiness of the device itself and describing it as a “joke”.

road.cc reader qcscmh said: “I can think of many catches — Increased drive friction, power loss, faster chain wear, power device wear through the chain, how is accuracy compensated for temperature and oil or wax lubrication, extra noise,” before ending his takedown with: “Seems a rubbish idea.”

Terry Hut said: “Imagine riding with your chain cleaner attached. I assume it’s so loud you won't need a bell anymore. People will hear you from miles away.”

mdavidford also brought up an interesting point: “His demo unit looks pretty scuffed up, which makes me wonder if it’s flapping out and contacting the foot as it passes, which would seem to be suboptimal.”

2025 BikeOn Cycleclick - 2

Cyclists on Facebook were also rather less forgiving, Ian Clark saying: “Imagine the amount of sh*te that would get caught up in that for those people who haven't seen a can of degreaser in their lives?”

Brent Wander Borgemeister asked: “Does it calculate the watts it sucks from the drivetrain too?” while John Bremner remarked: “A social experiment to determine how easily a fool with a bike and their money can be parted?”

Alex Jessop wondered: “Surely anyone serious enough to want a power meter won't want that ugly thing sat on their bike,” while Chris Rowan, like several others, was forced to have a quick glance at their calendars to check the date out of disbelief: “I thought this was an April fools joke. Had to check the calendar.” 

A few were willing to give BikeOn and its co-founder Aram Novikov the benefit of the doubt, including road.cc reader james-o, who said: “Could be good for power reference levels on a basic turbo trainer bike set up. Interested.”

> “Really gotta hand it to them”: Bizarro “hands-on” bike seat fetches £30 (plus £77 shipping) on eBay, but one cyclist says “this looks much more comfortable than the dildo I’ve been riding on”

CycleClick is said to be waterproof and dustproof (with an IP67 rating) and is designed to operate in temperatures from -10°C to 60°C, and is rechargeable via USB-C. BikeOn says it will launch a crowdfunding campaign but you can get early access via prelaunch.com where you can leave a small refundable deposit to reserve “the lowest price ever” of $149.

15:55
15:44
First race? No problem... Caleb Ewan, racing in Ineos colours for the first time, wins opening stage of Coppi e Bartali

Ineos Grenadiers are flying! After a podium with Filippo Ganna at Milan-Sanremo this weekend, the team has tasted its fifth victory of the season, thanks to Caleb Ewan who delivered a win at the first time of asking.

The 30-year-old Australian who joined the struggling British outfit after a year at Jayco-AlUla, had a perfect leadout from Ben Swift, as well as the rest of his team who controlled the pace on the opening stage of Coppi e Bartali, to thank as he sprinted to a rather easy win in his first race for Ineos.

14:37
Syringe
New doping mystery case as Belgian police raid house and office of doctor with past “affiliations” to pro cycling team

Gather round, I’ve brought a doping mystery to solve for all you cycling sleuths.

According to Wielerflits, the Antwerp Federal Judicial Police has raided the house of a doctor based in Herentals who has previously been “affiliated with a professional team”.

Kristof Aerts of the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office said that “atypical prescribing behaviour” on behalf of the doctor came up during the investigation.

He told Het Laatste Nieuws: “During the investigation, atypical prescribing behaviour by the GP was noticed, and there could be a possibility of doping practices.

“The investigators of the Antwerp Federal Judicial Police collected information during the house searches that will be analysed in the next phase.”

13:35
“Pogi blowing Sanremo to pieces”: A breakdown with power data for Pogačar’s fastest-ever ascent of Cipressa (going 41kmph uphill)

Yep, you read that right. 41kmph uphill. Cipressa under 9 minutes. Best Milan-Sanremo in years?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

13:17
"We've lost everything": Thieves disable CCTV and cut phone lines as "devastated" bike shop the latest cycling business targeted in organised overnight raid
Thieves raid Pedal Power Cycles

> "We've lost everything": Thieves disable CCTV and cut phone lines as "devastated" bike shop the latest cycling business targeted in organised overnight raid

12:48
Junor Tour of Wales (Beicio Cymru)
Wales to host national road racing championships for the next three years, with this year’s time trial, circuit and road race events to take place in Ceredigion

In what British Cycling has described as a “landmark deal”, the UK’s governing body for cycling and the Welsh Government have agreed for Wales to host the road racing championships for the next three years.

Just a few weeks after it was announced that both the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes would be coming to Wales in 2027, the news comes as another boost for the Welsh cycling scene, having produced a number of talented young riders in recent years, including the likes of Josh Tarling, Stevie Wiliams, Emma Finucane and Zoe Bäckstedt, and Ella Maclean-Howell, just to name a few. In fact, Welsh riders made up 27 per cent of the Team GB cycling team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ceredigion, the coastal county from where Tarling and Wililams hail, will welcome riders for the first edition of this three-year deal, hosting the time trial, circuit race, and road race on 26 June, 27 June and 29 June, respectively.

Jonathan Day, Managing Director for British Cycling Events: “Wales has been a huge supporter of hosting major cycling events, so reaching this agreement with the Welsh Government is a huge milestone in securing host venues for the coveted National Road Championships for the next three years. The popularity of this event among riders and fans continues to grow, so it is fantastic to be working with partners in Wales where I am sure it will be a huge success.

“We are pleased to be working with all our partners to deliver the 2025 Lloyds National Road Championships in June this year.”

Josh Tarling races Olympic Games time trial (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Josh Tarling at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games time trial race (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “This landmark agreement is further excellent news for Wales, particularly Ceredigion this summer, and testament to our unique offering of world-class cycling terrain.

“With this exciting announcement following confirmation that the Tour de France will come to Wales for the very first time in 2027, it helps cement our position as a premier destination for elite cycling events and offers a chance to see British and Welsh riders who will go on to compete in Le Tour and Tour de France Femmes in 2027.

“I look forward to both riders and spectators being treated to the opportunity to discover the very best of Welsh cycling landscapes.”

Emma Finucane, 2024 Paris Olympics (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Emma Finucane at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Councillor Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration at Ceredigion County Council said: “We are delighted that Ceredigion will be hosting the Lloyds National Road Cycling Championships this year. It will be an opportunity for us to showcase Ceredigion as a fantastic place for cyclists and for tourism, where you will experience fantastic scenery - our coastline, the countryside and mountains.

“Ceredigion has a proud record when it comes to producing elite cyclists including Josh Tarling, Stevie Williams and Gruff Lewis and we hope that hosting this event will inspire young cyclists who will be able to see their heroes in action.

“Hosting this event will provide significant economic benefits to the County and we look forward to welcoming the Championships to Ceredigion.”

12:03
“Digestive troubles” force Tao Geoghegan Hart out of Volta a Catalunya, as British rider admits he “spent much of the stage yesterday throwing up anything I tried to eat”

After a top 10 finish in the Volta ao Algarve general classification last month, Tao Geoghegan Hart has been forced to withdraw from the Volta a Catalunya after just one stage as a result of an apparent stomach bug.

Ahead of the second stage today, Lidl-Trek announced on social media: “Following digestive troubles during stage one of Volta a Catalunya, Tao Geoghegan Hart will not be starting today’s second stage. Get well soon Tao!”

> "A huge problem": Pro cycling disappearing behind £372-a-year TNT Sports paywall a "huge shame", Tao Geoghegan Hart says in lengthy post questioning "how many people have cancelled subscriptions" over price hike?

Geoghegan Hart also acknowledged his withdrawal from the Catalan stage race, writing on social media: “Gutted to be out of Volta Catalunya before it had even really begun. I spent much of the stage yesterday throwing up anything I tried to eat and after not being able to get any fuel in the tank since the finish yesterday, I won’t be lining up at the start today.

“It was a week I was super looking forward to and had trained all through the winter toward. For now, I can only thank the Lidl-Trek staff and riders for the support and look forward to getting healthy and racing again. Here we are on the ups and downs of the road.”

11:45
Geraint Thomas at gravel stage 9 of 2024 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“I hope it will inspire the next generation of kids”: Geraint Thomas applauds UK Grand Départ as “super exciting and special”

With the 2027 Tour de France set to kick off in Edinburgh before going through England and finishing its UK leg in Cardiff (imagine your live blog host’s excitement), 2018 Tour winner hailing from the Welsh capital Geraint Thomas is looking forward to a “super exciting and special” moment for the British cycling scene.

“It’s super exciting and special to have the Grand Départ of the Tour de France 2027 in the UK,” Thomas said in a press release issued through his team Ineos Granadiers on Sunday.

“I was lucky enough to be part of two British Grand Départs already, one in London and one up in Yorkshire. There is a stage in Wales and that’s great too. I hope it will inspire the next generation of kids and for a lot of people to get out and enjoy the Tour.”

> “I’ve been drunk 12 out of the last 14 nights”: Geraint Thomas on winter “blowouts”, normality, and “avoiding the scales” during the off-season

Thomas also talked about his participation in Milan-Sanremo, his first time going through the Ligurian coastline in the longest monument of the season since 2016, saying: “I feel a bit tired after Sanremo. It took me a while to get to sleep last night, with the caffeine and the adrenaline of racing. I’m happy to be here. I’ve done this race a few times now and just hope we have nice weather."

“Knowing this is my last season just makes everything special and easier to do. On Saturday, under the rain in Sanremo, I was thinking it was going to be one of the last times I am going to be cold and wet in the rain during a race.

“I’m just enjoying it because we have a special life as pro athletes and pro cyclists, so I want to enjoy the last few months. Afterwards, things will get a bit more real in the real world.”

10:29
James May tells councils to stop being "t***s" and build more cycle lanes
James May after charity cycle

Always knew he was the best out of the three...

> James May tells councils to stop being "t***s" and build more cycle lanes

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Latest Comments

 