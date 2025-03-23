The Pearson Shift is an aero bike that's fun and rewarding to ride, with responsive handling and a solid performance. It's a firmer ride than some, but if you can live with that then you'll enjoy the feedback and rider involvement – and the fact that it's competitively priced.

> Buy now: Pearson Shift Dura Ace for £7,450 from Pearson Cycles

Pearson Shift: Ride

In terms of speed and performance, the Shift feels like the majority of aero bikes on the market, which is no surprise really. Pretty much all of them these days are developed using Finite Element Analysis (FEA), which is basically a computer simulation of how structures are going to react and behave in the real world, under various loads or impact scenarios, or aerodynamics.

Road bike frame design is limited by UCI regulations, so it's no surprise that the computer software comes up with a shape that is very similar, regardless of which brand is designing it.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - rear.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The Shift feels as though it cuts through the air well, and certainly has a sense of efficiency about it, especially at speed. The frameset is very smooth and uncluttered, and when it's paired with the integrated cockpit, aero seatpost and deep-section wheels there is little to catch the wind as the speed increases – well, except for the rider.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - riding 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Coming off the back of riding the mudguard-equipped, titanium-tubed J.Laverack R J.ACK Disc that I'd been reviewing through the winter months, the difference to average speed is massively noticeable when using a full aero package like the Shift. An unscientifically proven 2mph at least.

So, in terms of performance there is little to criticise. If I was racing, or just focused on fast rides on my own or with friends, I certainly wouldn't feel short-changed when it comes to those post-ride numbers.

The things that can be controlled from brand to brand are stiffness and comfort. I'll kick of with the stiffness first.

The Shift certainly doesn't struggle when it comes to resisting hard efforts through the pedals or the front end under hard steering or heavy braking. This is one very rigid frame, which responds excellently when asked for hard acceleration or an out-of-the-saddle sprint. The bottom bracket junction has a huge cross-sectional area, allowing for chunky chainstays and for the seat and down tubes to maintain a large profile where everything meets.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - riding 4.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The front end mimics that, with a large junction area for the head, top and down tubes. I'm a late and hard braker and the Shift responds well to that, not only through the frame, but also the fork. There's no feeling of vagueness to the steering through leg flex or understeer.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - head tube.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Not only is the Shift ideal for those long, flat roads where you want to cheat the wind, it's a proper point and shoot machine. On the days when I didn't have time to get out for my usual couple of hours, I'd give the Pearson a 45-minute blast around one of my local twisty country lane loops and it felt rewarding, and also a lot of fun.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - riding 3.jpg (credit: road.cc)

At nearly 8kg it's not a lightweight superbike, but it still pulls with eagerness out of the bends, and thanks to its quick handling I didn't need to scrub off much speed as I entered the corners, meaning that efficiency is maintained. I'm not going to say it 'tracks on rails', but it does hold a very tight line through the corners and feels very well balanced too.

Such a stiff ride does affect the ride quality a bit, though, especially on the roads around the south-west of the UK in winter. I'm not calling it uncomfortable, but it's not the plushest aero bike I've ridden recently. Canyon's latest Aeroad CFR, for instance, would take the comfort prize over the Shift if I was riding them side by side.

That being said, the Shift is still a bike I could ride for plenty of hours without worrying about fatigue of my contact points. One ride was over four hours, and I did a couple of three-hour jaunts without issue. It's just that I was constantly aware of the vibrations and little jolts from the road compared with other bikes I've ridden.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - riding 5.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Thankfully, it doesn't have a huge effect on feedback and ride feel, so riding the Shift with gusto through technical sections of road didn't mar my confidence at all.

Summing all that up, the Shift is fast and efficient, but not the smoothest.

Pearson Shift: Frame & fork

The Shift is available in two colour schemes: either in white with orange detailing or this black and gold, which I think looks rather fetching. Overall, the whole frameset looks to be very well made and finished to a high standard.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - top tube.jpg (credit: road.cc)

As you can no doubt guess, the Shift is a full-carbon-composite construction using material from Toray, although Pearson doesn't go into exact details of what grade on its website. The bike is backed up by a five-year transferable warranty.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - Pearson logo.jpg (credit: road.cc)

It has a claimed weight of 1,300g for the frame and another 450g for the fork.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - down tube.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Other highlights include a T47e bottom bracket from CeramicSpeed, which marries the oversizing benefits of a press-fit system with the reliability and serviceability of a threaded BSA design.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - bottom bracket.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Tyre clearance is a decent 32mm, too.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - seat stays.jpg (credit: road.cc)

It comes in five sizes, from 49cm to 58cm (or size 1 to 5), with top tube lengths covering 510mm to 577mm.

The bike I was riding is a 56cm/size 4 and comes with a 562mm top tube. The head tube is 155mm and sits at 73.5 degrees, which is mirrored by the seat tube. The wheelbase is just 990mm, which gives the Shift its nimbleness, with the chainstays measuring 410mm in length. The stack and reach figures are 568mm and 392mm respectively.

If you are not too sure on sizing then Pearson also offers the option of a full bike fit.

Pearson Shift: Groupset

Pearson offers the Shift as a frameset or in three main builds, with this Dura-Ace model the most expensive.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - crank.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Dura-Ace is Shimano's flagship groupset and is now available in electronic Di2 guise only. When this latest R9200 version was released we carried out a full review, if you want the full details of each and every component.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - shifter.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The latest version has gone semi-wireless, as in the STI units are completely wireless and powered by small coin-style batteries (CR2032 if I remember correctly) while the front and rear derailleurs are wired to a battery that sits within the frame.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - rear drop out detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)

It's a 12-speed system, and we have a 52/36-tooth chainset paired with an 11-30T cassette.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - front mech.jpg (credit: road.cc)

As you'd expect from a groupset used by a large chunk of the professional peloton, the gear shifting performance is pretty much perfect, with a very light action. Personally, I almost find it a little too light, preferring the slightly heavier action of Ultegra, but that's just me being picky and having the luxury of riding all different groupsets all of the time.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - rear mech.jpg (credit: road.cc)

As for the braking, it's brilliant, frankly, with loads of power and plenty of bite.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - rear dsic brake detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)

You get loads of feel through the lever, too, allowing you to adjust the amount of pressure you are applying in contrast to the conditions.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - drop bar.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The Shift uses 160mm rotors front and rear.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - rear disc brake.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Pearson Shift: Finishing kit

For the cockpit the Shift is using a Pearson Carbon 1 piece handlebar and stem, which is available in various sizes. I found it a comfortable setup. True, one-piece designs can be a compromise for some people, but this one worked perfectly for me.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - bars 3.jpg (credit: road.cc)

It's designed to run the brake hoses into the top of the head tube without them being seen at all, so gives a very aero front end, with fixing points underneath to attach a computer mount in the sleekest way possible, like the K-Edge offering we have here.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - bars 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Like the frame, it's a stiff carbon setup so adds to that ride feel.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - stem.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The headset is also Pearson branded and uses Ceramic Speed SLT bearings which are guaranteed for life.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - head tube badge.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The seatpost is available with either 20mm or 0mm of offset, and fits snugly into the frame. A section of sandpaper style finish is applied to the front of the post which kept it secure without having to overtighten the hidden clamp system.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - sea tpost bolt.jpg (credit: road.cc)

On top is a Fizik Vento Argo R1 saddle, which has been in Fizik's line-up for many years now. Saddle comfort is subjective, but as you can see from our review, Mat found it comfortable and it's ideal if you like a short-nosed saddle.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - saddle 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Pearson Shift: Wheels & tyres

Moving on to the rolling bits, you'll see a set of Ere Research Genus II AE65-R wheels, which have a retail price of £1,499.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - rim.jpg (credit: road.cc)

As the name suggests, they are 65mm deep, with an internal/external rim width of 21mm/30mm respectively. The rims are hooked, which allows you to run both tubeless-specific tyres and clincher options depending on your preference, while being optimised for 26mm to 32mm tyres, making them a perfect match for the Shift.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - rim 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Unlike the 45mm-deep Genus II CL45 Matt reviewed for us, I did find that these catch the wind a fair bit, so riding on blustery days required a bit of concentration. A milk tanker passing from the other direction on a B road did affect the front wheel a lot as I rode through the turbulent air, for instance.

At a claimed 1,538g they are a decent weight for a set of wheels this deep, and their durability seems very good, with no issues throughout the test period. They have a maximum rider weight of 130kg, but more importantly they make an excellent 'swooshy' sound when the speed picks up, which we all know is worth an extra couple of watts!

The build on the website shows a set of Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres in a 28mm width, but our review bike came with the Control versions in a 30mm size to better suit the conditions of the January/February review period.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - tyre 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The Corsa Pro Control is designed as a high-performance tyre for all seasons, with a slightly thicker tread to help battle intrusions and therefore punctures.

2025 Pearson Shift Dura Ace - fork clearance.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The ride quality is still excellent, feeling very much like a summer tyre thanks to its supple 320TPI casing construction and the tacky rubber compound used for the tread.

Their grip is confidence inspiring even in the wet or cold (or both), which meant even though it's the off-season here I could still push the Pearson hard like I would in the warmer months.

Pearson Shift: Value

For £1,900, you can buy the Shift as a frameset, which includes the frame, fork, headset, thru-axles and aero seatpost (containing the Di2 battery holder).

In terms of the three builds, the cheapest Shimano 105 Di2 option with Omnia CLR 45mm-deep carbon wheels costs £3,850, while the Ultegra Di2 model with Ere AE 65mm wheels is £4,850. All of these builds have seen a price drop recently, as has this Dura-Ace build, from £8,550 to £7,450 around the time that it was delivered to me.

You'll need to factor in a £100 delivery fee, although that includes your bike being hand-delivered by one of Pearson's technicians who will make sure everything is set up and ready to ride.

Where does that put it in terms of the competition? Well, the Dura-Ace-equipped version of the Canyon Aeroad CFR I mentioned earlier has an RRP of £9,299, although it is currently reduced to £8,369. You then have to add on £18.99 for the delivery box and £49.99 for shipping.

A couple of years ago I reviewed the A1R0evo aero road bike from Handsling, a small company based in Hampshire that creates its frames using its own moulds. I was a massive fan of the way the A1R0evo rode and behaved, as you can see from my review. Specced up on its website with Dura-Ace, a carbon integrated cockpit and Scribe's Elan SL 60mm wheels, an A1R0evo would set you back £7,969.99, with free delivery.

For roughly the equivalent spec from Giant, you'd be looking at £11,499 for the aero Propel Advanced SL 0 model with Dura-Ace, or you could drop the SL and go with the Advanced Pro 0 with Ultegra Di2 for £6,299.

Either way, that's still a lot more cash than the Shift in both those two builds.

Pearson Shift: Conclusion

Throughout this entire review period the only slight niggle I've had with the Shift is that firm ride quality. There are better out there, like the Canyon and the Handsling, but we are talking marginal differences.

The Pearson swings itself into favour, though, with its aggressive pricing. It really is a lot of bike for the money, even at, let's be honest, the inflated prices currently seen in the cycling world.

If you aren't worried about a bit of vibration, or you've got some mitts with plenty of padding, the Shift is a great choice for a fast aero road bike.

Verdict

A firm ride, but it's fast, responsive and a lot of fun