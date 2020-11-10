Cyclist spotted riding on M25 hard shoulder; Alex Dowsett to take on Hour Record; Road safety group ask cyclists to 'reduce strain on the NHS'; Bike theft stopped by Deliveroo driver; How far can you ride without being sworn at? + more on the live blog

It's not the first time we've seen someone cycling on the M25 this year. A man was spotted riding, not even on the hard shoulder, back in April...

This footage, credited to Oliver Hall, shows another cyclist on the M25 at around 3pm on Sunday near Junction 10 for the A3. We've racked up a worrying archive of incidents such as this over the years. In March a cyclist on the M60 near Cheadle in Cheshire was fined and told: "this does not constitute your daily exercise."

While in May a group of cyclists were escorted off the M53 near Chester after numerous calls from the public...