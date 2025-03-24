“But we’re the entitled snowflakes”: Cyclists baffled as right-wing group calls for Elon Musk DOGE-style clampdown on “unethical” cycling and walking charity and its “taxpayer-funded, deeply undemocratic restrictions on motorists” + more on the live blog

The Daily Telegraph may currently lead the way when it comes to consistent, confusing, and often hysterical attacks on all things cycling – including, most recently, the Cycle to Work scheme – but don’t worry, there are plenty of other contenders vying for the newspaper’s coveted anti-cycling crown.
Because, over the weekend, the right-wing campaign group Together launched a scathing assault on national active travel charity Sustrans, which it accused of using “jaw-dropping amounts of public money” to implement “deeply unpopular and undemocratic restrictions on motorists”.
In case you weren’t aware (lucky you), Together, or the Together Declaration, or #Together, is an ‘anti-authoritarian’, astroturfing movement established in 2021 by London businessman Alan Miller to protest the government’s lockdown and vaccine measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Supported by a range of political figures, including Brexit Party stalwart Lesley Katon and former Liberal Democrat MP and Cheeky Girls groupie Lembit Opik, the group has since turned its attention to climate change and net zero, organising protests against London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) and low traffic neighbourhood schemes across the UK.
In 2023, Together co-published a report with climate science denial group Climate Debate UK, featuring the balanced, extremely academic title ‘Clean Air, Dirty Money, Filthy Politics’, which argued that clean air policies “are not based on science, and are not democratic” (Oh, and the group also offers a £250-a-year ‘independence’ membership, which includes a #together t-shirt and “priority live event tickets”, whatever that means).
> Telegraph claims “rich, Lycra-clad cyclists tearing through red lights” are riding “hugely expensive” bikes paid for by taxpayer in “nasty” tirade against Cycle to Work scheme
And now, Together has set its sights on its latest, ‘evil’, authoritarian target: cycling and walking charity, and the custodian of the National Cycle Network, Sustrans.
In November, we reported that the active travel charity could be set for “substantial” staffing cuts, after its budget was slashed by a third following government funding cuts and amid uncertainty over its financial future.
However, according to Together, all that wasn’t enough. Instead, the organisation claims that Sustrans is need of the kind of budget-slashing approach currently being implemented in the United States by Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – which is going swimmingly, of course.
In a rant, sorry article, titled ‘Public Money, But Whose Agenda? Sustrans a UK DOGE’s Dream’ and published at the weekend, Together wrote: “In the US, DOGE has exposed how many ‘Non-Governmental’ Organisations and civil groups receive public funds – only to lobby for policies the government bureaucracy already wants.
“In doing so, these unaccountable organisations provide a veneer of objectivity, and often the illusion of grassroots demand for certain policies. At the same time, they insulate politicians from the accountability that would be central to a healthy democracy.
“Ben Pile’s report for Together… showed how a handful of ‘green’ billionaires were massively funding questionable organisations.
“We should also be asking who our government is funding, and to what ends. For example, Sustrans – the charity that is very, very keen on cycling and ‘Active Travel’ (AKA restrictions on motorists) – is in receipt of jaw-dropping amounts of public money.”
> “You can’t even build a home extension without financial certainty”: Active travel charity Sustrans facing “substantial” job losses, as budget slashed by a third following government funding cuts
The article goes on to point to the £93 million funding awarded to Sustrans from Transport Scotland, as well as the £3.5m it received in Wales between 2015 and 2022 (which last time I checked, isn’t an awful lot when it comes to the government over eight years).
“So what is the taxpayer getting for all this money?” Together asked.
“A LOT of cycle lanes by dint of narrowing roads is the first part of the answer. This while it’s apparently impossible to maintain the roads properly – the average repair bill for damage caused by potholes is now £144, while the Asphalt Industry Alliance calculates it would cost £16.81 billion to get the roads to an ideal condition.
“Sustrans’ history of being soaked in public money actually began with £42.5 million grant from the Millennium Commission to establish the National Cycle Network.
“Sustrans staff seem well-rewarded too – chief executive Xavier Brice gets at least £140,000 and four other senior Sustrans staff earn at least £100,000 a year.”
> “Don’t leave girls behind”: Calls to address gender gap for children cycling, as new report finds almost twice as many boys ride bikes as girls – and 80% of children want traffic-free routes and pavement parking bans
The group then argued that “the taxpayer is also supporting Sustrans to lobby government for deeply unpopular and undemocratic restrictions on motorists” by noting the group’s support for LTNs and 20mph zones (including the role played by Lee Waters, the former director of Sustrans Cymru, in implementing the lowered speed limits in Wales).
Musk vs the National Cycle Network? (Photo credit: Gage Skidmore)
“All of this raises serious questions about the relationship between government and Sustrans,” Together continued.
“Why is an unelected, unaccountable charity having such an influence on public policy? Why is the taxpayer funding them to lobby for unpopular policies?
“Maybe it’s time for some DOGE-style activity in the UK… At Together, we’re calling time on this unethical state of affairs. It’s not acceptable for politicians to fund external groups for lobbying, particularly when those groups are pushing for unpopular policies that blight peoples’ lives.
“We’ve been campaigning vigorously against the attack on public mobility for some time, organising meetings with local communities and supporting them in their fight against unreasonable restrictions.
“We’ve had many successes, helping to get undemocratic LTNs up and down the land cancelled. Now we’re increasingly shining a light on the financial side of the problem, and how politicians are using public funds to impose their ideological agendas, wasting huge amounts of money that could be spent on things which actually benefit people.
“Often, they do so through dubious partnerships which conceal the real agenda, presenting policies as if they’ve come from local communities. And, as the contracts for Sustrans to promote Active Travel in schools illustrate, the taxpayer is being drained for this game.
“All this needs to be exposed. We need to create a situation where public money is spent wisely and well, in a transparent and accountable manner, in the interests of the people who provided it.”
Hmmm…
Unsurprisingly, Together’s lengthy diatribe against Sustrans hasn’t gone down too well with cyclists.
(credit: Sustrans)
“So, Sustrans is evil, apparently,” one cyclist told road.cc after reading the post. “It’s f*** all of f*** all.”
Referring to a local pro-motoring Facebook page in Dorset, which opposes anti-cycling infrastructure in the area, sharing the post, the cyclist continued: “I’ve just commuted six miles in the dark and wet and they’re whinging about improvements to a half-mile stretch.
“The council is about to introduce our first large 20mph zone, so their heads are about to explode so they were absolutely ready to believe any conspiracy theories!
“But we’re the entitled snowflakes…”
Add new comment
20 comments
I'm not entirely sure that the Orange One understands that concept. Pretty sure that he thinks that "the truth" is whatever he says it is, at any given moment. It doesn't have to be consistent ("we've always been at war with Eurasia" ("we've always been allied with Eurasia").
"Shave your tail!"
“jaw-dropping amounts of public money” to implement “deeply unpopular and undemocratic restrictions on motorists”.
If they think those amounts are jaw dropping, imagine their response to the money used (ie subsidies) for motorists...
“So what is the taxpayer getting for all this money?” Together asked.
“A LOT of cycle lanes..."
Someone needs to get their measure tape out and work out what percentage of the roads have usable safe cycle lanes compared to lanes for motor traffic.
They can also try to work out where the pothole damage is coming from (motor vehicles, not bicycles), its resultant costs and see if the road users who cause it are actually contributing enough to repair them...
Well, I guess it's all in how you deliver it, right?
Well that explains the rash of pot holes - it'll be (immigrant?) leprechauns, digging for gold at the end of all those (Brexit? Woke?) rainbows.
The stupid is that the same Telegraph readers who believe this bollocks, are the same types who complain that kids today are stuck inside all day playing console games. 'In my day I played cricket in the street!'
Perhaps if you supported LTN's and active cycling, you'ld see kids playing in the street again..
Though I'd guess they would then complain about the noise...
"So what is the taxpayer getting for all this money?” Much, much more than if they spent it on roads.
".....right-wing campaign group Together....." I think Apart might be a rather more appropriate name.
The right wing bullies are winning in the USA, with innocent people being locked up in concrete cells, lit 24/7, and they're deporting them to El Salvador on the flimsiest of pretexts.
This story might sound ridiculous, and so is Trump, but he's president. Be afraid.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/mar/19/canadian-detained-us-imm...
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/mar/18/germany-investigates-aft...
Active travel = restrictions on motorists eh?
Whereas motoring presumably does not equal restrictions & marginalisation of (hard working, tax paying, patriotic) active travellers & non-drivists for some reason?
Together, take your head of your ar5e
They're quite right but unfortunately over 100 years too late - they should have been doing this at the dawn of mass motoring! That has really blighted people's lives. By now probably millions maimed and killed, poisoned by emissions, our nervous systems affected by the constant road noise. Trillions of pounds spend paving vast areas (which adds to our water run-off issues and heat island effects) and which become "hostile environments" to those outside motor vehicles. Parents becoming effectively jailers of their children because the risks from motor traffic. And of course - for those who are apparently cynical about "them" - another acelleration of centralising forces. So now even large towns have the "life drained out of them" - as they become dependent on centralised amenities.
Together We're Wronger!
“Maybe it’s time for some DOGE-style activity in the UK"
That would be a load of youngsters with no experience or understanding trying to change something with no regard for consequences.
Any fool can slash costs with no regard for overall outcomes.
Will it also include showing savings of 8Bn when it's only 8M?
I think it's really for the US (and good luck to them)... They may find they've swallowed a horse to catch a fly.
Voting for a billionaire who has acted like a mercurial mafia don or medieval ruler and replaced government officials with folks whose principle qualification is fealty, "corruption is being reduced" (to be fair, this isn't a new concept in the US, just the scale and scope of it). Getting some more billionaires in to take charge of removing regulation (which in some part applies to their own business interests) is making everyone safer and wealthier.
Credit where it's due - the major achievement of the cadre of (mostly US) tech businessmen has been selling us new online spaces which are locked down and principally for the benefit of e.g. advertisers spying on us. And (a bit like mass motoring) they're selling it as providing freedom!
Have none of these folks (or their customers) seen "They Live", or read 1984?
It's important to look at doge's failings when a handful of people/organisations in the UK think it is something to emulate.
Here's another - children 11 and under are getting social security payouts. Yes, because they are now orphans; it's not fraud.
Unelected pressure group suggests that charities aren't legitimate because they're unelected.
Unelected pressure group is annoyed that a single purpose charity spends money on that single purpose.
TBF, coming at this from a rather different political perspective I sort-of agree with the idea that government shouldn't be funding charities like Sustrans; it makes no sense for anyone to spend money on lobbying themselves - if you're in government you can just set the policies you want, that's what being in government *is*, and the maintanence of the NCN shouldn't be a charitable endevour any more than maintanence of the motorway network is - it's national infrastructure and it should be treated like it, not as an optional extra reliant on donations and good will.
I'm sort of with you - but the point is not just that "[developement and maintenance of active travel infra] shouldn't be a charitable endevour any more than maintanence of the motorway network is" ... but the government has not so much failed to do this as continued the choice made all those years back to throw our fortunes to the motor lobby and actively push for motor infra at the expense of other modes?
Also "government supporting charities doing (government's) work" is a pretty common theme in the UK though. There are several areas where government hasn't picked up a tab, charities filled the breach and then over the years that became a kind of semi-official thing. Examples (they're all slightly different of course) include the RNLI (and possibly more recently Coast Watch?), Mountain Rescue, lots of the care sector etc.
I'd like it both ways - support for cycling as part of the normal boring bureaucracy (e.g. in the south maybe via expansion of Active Travel England, or even by the DfT (the horror) ) but also one or more strong national organisations on the outside. That's still the case in The Netherlands where they have a cyclists' union - which AFAIK is still outside government.
And yes - I would still keep a keen eye on Sustrans in general, though they seem to "get it" following some years of apparently "sign anything off to get ourselves close to government" (the problem with that strategy is government may bend you into their shape rather than you being able to influence from the inside)...
"We’ve been campaigning vigorously against the attack on public mobility for some time, organising meetings with local communities and supporting them in their fight against unreasonable restrictions."
This is precisely the argument that is made by cycling and walking organisations - the fact that it is a deeply hostile environment for anyone not driving a car (and plenty of drivers too). Why shouldn't kids in my neighbourhood have the freedom to walk and cycle safely? Why should four lane main roads with 40mph yet routinely ignored limits, pavements blocked by cars, etc, be unreasonably restricting their freedom to travel.
Active travel measures aren't a restriction on travel - they are the exact opposite. They empower people to travel.
Independent active mobility for children. Who wouldn't want that? Especially people who're concerned about ... er ... "unreasonable restrictions" on people's mobility!
(Chris Boardman making this point, David Hembrow making this point, BicycleDutch blog showing the history of Dutch campaigning on this point, why are there more kids out and about in the Netherlands ...)
And isn't the modern mantra "more choice"? In which case fixing it so there is far better provision for modes other than the car is also the "progressive" thing to do.