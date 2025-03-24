“But we’re the entitled snowflakes”: Cyclists baffled as right-wing group calls for Elon Musk DOGE-style clampdown on “unethical” cycling and walking charity and its “taxpayer-funded, deeply undemocratic restrictions on motorists” + more on the live blog

The Daily Telegraph may currently lead the way when it comes to consistent, confusing, and often hysterical attacks on all things cycling – including, most recently, the Cycle to Work scheme – but don’t worry, there are plenty of other contenders vying for the newspaper’s coveted anti-cycling crown.

Because, over the weekend, the right-wing campaign group Together launched a scathing assault on national active travel charity Sustrans, which it accused of using “jaw-dropping amounts of public money” to implement “deeply unpopular and undemocratic restrictions on motorists”.

In case you weren’t aware (lucky you), Together, or the Together Declaration, or #Together, is an ‘anti-authoritarian’, astroturfing movement established in 2021 by London businessman Alan Miller to protest the government’s lockdown and vaccine measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supported by a range of political figures, including Brexit Party stalwart Lesley Katon and former Liberal Democrat MP and Cheeky Girls groupie Lembit Opik, the group has since turned its attention to climate change and net zero, organising protests against London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) and low traffic neighbourhood schemes across the UK.

In 2023, Together co-published a report with climate science denial group Climate Debate UK, featuring the balanced, extremely academic title ‘Clean Air, Dirty Money, Filthy Politics’, which argued that clean air policies “are not based on science, and are not democratic” (Oh, and the group also offers a £250-a-year ‘independence’ membership, which includes a #together t-shirt and “priority live event tickets”, whatever that means).

And now, Together has set its sights on its latest, ‘evil’, authoritarian target: cycling and walking charity, and the custodian of the National Cycle Network, Sustrans.

In November, we reported that the active travel charity could be set for “substantial” staffing cuts, after its budget was slashed by a third following government funding cuts and amid uncertainty over its financial future.

However, according to Together, all that wasn’t enough. Instead, the organisation claims that Sustrans is need of the kind of budget-slashing approach currently being implemented in the United States by Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – which is going swimmingly, of course.

In a rant, sorry article, titled ‘Public Money, But Whose Agenda? Sustrans a UK DOGE’s Dream’ and published at the weekend, Together wrote: “In the US, DOGE has exposed how many ‘Non-Governmental’ Organisations and civil groups receive public funds – only to lobby for policies the government bureaucracy already wants.

“In doing so, these unaccountable organisations provide a veneer of objectivity, and often the illusion of grassroots demand for certain policies. At the same time, they insulate politicians from the accountability that would be central to a healthy democracy.

“Ben Pile’s report for Together… showed how a handful of ‘green’ billionaires were massively funding questionable organisations.

“We should also be asking who our government is funding, and to what ends. For example, Sustrans – the charity that is very, very keen on cycling and ‘Active Travel’ (AKA restrictions on motorists) – is in receipt of jaw-dropping amounts of public money.”

The article goes on to point to the £93 million funding awarded to Sustrans from Transport Scotland, as well as the £3.5m it received in Wales between 2015 and 2022 (which last time I checked, isn’t an awful lot when it comes to the government over eight years).

“So what is the taxpayer getting for all this money?” Together asked.

“A LOT of cycle lanes by dint of narrowing roads is the first part of the answer. This while it’s apparently impossible to maintain the roads properly – the average repair bill for damage caused by potholes is now £144, while the Asphalt Industry Alliance calculates it would cost £16.81 billion to get the roads to an ideal condition.

“Sustrans’ history of being soaked in public money actually began with £42.5 million grant from the Millennium Commission to establish the National Cycle Network.

“Sustrans staff seem well-rewarded too – chief executive Xavier Brice gets at least £140,000 and four other senior Sustrans staff earn at least £100,000 a year.”

The group then argued that “the taxpayer is also supporting Sustrans to lobby government for deeply unpopular and undemocratic restrictions on motorists” by noting the group’s support for LTNs and 20mph zones (including the role played by Lee Waters, the former director of Sustrans Cymru, in implementing the lowered speed limits in Wales).

Musk vs the National Cycle Network? (Photo credit: Gage Skidmore)

“All of this raises serious questions about the relationship between government and Sustrans,” Together continued.

“Why is an unelected, unaccountable charity having such an influence on public policy? Why is the taxpayer funding them to lobby for unpopular policies?

“Maybe it’s time for some DOGE-style activity in the UK… At Together, we’re calling time on this unethical state of affairs. It’s not acceptable for politicians to fund external groups for lobbying, particularly when those groups are pushing for unpopular policies that blight peoples’ lives.

“We’ve been campaigning vigorously against the attack on public mobility for some time, organising meetings with local communities and supporting them in their fight against unreasonable restrictions.

“We’ve had many successes, helping to get undemocratic LTNs up and down the land cancelled. Now we’re increasingly shining a light on the financial side of the problem, and how politicians are using public funds to impose their ideological agendas, wasting huge amounts of money that could be spent on things which actually benefit people.

“Often, they do so through dubious partnerships which conceal the real agenda, presenting policies as if they’ve come from local communities. And, as the contracts for Sustrans to promote Active Travel in schools illustrate, the taxpayer is being drained for this game.

“All this needs to be exposed. We need to create a situation where public money is spent wisely and well, in a transparent and accountable manner, in the interests of the people who provided it.”

Hmmm…

Unsurprisingly, Together’s lengthy diatribe against Sustrans hasn’t gone down too well with cyclists.

(credit: Sustrans)

“So, Sustrans is evil, apparently,” one cyclist told road.cc after reading the post. “It’s f*** all of f*** all.”

Referring to a local pro-motoring Facebook page in Dorset, which opposes anti-cycling infrastructure in the area, sharing the post, the cyclist continued: “I’ve just commuted six miles in the dark and wet and they’re whinging about improvements to a half-mile stretch.

“The council is about to introduce our first large 20mph zone, so their heads are about to explode so they were absolutely ready to believe any conspiracy theories!

“But we’re the entitled snowflakes…”