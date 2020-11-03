Support road.cc

Dylan Groenewegen reportedly set to be banned for nine months for causing Tour de Pologne horror crash

Incident at end of opening stage resulted in Fabio Jakobsen being placed in an induced coma as doctors feared for his life
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Nov 03, 2020 20:48
The Jumbo-Visma sprinter Dylan Groenewegen is reportedly set to be banned for nine months for causing Fabio Jakobsen to crash by pushing him into the barriers at the Tour de Pologne in August, causing horrific injuries to the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider.

World cycling’s governing body, which strongly condemned Groenewegen’s actions following the crash, which led to Jakobsen being placed in an induced coma, is set to announce the partially retroactive ban shortly, reports the Dutch website Wielerflits.

Doctors feared for Jakobsen’s life immediately after the incident which happened during a fast, downhill sprint, leading to calls for such finishes to be banned in the interests of rider safety.

The 24 year old Dutch rider, who was placed in an induced coma, needed 130 stitches to be inserted for the horrendous facial injuries he sustained, which left him with just one tooth, and is undergoing a lengthy course of reconstructive surgery.

Groenwegen himself has not raced after being suspended following the crash metres from the line in Katowice on the opening stage of the race on 5 August, and his backdated ban, which he would be able to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, is reportedly due to expire on 6 May next year.

He won the stage but was disqualified afterwards, with the stage win instead being awarded to Jakobsen, who is now back riding his bike and hopes to return to full training shortly.

