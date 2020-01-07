Bjarne Riis is set to return to the UCI WorldTour with Virtu Cycling, a company in which he has a one-third stake, set to take a 50 per cent holding in NTT Pro Cycling. The 1996 Tour de France winner will also become manager of the team, which formerly raced as Dimension Data, according to reports in the Danish press.

BT.dk says that the deal is set to be formally announced at a press conference to be held at 2pm local time tomorrow in the Hotel d’Angleterre, Copenhagen, and says that it is a timely one, given that the Tour de France starts in the city next year, giving the team scope to bring domestic sponsorship on board.

Riis moved into management after retiring from racing in 2000, owning and running the team backed by CSC and subsequently Saxo Bank that would win the Tour de France twice through Carlos Sastre and Andy Schleck.

The latter victory provides a curious sidenote in cycling history; Schleck, riding for Team Saxo Bank, had been runner-up in the 2010 Tour de France to Astana’s Alberto Contador. By the time it was revealed that the Spaniard had tested positive for clenbuterol, he had already signed for Riis’s team, and Schleck’s departure announced.

Contador would eventually be banned and stripped of the title with Riis, who in 2007 confessed to having doped his way to his own Tour de France victory – he was never sanctioned – standing by him throughout the process.

In 2013, Riis sold the team to the Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, staying on as team manager before finally departing two years later due to a clash of personalities with the owner.

The South African-registered Dimension Data, founded and owned by Doug Ryder, changed its name with effect from 1 January to reflect its title sponsor’s rebranding following its acquisition by the Japanese telecommunications giant last year.