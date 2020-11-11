Beyoncé signs multi-year partnership with Peloton

Indoor fitness brand Peloton has announced a “broad, multi-year” collaboration with Grammy Award-winning singer and entrepreneur Beyoncé, initially focusing on the current Homecoming season at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) within the United States.

The partnership sees the multi-million selling pop star, whom Peloton says is the most requested musical artist by its 3.6 million members, work alongside the fitness brand to create a series of themed workouts spanning indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé said.

“I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way.

“I'm proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

The content will be available on the Peloton App – accessible to anyone for free through a 30-day trial – and through the company’s Bike, Bike+ and Tread+ products.

Peloton’s head of music, Gwen Bethel Riley, said: “Beyoncé's commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community.

“It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our members will love.”

The company added that “Beyoncé will continue to work closely with Peloton on various forms of class curation across all workout disciplines, touching on areas of importance to her, including music, movement, fitness and wellness.”

News of the collaboration comes as Peloton reveals strong growth figures for the first quarter of its current financial year, covering the three months ended 30 September.

The company has seen strong growth since its key markets entered lockdown earlier this year, and during the quarter, total revenue grew 232 per cent to $757.9 million.

Net income was $69.3 million, compared to a loss of $49.8 million for the same period last year.

Connected fitness subscriptions increased by 137 per cent to more than 1.33 million, while paid digital subscriptions rose 382 per cent to over 510,000.

