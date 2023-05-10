Support road.cc

Live blog

Longer lorries on UK roads to make cycling unsafe(r) and cost lives?; Council says it will conduct a further audit for World Championship route's pothole-repaired roads; Jay Vine almost taken out by his team car at Giro d'Italia + more on the live blog

You're not the only one still reeling from the after-effects of the long weekend, but Adwitiya's on live blog duty again to help you find your feet...
Wed, May 10, 2023 10:21
6
Longer lorries on UK roads to make cycling unsafe(r) and cost lives?; Council says it will conduct a further audit for World Championship route's pothole-repaired roads; Jay Vine almost taken out by his team car at Giro d'Italia + more on the live blogLorry next to a cyclist
09:47
09:35
Cycling infrastructure genius

A bike parking? Prop for the next Danny MacAskill video? Portal to another dimension (hopefully, with better cycling infrastructure)? I can't decide...

I think this was my favourite reply

08:26
Longer lorries allowed on UK's roads by the Government: Will it make cycling and walking conditions worse?

The UK Government has announced new laws today to permit longer semi-trailer combinations up to 18.55 metres on British roads – 2.05 metres longer than standard size.

Let's unpack this. First, I'll leave you all to discuss this bizarre press release.

UK Govt to allow longer lorries

Second, the “trial” for these longer lorries has been running since 2013 with over 3000 already on the road from 300 companies.

And third, freight trains exist! Campaign for Better Transport have in the past called them "an efficient, safe and clean alternative, with just one freight train capable of removing up to 129 lorries from our roads".

Official figures show that HGVs accounted for only 3.4 per cent of traffic - but were involved in 15.5 per cent of cyclist and 11 per cent of pedestrian deaths.

As you'd expect, this decision has left many, including those who value their safety on roads scratching their heads.

Cycling UK has raised fears it "could cost lives of pedestrians and cyclists", and rightly pointed out: "At a time when funding for infrastructure to keep people cycling and walking safer has been cut, it's alarming that longer and more hazardous lorries could now be allowed to share the road with people cycling and walking."

You might remember this tweet from a Swedish researcher who did a test on the safety of cyclists when being passed by extra-long lorries and HGVs from a couple weeks ago.

> “It’s problematic to have a value like that”: Researcher calls for better guidelines than “just 1.5 metres” for passing cyclists

What do you think? Could it make cycling and walking on UK roads even more unsafe than it already is?

Here's what some other people think...

We'll be reporting more on this news shortly...

08:26
08:13
Council says it will conduct a further audit for World Championship route's pothole-repaired roads which left cyclist with a broken saddle

Yesterday morning, Alan Myles, perhaps inspired by the now moustache-toting Wout van Aert, set off to do a recon of the UCI World Championship route in Scotland.

> "Very poor state": Riding at race speeds on Scotland's bumpy and uneven World Championship route led to cyclist snapping his saddle

But as it turned out, riding at race speeds may not be advisable on a (checks notes) race route, as the bumpy and even Campsie Road in Lennoxtown near Glasgow, which has been confirmed to feature in the Championships later this August, left him with a snapped rail on the saddle and hoping to dear God that the other rail holds on for the 16 miles till home.

He told road.cc: "The council re-laid the road just round the corner so it looks highly unlikely this bit will get done before the championships as they would have done it at the same time (the road had to be closed for it)."

We had reached out to the East Dunbartonshire Council asking whether they would be resurfacing the road or not, and their reply is... vague. 

Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive, East Dunbartonshire Council told road.cc: "We have conducted an initial route audit and are in regular discussion with the UCI World Cycling Championship event organisers. A further route audit will be conducted imminently. The results of this will be discussed with the organisers and actions and timescales will be agreed.”

> Wout van Aert takes time trial bike to Scotland for World Championships recon —then rides an OVO bike on Glasgow’s “risky” streets

I doubt the UCI will be very pleased.

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. He usually uses his bike for commuting, but he also loves excursions on the Taff trail, however never underestimate his ability to find an excuse to watch something on GCN instead.

