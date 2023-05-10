Longer lorries on UK roads to make cycling unsafe(r) and cost lives?; Council says it will conduct a further audit for World Championship route's pothole-repaired roads; Jay Vine almost taken out by his team car at Giro d'Italia + more on the live blog

The UK Government has announced new laws today to permit longer semi-trailer combinations up to 18.55 metres on British roads – 2.05 metres longer than standard size.

Let's unpack this. First, I'll leave you all to discuss this bizarre press release.

Second, the “trial” for these longer lorries has been running since 2013 with over 3000 already on the road from 300 companies.

And third, freight trains exist! Campaign for Better Transport have in the past called them "an efficient, safe and clean alternative, with just one freight train capable of removing up to 129 lorries from our roads".

We did a lot of work exposing the dangers and misinformation around longer lorries, so we’re disappointed @transportgovuk is taking this retrograde step. https://t.co/WVGXcDhTHP — Campaign for Better Transport (@CBTransport) May 10, 2023

Official figures show that HGVs accounted for only 3.4 per cent of traffic - but were involved in 15.5 per cent of cyclist and 11 per cent of pedestrian deaths.

As you'd expect, this decision has left many, including those who value their safety on roads scratching their heads.

Cycling UK has raised fears it "could cost lives of pedestrians and cyclists", and rightly pointed out: "At a time when funding for infrastructure to keep people cycling and walking safer has been cut, it's alarming that longer and more hazardous lorries could now be allowed to share the road with people cycling and walking."

You might remember this tweet from a Swedish researcher who did a test on the safety of cyclists when being passed by extra-long lorries and HGVs from a couple weeks ago.

Last weekend we collected data on how 23 experienced road cyclists feel when being passed by a truck. We tested 50 and 80 km/h and 1 m, 1.5 m and 2 m clearance with a standard and an extra long truck. Many thanks to all volunteers and the team! pic.twitter.com/bufzhvKvm4 — Katja Kircher 🚴‍♀️ - @katjakircher [at] mastodon.nu (@KatjaKircher) April 27, 2023

> “It’s problematic to have a value like that”: Researcher calls for better guidelines than “just 1.5 metres” for passing cyclists

What do you think? Could it make cycling and walking on UK roads even more unsafe than it already is?

Here's what some other people think...

It’s a “will” - the uncertainty is around how many — Roger Humphry (@RojH123) May 10, 2023

Hot tip: it won’t save any CO2. Numbers of such lorries will increase, wiping out any gains. Same seen with rise of SUVs. We need heavy restrictions on use of all roads by motor traffic. — Carlton Reid (@carltonreid) May 10, 2023

Just a ridiculous, retrograde step. Apparently it's about the 'need for robust supply chains', which reading between the lines = 'since we your govt have shot the UK trade in both feet with #Brexit, we're grasping for anything whatever the implications, safety or other...' — ClayDenizen (@claydenizen) May 10, 2023

