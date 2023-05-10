Longer lorries on UK roads to make cycling unsafe(r) and cost lives?; Council says it will conduct a further audit for World Championship route's pothole-repaired roads; Jay Vine almost taken out by his team car at Giro d'Italia + more on the live blog

The UK Government has announced new laws today to permit longer semi-trailer combinations up to 18.55 metres on British roads – 2.05 metres longer than standard size.
Let's unpack this. First, I'll leave you all to discuss this bizarre press release.
Second, the “trial” for these longer lorries has been running since 2013 with over 3000 already on the road from 300 companies.
And third, freight trains exist! Campaign for Better Transport have in the past called them "an efficient, safe and clean alternative, with just one freight train capable of removing up to 129 lorries from our roads".
Official figures show that HGVs accounted for only 3.4 per cent of traffic - but were involved in 15.5 per cent of cyclist and 11 per cent of pedestrian deaths.
As you'd expect, this decision has left many, including those who value their safety on roads scratching their heads.
Cycling UK has raised fears it "could cost lives of pedestrians and cyclists", and rightly pointed out: "At a time when funding for infrastructure to keep people cycling and walking safer has been cut, it's alarming that longer and more hazardous lorries could now be allowed to share the road with people cycling and walking."
You might remember this tweet from a Swedish researcher who did a test on the safety of cyclists when being passed by extra-long lorries and HGVs from a couple weeks ago.
> “It’s problematic to have a value like that”: Researcher calls for better guidelines than “just 1.5 metres” for passing cyclists
What do you think? Could it make cycling and walking on UK roads even more unsafe than it already is?
Here's what some other people think...
We'll be reporting more on this news shortly...