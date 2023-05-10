Remco Evenepoel crashes after loose dog runs into Giro d'Italia peloton

Remco Evenepoel hit the deck early on the sodden fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia after a loose dog ran into the bunch, causing riders to brake suddenly.

The Belgian, who passed on the race lead to Team DSM's Andreas Leknessund yesterday was back in the rainbow bands today, but endured a nervous minute sat on the roadside as the cycling world worried and speculated about if he would be able to continue.

It's been a disastrous start to stage 5 for Remco Evenepoel who hit the deck after a dog ran into the peloton! 🐕 Luckily the World Champion is back on his bike and in the peloton 💪 Watch the remainder of the stage live on GCN+ 👉 https://t.co/YlDJpEQgQ6 📺#Giro pic.twitter.com/8tNz6ZQ8HQ — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) May 10, 2023

Commentating on GCN+, Sean Kelly told viewers it "was not looking good, he was sitting for a long time, but hopefully he can get back here".

A few anxious moments later and Evenepoel was, very gingerly, back on the bike with the support of his Soudal Quick-Step teammates, and a few kilometres later safely back in the bunch.

"The dog there... they had to go for the brakes and the riders behind, when it does slow up and you make a little bit of a change of line... down you go," Kelly continued. "We've seen already today the conditions, really really slippery."

Miserable conditions for the riders during the 171km stage from Atripalda to Salerno, several riders, including Samuele Zoccarato falling during the early push to make the breakaway.

The stage should finish in a sprint, the final 70km primarily flat before what could be an incredibly sketchy lead-out in dangerous conditions. The peloton will be keeping their fingers crossed Remco's was the last of the crashes.