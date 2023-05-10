Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Remco Evenepoel crashes after loose dog runs into Giro d'Italia pelotonRemco Giro crash (GCN/Eurosport)

Remco Evenepoel crashes after loose dog runs into Giro d'Italia peloton

One of the world champion's Soudal Quick-Step teammates was the first to hit the deck as the animal ran out into the rain-soaked road...
by Dan Alexander
Wed, May 10, 2023 12:49
7

Remco Evenepoel hit the deck early on the sodden fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia after a loose dog ran into the bunch, causing riders to brake suddenly.

The Belgian, who passed on the race lead to Team DSM's Andreas Leknessund yesterday was back in the rainbow bands today, but endured a nervous minute sat on the roadside as the cycling world worried and speculated about if he would be able to continue.

Commentating on GCN+, Sean Kelly told viewers it "was not looking good, he was sitting for a long time, but hopefully he can get back here".

A few anxious moments later and Evenepoel was, very gingerly, back on the bike with the support of his Soudal Quick-Step teammates, and a few kilometres later safely back in the bunch.

"The dog there... they had to go for the brakes and the riders behind, when it does slow up and you make a little bit of a change of line... down you go," Kelly continued. "We've seen already today the conditions, really really slippery."

Remco Evenepoel Giro stage five (GCN/Eurosport)

Miserable conditions for the riders during the 171km stage from Atripalda to Salerno, several riders, including Samuele Zoccarato falling during the early push to make the breakaway.

Giro stage five (GCN/Eurosport)

The stage should finish in a sprint, the final 70km primarily flat before what could be an incredibly sketchy lead-out in dangerous conditions. The peloton will be keeping their fingers crossed Remco's was the last of the crashes.

Giro d'Italia
Giro
Remco Evenepoel
2023 Giro d'Italia
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 