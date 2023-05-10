Remco Evenepoel crashes after loose dog runs into Giro d'Italia peloton

Remco Evenepoel hit the deck early on the sodden fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia after a loose dog ran into the bunch, causing riders to brake suddenly.
The Belgian, who passed on the race lead to Team DSM's Andreas Leknessund yesterday was back in the rainbow bands today, but endured a nervous minute sat on the roadside as the cycling world worried and speculated about if he would be able to continue.
Commentating on GCN+, Sean Kelly told viewers it "was not looking good, he was sitting for a long time, but hopefully he can get back here".
A few anxious moments later and Evenepoel was, very gingerly, back on the bike with the support of his Soudal Quick-Step teammates, and a few kilometres later safely back in the bunch.
"The dog there... they had to go for the brakes and the riders behind, when it does slow up and you make a little bit of a change of line... down you go," Kelly continued. "We've seen already today the conditions, really really slippery."
Miserable conditions for the riders during the 171km stage from Atripalda to Salerno, several riders, including Samuele Zoccarato falling during the early push to make the breakaway.
The stage should finish in a sprint, the final 70km primarily flat before what could be an incredibly sketchy lead-out in dangerous conditions. The peloton will be keeping their fingers crossed Remco's was the last of the crashes.
So people are being bike fascists for saying that...umm...the cyclist was at fault? I don't think you've quite thought that one through.
They were speculating on commentary that it could have been a stray, stray dogs being quite common in that part of Italy.
What is a "technical" wash, and how does it differ from an ordinary wash?
I might have been a smidgeon more circumspect if I had seen that post yesterday but I can't promise...
I've had the disc version of this on the rear of my bike for years after the nipples and freehub died on a set of Kinesis Crosslights and they've...
Obviously we're paying the price for failed transport/economic policies for decades....
I'd say keeping this person out of society as long as possible is probably the main aim here... I'd suggest this should still have been a far...
"But having a mirror on your bars or – heaven forfend! – the side of your helmet is a bit dorky."...
Spanish law is fairly strict in fact, simply having enough cannabis in the bloodstream to fail a saliva test is a €1000 fine and six points on your...
I've never tried photochromics and maybe I'm missing a trick, but I rarely find my cycling sunglasses too dim. However, you'll be pleased to hear...