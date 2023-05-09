Specialized launches S-Works Mondo as “the fastest endurance all-road tyre ever”

Specialized has unveiled what it calls “the new benchmark endurance all-road tyre” in the shape of the S-Works Mondo – the model which was first spotted in action at Paris-Roubaix – and also a new 3D-printed Romin EVO Pro with Mirror saddle.

Let’s check out the tyre first…

Specialized S-Works Mondo tyre

Never one to shy away from swagger, Specialized describes the S-Works Mondo tubeless-ready tyre as “the fastest piece of endurance engineering on earth”. It says the new tyre offers “long mile durability, all-weather traction, incredible puncture protection and amplified performance both in terms of rolling-resistance, which is class-leading, and light weight”.

Specialized uses its T2 Gripton compound for the centre of the S-Works Mondo, the idea being to provide “the highest speed and durability possible”, and its T5 compound for the shoulders “for immense wet and dry grip”.

Both of these compounds are already out there. Specialized uses them both in the S-Works Turbo 2BR 2Bliss Ready T2/T5 tyre that we reviewed, for example.

The S-Works Mondo comes with what Specialized calls Grid Race sidewall protection – which is a “dual layer of cross-woven polyamide panels” designed to protect against cuts and pinch flats – and an aramid Blackbelt Breaker under the tread to help avoid punctures.

Fans of statistics will be pleased to know that Specialized claims the S-Works Mondo has “11 per cent less rolling resistance than the previous class-leading endurance tyre” – although it doesn’t name that tyre.

Specialized says that the Foldable 2Bliss Ready nanofibre bead is suitable for use on both hooked and hookless rims.

The S-Works Mondo is a 700C tyre that has a 120 TPI (threads per inch) casing and comes in three widths: 28mm (with a claimed weight of 310g), 32mm (330g) and 35mm (360g). They’re each priced at £55.

The new Mondo sits in the range between Specialized’s Turbo and Roubaix tyres.

Specialized Romin EVO Pro with Mirror saddle

Specialized has also added a new 3D-printed saddle to its lineup: the Romin EVO Pro with Mirror.

> Read our Specialized S-Works Romin Evo Mirror saddle review

“The new Romin EVO Pro with Mirror saddle uses the exact same 3D-printed pad as the S-Works Romin EVO Pro with Mirror but now comes with a nylon and reclaimed carbon fibre shell and hollow Ti rails,” says Specialized.

“It uses a 3D-printed matrix with 22,200 nodes and 10,700 struts and features a unique concave shell to deliver our thickest Mirror pad yet.”

Want to crack out another stat? Specialized says that the Mirror Technology – which involves digitally printing liquid polymer – can “reduce pressure by up to 26%” compared with a foam saddle.

The Romin EVO Pro with Mirror saddle comes in two widths, Specialized claiming a weight of 234g for the 143mm version and 237g for the 155mm model.

3D-printed saddles are never cheap – far from it – but the Specialized Romin Evo With Mirror is a little less expensive than many out there, coming with a price tag of £290.

www.specialized.com