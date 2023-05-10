Increased sentence for hit-and-run driver who killed cyclist while speeding at 80mph in 30mph zone before torching car

Support road.cc

Lee Beevers was already banned from driving when he hit and killed cyclist Alan Tankard as the rider crossed the road on his bike wearing hi-vis clothing in West Yorkshire last year
by Dan Alexander
Wed, May 10, 2023 12:37
6

A man already banned from driving who hit and killed a cyclist while speeding behind the wheel of a friend's car at 80mph, leaving the rider for dead and torching the vehicle in a bid to cover his tracks, has had his jail sentence increased.

CCTV showed Lee Beevers driving at speeds of 82mph on a 30mph road in Normanton, West Yorkshire, on the evening of 13 April last year when he hit Alan Tankard — a 33-year-old cyclist wearing hi-vis clothing crossing the road on his bike.

Beevers, 27, was initially jailed for four years and eight months, but has seen his sentence increased by 16 months to six years after it was deemed unduly lenient by the Court of Appeal, the BBC reports.

The driver, described by Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, as a "persistent offender" who "repeatedly ignored requests from his passengers to slow down before he callously fled the scene", drove off without checking on Mr Tankard and set fire to the Honda Civic in the hope of covering his tracks.

The burnt-out vehicle was discovered close to the scene of the crash and West Yorkshire Police arrested him the following day.

Mr Tankard was pronounced dead at the scene, the cyclist's family offering a statement saying Beevers "will never know the pain and suffering he has caused".

Ahead of his initial unduly lenient jail sentence, handed to him at Leeds Crown Court in January, Beevers had pleaded guilty to charges including causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop after a road accident.

At the time, the court heard that the four passengers in the car with Beevers, one of them in tears, had urged him to slow down before the fatal crash – after which, the driver told them to "shut the f*** up" and drove away from the scene at speed.

One of the vehicle occupants subsequently said that Beevers "did not seem to care" about what had happened, although none of them alerted police or the ambulance service to the crash, and they were subsequently urged by the driver to help him set fire to the car.

"[It has been] determined that Lee Beevers should spend longer behind bars for his reckless and heartless actions," Mr Tomlinson said during the Court of Appeal hearing, concluding that the punishment "won't change what happened" but suggesting it now recognised "the severity of the crime".

